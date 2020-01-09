Indians still perfect, host Panthers

ELKO — While the Elko boys basketball team’s record has one blemish, the Indians are perfect in league play.
Elko (12-1 overall, 6-0 in league) weathered what should be their toughest 3A North road trip of the season, breaking a three-way tie atop the standings with consecutive wins over Lowry and defending state champion Fallon.
The Indians rolled on Jan. 3 with a 67-34 pounding of the Buckaroos and overcame a slow start against the Elijah Jackson-less Greenwave on Jan. 4, turning a four-point halftime deficit into a 12-point victory — allowing just 12 points in the second half, Elko sophomore Michael Klekas dropping 21 of his game-high 30 points after the break.
On Friday night, Elko will look to march to 7-0 in league play against North Valleys (1-10 overall, 0-4 in league) at 7:30 p.m., at Centennial Gymnasium.
Simply put, the biggest difference between the Indians and the Panthers boils down to putting the ball in the bucket.
Elko averages 62.6 points per game, North Valleys scoring 48.3 points per contest.
The Indians shoot the ball remarkably well from the floor at 46 percent as a unit, the Panthers posting a 32-percent clip from the field.
Other than that, comparisons are relatively even — both teams possessing advantages in numerous areas.
North Valleys pulls downs more rebounds with 33.8 per game, Elko averaging 30.5 boards.
The Indians have accounted for more assists with 12.2 per game, the Panthers dishing 8.4 per contest — Elko’s advantage and North Valleys’ deficit likely stemming from made shots by the Indians and misses from the Panthers.
However, North Valleys does a good job of forcing turnovers — making 15.9 steals per game.
The Indians, on the other hand, average 10.9 takeaways.
Elko has rejected more shots — posting 1.4 blocks per game — the Panthers averaging only half of a swat per contest as a squad.
The number that does not show up in a stat sheet is contested shots.
Even when the Indians do not stuff a shot, their suffocating defense often alters others — hands in faces creating more difficult makes and more misses.
For the Panthers, senior Marcus James has played well — leading the team with averages of 12.5 points, 3.4 steals and 3.1 assists.
He also pulls down 4.5 rebounds per contest.
In six games, junior Caleb Hunter has averaged a double-double with 10 points and 10.7 rebounds — the second-best rebounding mark in the league — adding 2.2 takeaways.
Senior Lester Iwuajoku has only played in one ballgame, scoring 10 points in a 61-28 loss to Galena in Dec. 26, 2019.
Senior Devon James has been solid with 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.2 assists per game.
Sophomore Cameron Zeidler — the Panthers’ quarterback — posts 8.2 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 steals per outing.
Senior Tyler Perez averages 4.7 points, senior Jay Jezar posts 3.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest and senior Maximus Quevedo averages 2.4 points, three boards and 2.8 takeaways.
As for the Indians, Klekas leads the league in scoring and rebounding.
He not only averages a double-double, he exceeds them by wide margins with 25.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per contest.
In 13 tries, he has notched a double-double nine times.
Klekas also tops Elko’s roster with 3.1 assists and adds two steals per contest.
Sophomore point guard Dawson Dumas also scores in double digits at 10.6 points per game, dishing 2.9 assists and making 1.9 steals.
He often paces the attack from distance, nailing a team-high 31 3s on the season.
Sophomore wing Isaiah Dahl approaches double digits at 9.3 points per contest, pulling down 2.5 boards.
Senior guard EJ Alvarez is an instant spark off the bench, averaging 6.8 points, a team-high 2.6 steals and 2.1 assists.
In Elko’s come-from-behind win at Fallon, he scored eight points in the fourth quarter — he and Klekas combining for all of the Indians’ 18 points down the stretch.
Junior Jake Zeller tallies 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, junior Calvin Burden scores 2.3 points and snags 3.2 rebounds and junior Brig Johnson notches 2.3 points and 2.9 boards from the bench.
Game Time
The Indians and the Panthers will square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Weekend Wrap
Elko will finish the weekend slate with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tipoff against Truckee (2-8 overall, 1-3 in league as of Thursday).