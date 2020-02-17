Indians sweep final road series of regular season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Truckee’s defense never stopped the ball, and Dahl drove for an 8-footer and a 17-point advantage.

Stockham buried a floater on the other end, but Dahl continued his solid performance with a hoop plus the harm.

Purgason hit his second three for the Wolverines, and senior Luis Gaiten stuck a triple against a foul — missing the potential four-point play at the line.

The contest closed with back-to-back threes for the Indians, Zeller tagging his second bomb and Dahl adding his third wet ball from distance.

Elko improved to 22-4 overall and 16-2 in league with a 46-32 victory, dropping Truckee to 7-17 overall and 6-12 in the 3A North.

Dahl led all scorers with 19 points, the Indians’ only player who reached double digits.

Purgason led Truckee with 11 points and blasted two 3s.

Zeller gave the Indians eight point and two 3s — all coming in the second half — Klekas scored all seven of his points before the break and Dumas and Johnson each added five points.

Elko’s scoring was rounded off with a deuce by Burden.