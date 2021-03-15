Indians still unbeaten after 2-0 win

ELKO — Through four games, the Elko boys soccer team has yet to taste defeat — although, the Indians received their toughest test to date.
On Saturday, Elko improved to 4-0 on the season with a 2-0 victory over Lowry.
The Buckaroos supplied lots of aggression, applied ample amounts of pressure on both sides of the ball and left Elko with tired legs after a spirited battle.
Elko jumped on top 15 minutes into the first half.
Junior Hernan Montez won possession of the ball and sent a long pass down the field to senior Jose Ventura on the left wing.
Ventura crossed his shot to the opposite post, smacking the ball off the upright and deflecting back into the frame for a 1-0 lead.
The score remained the same at the half.
Elko took a 2-0 lead in the 56th minute, benefitting from a Lowry foul.
The Indians played another thru ball to Ventura, who worked past his defender — the center back sliding him to the ground before what would have been a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
The ensuing penalty kick was knocked home by freshman Nico Avila, opening some breathing room with a two-goal cushion.
Elko mounted more offensive attacks toward the end of the contest, but Lowry’s keeper made some nice saves and shots were narrowly off their marks.
Ventura came close to tacking on his second score on numerous occasions — the goalie sliding for a grab on a breakaway and sending one shot wide-left with the keeper out of the posts — and freshman Marcos Carlos banged a ball off the crossbar from just beyond the 18-yard box, booming another free kick high over the frame.
In the end, Elko improved to a 4-0 on the season with a 2-0 victory over the Bucks.
“They were a better team than I expected. This was a good tests for us. After some having some blowouts, it was good for us to be in a close game and feel that pressure,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan. “We need to keep working on being more creative and making adjustments in the field. We did too many long balls and got tired.”
Up Next
The Indians (4-0) will look to remain unbeaten with a road game versus the Dust Devils (1-3) at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, in Dayton.