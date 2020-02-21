Indians survive OT thriller

He hit the second of his two freebies for a 64-61 lead with 8.1 seconds remaining, and the Indians intentionally fouled Backus with 4.8 ticks on the clock rather than giving up a game-tying three.

He hit the first shot and missed the second, but the ball was batted around and off of Elko.

However, no time came off the clock.

From under their own hoop, the Bucks tossed a pass over the defense and across the lane — Gildone left all alone for a dagger layup.

With the score at 64-all, the regional semifinal went to overtime.

The Indians won the tip and missed a short shot from the middle of paint, and Stoker gave the Bucks a 66-64 lead with a deuce on the left block.

Elko missed another point-blank layup, but the Bucks left the Indians off the hook with a pair of missed free throws.

Dumas was fouled on a defensive rebound and tied the game with a clean trip to the line at the 2:30 mark, and Lowry went oh-for at the stripe with two minutes on the clock.

Dahl gave Elko a 68-66 lead with a pair of clutch shots at the stripe, and Sean Klekas beat his defender off the bounce and scored with a finger roll against a foul.