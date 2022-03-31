Indians take 4th in 2 tournaments

RENO — After a pair of third-place finishes in the first-two 3A North boys golf tournaments of the season, a shorthanded Elko team dropped a position in both the third and fourth events of the year.

On Monday, in North Valley’s tournament, at Sierra Sage Golf Course, and Tuesday, in Truckee’s tourney, at Washoe County Golf Course, the Indians took fourth place both days — posting scores of 374 and 370, respectively.

As has been the case in every league tourney, Spring Creek ranked seventh with team totals of 431 on Monday and 424 on Tuesday.

North Valleys Tourney

Truckee won its third tournament in a row with a team score of 327, Lowry followed in second and 25 strokes back with a 352 and Fernley fell to third with a collective card of 355.

Elko was fourth with a 374, South Tahoe closed out the top-five with a 382 and Fallon finished sixth with a 390.

Spring Creek placed seventh for the fourth time in four tries with a 431, and Dayton closed out the eight-team field with a 483.

Individually, Truckee senior Gabe Smith captured his third win in three events with a round of 72.

Dayton senior Andrew Smith placed and Truckee sophomore Luke Brown split second and third — rounding out the medalists — each posting matching 81s.

Lowry sophomore Landon Esquivel finished fourth with an 82, followed in fifth by an 83 off the clubs of senior teammate Cal Peters.

South Tahoe senior Liam Molesworth and North Valleys’ senior Easton Perez placed shared sixth and seventh with a pair of 84s.

Fernley sophomore Jacob Holmes and Truckee junior Reed Loper split eighth and ninth with matching 85s, and the top-10 was capped with a pair of 87s by Fernley sophomore Noah Davis and junior teammate Kade Stanger.

Locally, the best scores were posted by the Fesenmaier brothers for Elko — senior Andoni and sophomore Bernard each going to the clubhouse with a 93.

Senior Brandon Dwyer and junior Scott Hutnyak rounded out the qualifying scoring for the Indians with matching 94s.

In a non-qualifying total, sophomore Jayce Harkness closed the day with a 96.

Spring Creek was paced by a 97 from sophomore Jaron Johnson.

Elko’s roster was finished with a non-qualifying 103 from freshman Kaleb Nielson.

For the Spartans, the second card came from a 107 by junior Zeke Allen and the third score was a 109 set from junior Albert Goicoechea.

Spring Creek’s qualifying scoring was rounded out with a 112 by junior Andoni Lopategui.

In non-qualifying totals, the Spartans’ roster was finished off with a 118 by freshman Trace Cottrill and a 134 by sophomore Shayd Wellard.

Truckee Tourney

On Tuesday, playing a nine-hole round at Washoe County Golf Course, Fernley bumped Truckee from the top spot for the first time of the season — the scores from the nine-hole card doubled for everyone.

The Vaqueros took the win by six strokes with a collective card of 356, the Wolverines fell to second with a 362 and the Buckaroos dropped a place to third with a 364.

The Indians remained in fourth with a 370, and South Tahoe once again closed off the top-five with a 372.

Fallon finished sixth for the second straight day with a 408, Spring Creek took seventh for the fourth-consecutive tournament with a 424 and Dayton placed eighth for the fourth time at 494.

Smith captured his fourth title in a row with a 74, but Holmes pushed him hard with a second-place 76 — Peters closing out the medalists with a third-place 82.

Molesworth and Esquivel shared fourth and fifth with a pair of 84s, and Stanger took sixth with an 86.

Dwyer and Andoni Fesenmaier split seventh and eighth overall for the Indians with matching rounds of 90, and the top-10 was capped by 92s from Perez and Davis.

Elko’s second and third scores were posted with a 94 by Harkness and a 96 from Hutnyak.

Johnson led the Spartans for the second day in a row with a 96.

The Indians’ roster was finished with non-qualifying totals of 100 by Bernard Fesenmaier and a 106 from Nielson.

Goicoechea ranked second for Spring Creek’s team for the second straight day with a 106, Lopategui posted the third card with a 110 and the Spartans’ top-four was rounded out with a 112 by Cottrill.

Allen shot a non-qualifying 120, and Spring Creek’s roster was finished with a 122 from Wellard.

Up Next

The third installment of 3A North back-to-backs — the fifth and sixth events of the year — will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, in Fallon, and 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, in Winnemucca.

