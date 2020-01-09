Indians still perfect, host Panthers

Elko averages 62.6 points per game, North Valleys scoring 48.3 points per contest.

The Indians shoot the ball remarkably well from the floor at 46 percent as a unit, the Panthers posting a 32-percent clip from the field.

Other than that, comparisons are relatively even — both teams possessing advantages in numerous areas.

North Valleys pulls downs more rebounds with 33.8 per game, Elko averaging 30.5 boards.

The Indians have accounted for more assists with 12.2 per game, the Panthers dishing 8.4 per contest — Elko’s advantage and North Valleys’ deficit likely stemming from made shots by the Indians and misses from the Panthers.

However, North Valleys does a good job of forcing turnovers — making 15.9 steals per game.

The Indians, on the other hand, average 10.9 takeaways.

Elko has rejected more shots — posting 1.4 blocks per game — the Panthers averaging only half of a swat per contest as a squad.

The number that does not show up in a stat sheet is contested shots.