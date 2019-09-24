ELKO — The Elko boys soccer desperately needed a win, its last coming clear back on Sept. 6 at Incline.
The Indians rode a four-game winless streak into Tuesdays’ road game at Lowry, coming off a pair of losses and two ties.
Elko lost 1-0 on Sept. 7 at South Tahoe, opening its next home stand with a 3-3 draw versus North Valleys – giving up the game-tying goal in the closing minutes — following with a 5-0 blowout loss to No. 1 Sparks.
On Friday, the Indians unexpectedly found themselves in a scoreless tie on the road at Fallon — the game a far cry from last year’s 10-1 and 5-3 wins over the Greenwave — several key players electing not to travel.
As the Indians entered Tuesday’s match against the Buckaroos with only one win in the Division 3A North, Elko could ill-afford to not come away with its second victory in league play.
The urgency was turned up to high, senior Natu Meles kick-starting the Indians’ bid early on — scoring the first goal of the game in the sixth minute.
He dribbled on the left side of the field and shot his attempt over the goalkeeper, putting the ball in the top-right corner of the frame.
At the break, Elko led 1-0.
The Buckaroos came calling in the second half, tying the contest 1-1 in the 60th minute.
Needing an answer, Meles and the Indians made one.
In the 66th minute, sophomore Freddy Cervantes dished an assist to Meles — who cashed his second goal of the game for a 2-1 lead.
With 10 minutes remaining, Meles nearly pulled off a hat trick.
He was fouled inside the 18-yard box and was awarded a penalty kick, but Lowry’s goalie did not want to give up a 3-1 deficit or Meles’ third goal of the contest — stopping the PK.
In the end, Elko kept Lowry from adding an equalizing score — the Indians gaining a much-needed 2-1 win.
“It was a pretty intense game, but this will give us motivation to stay in the fight after this win against the third-place team in the league,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan.
Elko improved to 2-3-3 in the Division 3A North, dropping Lowry to 5-3-1 in the Buckaroos’ last game of the first half of the league season.
Up Next
The Indians will host Spring Creek (3-4-1 in league) in the final game of the first half of the 3A North slate for both teams at 5 p.m. Friday, at Adobe Middle School.
