Indians take 3rd in Dayton, Fernley — Spring Creek finishes 7th in both tournaments

FERNLEY — In the first Division 3A North boys golf tournaments of the season, the Elko and Spring Creek teams ranked in the same positions both times out.

On Monday, in Dayton, the Indians swung into the season with a third-place finish — the Spartans taking seventh.

Elko posted another third-place performance on Tuesday, at Fernley, Spring Creek once again following four spots back in seventh place.

Dayton Tournament

At Dayton, one of the toughest courses on the high school tour, Truckee blew away the field with a first-place 333 — opening a 25-stroke cushion over second-place Fernley (358).

The Indians were six strokes off a runner-up finish with a third-place 364, Fallon ranked fourth with a team total of 382 and South Tahoe rounded out the top-five with a collective score of 382.

Lowry was sixth at 385, Spring Creek took seventh with a total card of 431 and Dayton closed off the qualifying team scores with an eighth-place 476.

Individually, Truckee senior Gabe Smith was brilliant — tearing off a 12-stroke lead with a 66.

Fernley sophomore Jacob Holmes and South Tahoe senior Liam Molesworth split second and third — finishing the medalists — with matching rounds of 78.

North Valleys senior Easton Perez was fourth with a sub-80 card of 79, and Truckee junior Reed Loper finished out the top-five with an 81.

Fallon senior Owen Palmer was sixth with an 83, and the best local score came from the clubs of Elko senior Brandon Dwyer — who placed seventh with an 85.

Lowry sophomore Landon Esquivel ranked eighth with an 87, and the top-10 was closed out with matching sub-90 scores from Elko senior Connor Cooper and Truckee sophomore Luke Brown.

Locally, behind Dwyer and Cooper, Elko’s third and fourth totals were posted by junior Scott Hutnyak (91) and senior Kevin Tanner (99) — all of the Indians’ qualifying scores coming below the century mark.

For Spring Creek, junior Daniel Mendez led the way with a 100-even.

Elko senior Andoni Fesenmaier also shot the century mark on the nose in a non-qualifying total, the Indians’ roster closed out with a 101 by senior Braden Gottfried.

The Spartans’ second score was posted by junior Albert Goicoechea, who shot a 105, and sophomore Cy Gill notched the third total for Spring Creek with a 108.

The scoring for Spring Creek was capped with a 118 from sophomore Jaron Johnson.

In non-qualifying totals, the Spartans’ roster was finished off with a 119 by freshman Trace Cottrill and a 124 from sophomore Shayd Wellard.

Fernley Tournament

In the second tournament of the year — playing a back-to-back — there was no change atop the leaderboard.

The top-three teams remained the same, but the margin was less — Truckee notching a 330 for the victory, host Fernley challenging mightily with a 334 on its home course and Elko finishing third with a 348 for a 16-stroke improvement on its Dayton total.

South Tahoe leapfrogged Fallon for fourth — the Vikings posting a 376 — and the Greenwave fell to fifth with a 379.

Lowry once again placed sixth with a 383, and Spring Creek was seventh for the second straight day with a card of 417 — shaving 14 strokes from its Dayton score — and the Dust Devils finished eighth with a score of 440.

Smith tallied his second-consecutive victory with a 71, and Holmes ranked second for the second straight day with a 74 — Fernley sophomore Noah Davis rounding out the medalists with a third-place 76.

Truckee sophomore Drew Dollinger ranked fourth with a 78, and Dwyer split fifth and sixth for the Indians with a sub-80 round of 79 — matching the score of Molesworth.

Perez took seventh with an 81, and the top-10 — actually 11 spots — were capped with a four-man flurry of 86s from Elko’s Fesenmaier, Loper, Dayton senior Andrew Smith and North Valleys senior Derek Hester.

Hutnyak notched the third-best score for Elko with an 89, and the Indians’ top-four scoring was capped with a 92 from Tanner.

In a non-qualifying total, Cooper ranked fifth on Elko’s roster with a 97.

Goicoechea led the Spartans with a sub-century 99, Johnson was a stroke behind with a smooth 100 and Gill posted the Spartans’ third-best round with a 103.

Elko’s roster was rounded out with a 107 by Gottfried.

The qualifying scoring for Spring Creek was capped with a 115 by Cottrill, and the Spartans’ roster was closed with a non-qualifying 121 from Wellard.

“We had a couple guys who didn’t shoot as well as we thought they would, but other guys stepped up and filled in both days,” said Elko coach Ben Wallek. “It’s still promising, if we can get them all consistent. We started on a tough course, but it was good to get everyone focused and get their heads into the game.”

“The first day, our scores showed how little we’ve played outside. The second day, everyone chipped a few strokes off and got more comfortable,” said Spring Creek coach Dan Mendez. “Dayton is a tough course, but our course is open now and we are able to practice.”

Up Next

The third (North Valleys) and fourth (Truckee) Division 3A North boys golf tournaments of the season will take place Monday, March 28, at Sierra Sage Golf Course, and Tuesday, March 29, at Washoe County Golf Course, in Reno.

