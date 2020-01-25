Indians survive near collapse against Vikings

ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team remained unbeaten in the Division 3A North, but the Indians nearly did everything they could to allow South Tahoe to spoil their unblemished league mark.
The Indians allowed open looks, committed turnovers, missed free throws and gave up rebounds but survived a 65-58 seesaw of play and emotions during a game that left plenty to clean up Friday night at Centennial Gymnasium, avoiding a two-game home losing streak after falling 52-47 loss to Reed on Jan. 18.
While Elko did not play well, the Vikings have some game — proving the Indians' 58-50 road-scare win in their 3A North opener on Dec. 13, 2020, in South Tahoe, California, may not have been a fluke cause for concern.
The game’s first bucket came from a defensive stop, senior Carl Valiente driving the floor and banking a home a runner from the right side.
Elko evened the score with a rebound and put-back by sophomore Michael Klekas.
The Indians went to the front with a deuce on the right block by junior Jake Zeller, the margin increasing to 7-2 on a three from the right wing by sophomore Isaiah Dahl on a pass from senior EJ Alvarez.
South Tahoe sophomore Andrew Lehmann responded with a triple, and the Vikings also gained an easy bucket on the block — Valiente dishing a dime to senior Dylan Chartraw for a gimme.
Zeller slapped the backboard for a finish on the left side, and Alvarez splashed a triple for a 12-7 lead.
With an offensive board, Elko junior Calvin Burden dropped the follow and was fouled — burying the freebie — and Zeller leaked ahead of the defense from a South Tahoe miss for an easy layup on the outlet pass for a 17-7 lead.
The Vikings broke a 9-0 run with a free throw by senior Ethan Ward, but the first quarter closed with an attack of the middle for a deuce by Klekas.
Entering the second quarter, the Indians led by 11 with the score at 19-8.
South Tahoe took advantage of some poor offensive possessions for the Indians and some lazy defense in transition.
Senior Cameron Lehmann scored on the left side without any opposition, and Valiente also notched an unopposed layup on the break.
Alvarez turned up his on-ball pressure and made a steal, going coast-to-coast for a nifty finish as he turned the defender around.
He carried the momentum in a straightaway three, earning a shooter’s touch.
Valiente brought the Vikings back to within 10 with a pair of free throws at 24-14, Klekas going 1-for-2 on the other end.
Andrew Lehmann knocked down two free throws, and Cameron Lehmann added another before a nice follow-up deuce on the other side for Burden.
However, Valiente split a pair of Elko defenders and knifed to the right block for a bank through a foul and stuck the free throw for an old-fashioned three.
On the right block, Klekas slithered between two defenders and dropped a point-blank bunny from a post-entry pass from Burden.
When the Indians appeared to gain a little breathing room, they allowed multiple offensive rebounds to close the half and paid the price — Ward sticking a weak-side follow.
At the break, Elko’s lead was just seven at 29-22.
Following a lackluster frame, the Indians came out gangbusters in the third — tearing off an 8-0 run in the first 1:26.
Klekas scored an And-1 from a screen across the lane with an assist by Zeller, Elko keeping the ball alive from the missed freebie — Klekas sticking a midrange jumper.
Like Klekas, Alvarez made a 4-0 blitz of his own — hammering a pull-up jumper and scoring from the left side on the break.
South Tahoe took a timeout with 6:34 on the clock and trailing by 15 at 37-22.
Dahl continued the stretch with a nasty Euro step around a defender for a lefty layup in transition, Andrew Lehmann stopping the bleeding with a bucket on the baseline for the Vikings.
Alvarez was grabbed the arm, the ball popping free — Andrew Lehmann finishing at the rim ahead of the pack.
From a backside block, Alvarez collected the ball and looked down the floor for Dahl, who tallied consecutive deuces.
South Tahoe senior Frank Aquilina stuck a three from the top of the arc and pulled the Vikings to within 14.
Toward the end of the frame, Elko attempted to kill clock and take the final shot but turned the ball over and was beaten on the break — Aquilina adding an old-fashioned three at the line after sticking the bank through contact.
Entering the fourth, Elko led 43-32.
Klekas drained two free throw to open the fourth, but Aquilina hammered his second three on the other end.
Dahl scored against a foul for the Indians, Cameron Lehmann answering with a pair of free throws.
From a baseline drive and pass out by Dahl, Klekas lined up and nailed a triple.
Aquilina went 1-for-2 at the line for the Vikings, but Elko players knocked the rebound off one another and out of bounds — Valiente dropping a tough bank against a contest by the defense.
On the left wing, Dahl railed a three from a swing pass by Klekas for a 53-40 lead.
Alvarez pushed the advantage to 15 with a tightrope act along the baseline with a right-handed flip as he careened left and behind the backboard, but the Indians gave Aquilina another open look at the rim and he canned another three.
Dahl made a rank move in transition and got to the bucket for a finish, and senior Garrett McKinney hit 1-for-2 at the stripe.
On another trip to the line, Cameron Lehmann hit the first of two free throws but grabbed his own miss for a put-back.
The Indians gave up a string of offensive boards in crunch time, keeping the Vikings alive.
Down the stretch, Elko came as close to a full-blown collapse as possible — allowing Andrew Lehmann to score on the break after another turnover.
Alvarez went to the line for another 1-for-2 trip, and Elko let Aquilina crank up and bury a three following yet another giveaway.
Klekas got loose down the floor and tallied a big bucket for the Indians and a 61-53 lead, but Cameron Lehmann came right back down the floor for a deuce of his own.
With 45 ticks on the clock, Elko threw the ball away and allowed Aquilina to rise for his fifth three of the half.
In the blink of an eye, everyone looked up at the scoreboard and saw that the Indians led by only three at 61-58.
South Tahoe was a stop and a shot away from potentially handing Elko its second straight home loss.
Luckily for the Indians, the Vikings’ last-few attempts were off.
With more chances to ice the game, Elko still let South Tahoe hang around — making four-consecutive 1-for-2 appearances at the stripe.
At the horn, the Indians survived a 65-58 contest in what turned out to be a near meltdown.
Klekas finished with a game-high 21 points — scoring 14 in the second half — joined in double figures by 16 points each from Alvarez and Dahl.
Dahl scored 13 in the second half and knocked down two 3s, Alvarez tallying eight points in each half and closing with a pair of triples as well.
South Tahoe’s balanced attack led to four players in double digits, paced by 19 points from Aquilina — scoring all of his points after the break and 13 in the fourth quarter — nailing five 3s and four bombs in the fourth.
Cameron Lehmann tallied 12 points — booking nine points in the fourth — and Andrew Lehmann and Valiente each finished with 11 points, Valiente scoring nine points in the first half.
Zeller scored all his six of his points in the first quarter, Burden tallied all five of his points in the first half and Elko’s scoring was rounded off with a free throw by McKinney.
The Vikings' offense was capped by three points from Ward and a deuce by Chartraw.
SOUTH TAHOE — 8 — 14 — 10 — 26 — 58 Total
ELKO — 19 — 10 — 14 — 22 — 65 Total
Up Next
The Indians (16-2 overall, 10-0 in league) will host Dayton (5-9 overall, 4-6 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Dust Devils coming off a narrow, 38-36 road win Friday against Spring Creek (4-14 overall, 3-7 in league).
South Tahoe (10-6 overall, 7-4 in league) will face the Spartans at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.