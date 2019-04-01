ELKO – Following a walk-of scare Friday in the series opener, the Elko baseball team took care of business in Saturday’s doubleheader against Dayton.
The Indians swept the series with wins of 7-3 and 9-2.
Game One
Dayton experienced its best frame of the contest in the top of the first inning, consecutive one-out singles by sophomore Caleb Sumsion and senior Justin Schmidt followed by a two-RBI base knock by sophomore Sean Kinney to right field giving the Dust Devils a 2-0 lead.
The Indians responded with a big answer.
Senior Cooper Jones led off the inning with a walk and scored on an RBI triple to center field by senior Kaleb Martinez.
Martinez tied the game on a single by junior Colby Tiner, and runners were placed at second and third on a double up the middle by senior Brycen Kelly.
Senior Carter Alvarado was hit by a pitch and loaded the bases, and Elko scored on a run by Tiner on a 6-4-3 double play.
A two-out error at shortstop on a groundball by senior Austyn Marin pushed the advantage to 4-2 as senior courtesy runner Kohl McIntosh came home.
Another error – this time at third base – allowed sophomore Lincoln Ratliff to beat the play at first and scored Marin from second.
Kelly struck out the first-two batters in the top of the second, but Dayton placed two runners on base – stemming from a walk and an error – pulling to within two as junior Andrew Goodale was sent across from a single to center field by Sumsion.
A punchout from Kelly ended the frame.
Jones led off the bottom half with a base knock to short, but the Indians’ next-three hitters fell in succession.
Elko sat down the Dust Devils in order in the top of the third on three groundballs, two to Marin at shortstop and one to Tiner at second base.
In the bottom half, Marin tagged a two-out triple to left field but was stranded at third with a groundout.
Elko’s defense posted another three-up, three-down effort in the top of the fourth – grounding to Kelly on the mound for the first out – Tiner closing the frame with a lineout and a groundout.
Senior Christian Quintana hit a leadoff single to left field in the bottom half but was forced out at second base.
Jones stole second and scored on a double by Martinez, the run giving the Indians a 6-3 lead.
For the third straight frame, Dayton’s offense went down one-two-three – fly balls to Quintana in left and Jones in center bookending a strikeout a by Kelly.
Kelly drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the fifth, McIntosh stealing second base in his courtesy runner role.
He took third on a single by Alvarado and scored on a groundball by junior Rolando Acosta – Dayton turning a 6-1 on the play.
In the top of the sixth, Kinney tagged a leadoff base knock to left field, but the Indians returned the favor with a 6-1 double play of their own on a lineout – Kelly closing the frame with a four-pitch K.
All Elko managed for offense in the bottom half was a single by Jones to center field, leaving things to the defense in the top of the seventh.
Kelly struck out the leadoff batter, senior Joey Martinez drawing a walk.
A fly out to Jones in center held the runner and a popup to Tiner at second base sealed the deal.
Elko won the morning contest by a final score of 7-3.
Martinez led the Indians with two RBIs, finishing 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, a triple and a run scored.
Tiner notched Elko’s other RBI, also scoring a run – batting 2-for-4.
Jones went 2-for-3 at dish and scored two runs, McIntosh tying Jones for the team high in runs scored with a pair of his own.
Kelly closed 1-for-2 with a double, Alvarado hit 1-for-2, Marin’s lone knock went for a triple (1-for-3, run scored) and Quintana finished for 1-for-3.
On the bump, Kelly allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks over a complete-seven innings – holding the Dust Devils scoreless for the final five innings.
DAYTON – 210 000 0 – 353
ELKO – 500 110 X – 7 (10)1
Game Two
Dayton struck first in the series finale, scoring a run in the top of the first.
Madson led off with a single but was hosed at second base on a throw from sophomore catcher Luke Blair to Marin.
Schmidt reached on a fly ball and stole second, scoring on a base knock by Kinney – who was thrown out at second to end the inning.
Elko posted a positive response in the bottom half – Jones reaching on a leadoff error at second base.
Martinez placed runners at second and third with a double to left field, Jones tagging up and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Tiner.
Kelly drew a walk, Martinez scored on a passed ball and Ratliff was handed a free pass – Marin loading the bases with a single to short.
Acosta notched a groundout RBI, Kelly giving the Indians a 3-1 lead.
Dayton mustered only a single by sophomore Avery Fowler in the top of the second.
Blair led off the bottom half with a single, but his courtesy runner was thrown out at second base on attempted steal – the batter striking out.
Two-out singles by Jones and Martinez went for naught as a groundout to second base closed the inning.
Dayton plated its final run in the top of the third.
Madson ripped a double on the ground to left field and advanced to third on a single by Sumsion to left.
A sacrifice fly by Schmidt drove in Madson – pulling the Dust Devils to within one at 3-2 – but Tiner ended the frame with a strikeout.
Elko benefited from battery miscues in the bottom half.
Kelly led off with a walk, took second on a passed ball and advanced to third on a balk – scoring on another pitch to the backstop.
Ratliff drew a free pass, stole second base and pushed the advantage to 5-2 on an RBI single by Marin to left.
After consecutive outs, Marin scored on a fly ball by Quintana for a 6-2 lead.
Tiner fired two strikeouts in the top of the fourth – opening and closing the frame with looking and swinging Ks – a single by Goodale the only sign of offense for Dayton.
Martinez roped a leadoff double in the bottom half, Elko flying into a 9-4 double play and striking out.
Dayton was retired in order in the top of the fifth on a popup to Blair and back-to-back fly balls to McIntosh in right field.
The Indians regained some momentum in the bottom of the fifth, Ratliff reaching on a leadoff error by the shortstop.
Marin executed a bunt and put runners on first and second, and Acosta tallied an RBI single to left field – Dayton throwing out Marin at third.
Acosta stole second base and advanced to third on a sac bunt by Blair, but a groundout stranded him at third base.
Tiner began a one-two-three frame with a strikeout in the top of the sixth, Kelly catching a foul ball near first base and a receiving a throw from Tiner on a grounder back to the mound.
Elko plated the last runs of the game in the bottom half.
Jones sent a leadoff single to opposite-right field and scored on a one-out double by Tiner to left, and sophomore courtesy runner Jake Zeller rolled home on a base knock to left by Kelly on a 2-2 count.
Tiner opened the top of the seventh with a punchout, Goodale was hit by a pitch but Elko ended the game with a 1-6-3 double play.
The Indians improved to 11-1 in league play with a 9-2 victory over the Dust Devils, Dayton remaining winless at 0-12 in the Division 3A North.
Acosta finished 2-for-3 at the dish with two RBIs, Tiner going 1-for-3 with a double and driving in a pair of runs.
On the bump, Tiner went the distance – allowing two runs on seven hits with six Ks and two free passes over seven innings.
Martinez stayed hot, sending two of his three hits (3-for-4) for doubles and scoring a run – Marin also batting 3-for-4, driving in one run and scoring another.
Jones led tied for the team high with two runs scored and batted 2-for-4, Kelly scored twice and hit 1-for-2 with a double and Ratliff crossed home twice as well.
Blair went 1-for-2 and Quintana finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.
DAYTON – 101 000 0 – 272
ELKO – 303 012 X – 9(14)2
Up Next
The Indians’ toughest test to this point of the season will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, in Fallon, opening a three-game series with the Greenwave (10-2 in league).
Fallon beat defending state champion Truckee in the series opener Friday by a final score of 10-6, but the Wolverines answered with consecutive wins in the doubleheader and took the series with wins of 2-1 and 5-0.
