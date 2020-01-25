Indians survive near collapse against Vikings

Aquilina went 1-for-2 at the line for the Vikings, but Elko players knocked the rebound off one another and out of bounds — Valiente dropping a tough bank against a contest by the defense.

On the left wing, Dahl railed a three from a swing pass by Klekas for a 53-40 lead.

Alvarez pushed the advantage to 15 with a tightrope act along the baseline with a right-handed flip as he careened left and behind the backboard, but the Indians gave Aquilina another open look at the rim and he canned another three.

Dahl made a rank move in transition and got to the bucket for a finish, and senior Garrett McKinney hit 1-for-2 at the stripe.

On another trip to the line, Cameron Lehmann hit the first of two free throws but grabbed his own miss for a put-back.

The Indians gave up a string of offensive boards in crunch time, keeping the Vikings alive.

Down the stretch, Elko came as close to a full-blown collapse as possible — allowing Andrew Lehmann to score on the break after another turnover.

Alvarez went to the line for another 1-for-2 trip, and Elko let Aquilina crank up and bury a three following yet another giveaway.