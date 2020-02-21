Indians survive OT thriller

FALLON — It was a battle for 32 minutes Friday and four more.
After a 77-76 home loss to Lowry on Feb. 7, the Elko boys basketball team was in for another thriller — needing every point, every stop and every shot — the Indians earning their ninth straight trip to state with a 70-67 overtime victory against the Buckaroos during the Division 3A North regional semifinal.
The Buckaroos went to the front with a pair of free throws by senior Kobe Stoker, grabbing a 4-0 lead on a runner by senior Klay Garner.
Elko’s first points came from a tough pull-up and fall-away jumper by junior Sean Klekas.
The Buckaroos took a 6-2 advantage on a fade and bank shot from senior Preston Snow, but Klekas scored four straight and tied the contest — making a free throw and sticking a triple from a dish by sophomore Isaiah Dahl.
Lowry senior Max Mavity dropped a pull-up from midrange on the left wing, answered by a jumper from the left side on the other end by sophomore Michael Klekas.
The Bucks scored four in a row on a deuce from the right block by Garner and an easy bunny on the left side for senior Clay Garner.
The Indians cut the margin to one at 12-11 on a three by Dahl from an assist by Michael Klekas, but Lowry broke off a 7-0 streak with a pair of freebies by Stoker, a triple from the right corner from Mavity and a gimme on the break by Garner.
Closing the frame, Dahl muscled up a shot inside through traffic and trimmed the deficit to six.
Entering the second, Lowry led 19-13.
Elko sliced the margin to a deuce with four points in a row for junior Brig Johnson, who knocked down a pair of free throws and finished at the rim after going the length of the floor on a steal.
Lowry went back up four with a baseline jumper by Snow on a kick from Garner, but Michael scored at point-blank range on a sweet dime from senior EJ Alvarez.
Lowry junior Anthony Gildone worked free with a spin move for a finish, but Michael Klekas drilled a wide-open three from the right wing and gave Elko a 24-23 lead with a pair of free throws at the 5:01 mark.
He then dropped a follow-up from an offensive board on the right block and reached double digits, Elko going up 29-23 on a triple from the left wing by sophomore Dawson Dumas after several offensive rebounds.
Garner drained two free throws for the Bucks, but Dahl smoked a three from the right side on a baseline drive and dime by Dumas.
Gildone hit a nice jumper off the bounce for Lowry on the left baseline, but Michael Klekas railed a three after another penetrating push and pass by Dumas.
Easily finishing at the rim, Garner brought Lowry to within six — Gildone driving the right side for a deuce and making the score 35-31.
At the halftime buzzer, Dahl nailed his third three of contest — lifting the Indians to a 38-31 advantage at the break.
Lowry junior JJ Backus booked four straight to start the third quarter, freeing himself with a pump fake from the left side and knifing the defense on the right.
Dahl buried a timely pull-up jumper from the elbow for a 40-35 lead.
Stoker brought the Bucks to within four with a free throw, but Dumas scored in transition with his left hand after a steal and look-ahead dime by Sean Klekas.
The Buckaroos sliced the deficit to a deuce with a drive through an Elko breakdown by Gildone and a drop-the-defender shot by Snow.
Elko went up 44-40 with a finish at the tin on the left side by junior Jake Zeller, but Lowry senior Michael Casalez made the score 44-41 with a free throw.
However, Michael Klekas pulled up from deep and cashed his check from distance for a six-point advantage.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Indians led 44-41 — Elko’s foul trouble mounting.
Backus blasted a triple from the right wing, and he split a pair of defenders and was fouled — hitting one shot at the line.
Lowry tied the game, beating the Indians to loose balls on the glass — Gildone hitting a bank on the left side.
Michael Klekas drove down the lane and scored with his left hand for a 49-47 lead, and he all-netted a three from the right wing with 4:45 remaining.
Sean Klekas pushed the margin to six with a free throw, but Stoker drove the left side of the key and scored off the glass.
You have free articles remaining.
Michael Klekas went 1-for-2 at the line, and Backus hit a huge three from the right side — then dishing to Stoker who tied the game at 54-all.
Stoker gave the Bucks a 56-54 lead with a strong finish up through a defender, but Michael Klekas gridlocked the score with a spin move across the lane for a lefty layup.
With 1:50 on the clock, Gildone broke down his man and scored an And-1 from the left side — the free throw missed — and Zeller drilled a clutch pair of free throws for the Indians.
Stoker was fed for a bunny on a nice pass by Gildone, but Michael Klekas sized up his defender and splashed a cold-blooded three from the top of the arc with 1:10 on the clock for a 61-60 lead.
Gildone made a steal as Elko tried to kill some clock and was fouled with 25 seconds remaining and made 1-of-2 at the stripe, Michael Klekas grabbing the board as he was fouled.
With 23.5 ticks on the clock, he gave the Indians a 63-61 lead.
Lowry had a chance to score with a good look on a runner from the left side, but the shot hit short — Elko grabbing the board and passing to Sean Klekas.
He hit the second of his two freebies for a 64-61 lead with 8.1 seconds remaining, and the Indians intentionally fouled Backus with 4.8 ticks on the clock rather than giving up a game-tying three.
He hit the first shot and missed the second, but the ball was batted around and off of Elko.
However, no time came off the clock.
From under their own hoop, the Bucks tossed a pass over the defense and across the lane — Gildone left all alone for a dagger layup.
With the score at 64-all, the regional semifinal went to overtime.
The Indians won the tip and missed a short shot from the middle of paint, and Stoker gave the Bucks a 66-64 lead with a deuce on the left block.
Elko missed another point-blank layup, but the Bucks left the Indians off the hook with a pair of missed free throws.
Dumas was fouled on a defensive rebound and tied the game with a clean trip to the line at the 2:30 mark, and Lowry went oh-for at the stripe with two minutes on the clock.
Dahl gave Elko a 68-66 lead with a pair of clutch shots at the stripe, and Sean Klekas beat his defender off the bounce and scored with a finger roll against a foul.
The free throw was no good, and the Indians fouled in the backcourt — Lowry hitting 1-of-2 at the line.
On top by three, the Indians gave the Bucks a chance — missing five straight freebies to close the game.
Lowry’s last-second three nearly fell but rolled off the front of the rim, saving Elko’s bacon.
The Indians clinched their ninth-consecutive trip to the state tournament with a 70-67 victory.
In his first game back from a badly-sprained ankle, Michael Klekas scored a game-high 30 points and drilled five 3s — leading a trio of Indians in double digits.
Dahl cashed three 3s and finished with 15 points, Sean Klekas adding 10 points.
Dumas closed with seven points, and Elko’s scoring was rounded off with four points apiece from Zeller and Johnson.
Lowry placed four players in double figures, Gildone leading the way with 16 points — Stoker finishing with 15 points.
Backus dropped two 3s and 11 points in the second half, Garner closing with 10 points — all coming before the break.
Mavity added seven points, Snow chipped in six points and the scoring for the Bucks was rounded off with a free throw each for Casalez and senior Chance Huitt.
LOWRY — 19 — 12 — 10 — 23 — 3 — 67 Total
ELKO — 13 — 25 — 9 — 17 — 6 — 70 Total
Division 3A North Championship
The No. 2 Indians will face No. 1 Fallon — which defeated No. 4 South Tahoe 70-40 in the other semifinal — the rematch of the 3A state championship taking place at 4 p.m. Saturday, at Churchill County High School, in Fallon.