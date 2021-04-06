Indians still undefeated, host Lowry for league title

In the 32nd minute, the scenario played out once again.

Although, Ventura was fouled inside the box — earning a penalty kick.

The PK was cashed by fellow senior Stephen Hutnyak for a 4-0 lead.

Only a minute rolled off the clock before the gap swelled to five.

Junior Marquos Meza won possession of the ball with a defender on his back and passed to Hutnyak — who kicked the ball to the keeper.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, Dayton’s goalie was unable to hang onto the ball — which trickled into the net for a 5-0 advantage. Elko took a 6-0 lead before the break.

In the 38th minute, the Indians found several tries from inside the 18-box.

Finally, freshman Marcos Carlos settled the ball down and dished to freshman Andres Monroy for a shot into the upper-right portion of the frame.

In the second half, the Indians added the pair of goals they needed to get off the pitch early.

Carlos worked the ball to Ventura, who was fouled inside the box for the second time.

In the 58th minute, he was granted the PK and cashed out the opportunity for a hat trick and a 7-0 lead.