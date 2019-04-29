WINNEMUCCA – The Elko baseball team ended a four-game losing streak, winning each of the first-two games at Lowry – the Indians unable to cash in further.
With a 4-3 loss in the series finale, Elko is back in a tie for third and fourth place in the league standings – the Indians and Fallon sharing 16-8 marks – the Greenwave owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Game One
The Indians started the game with success in Friday’s series opener, posting three runs in the top of the first inning.
From that point forward, scoring was hard to come by.
Senior Cooper Jones put Elko off to a good start with a leadoff single, senior Kohl McIntosh following with a walk.
A balk moved the runners to second and third, Jones grabbing a 1-0 lead on a passed ball.
With a strikeout, the Indians did some work with two away.
Senior Kaleb Martinez benefited from an error at shortstop, McIntosh rolling across on the play.
Martinez stole second and third, scoring on an error by the third baseman for a 3-0 lead.
The Buckaroos battled to within a run with a two-run home half in the fourth.
Senior Brendan Domire reached on a leadoff error at third, another error at third allowing junior Tyler Neu to reach first.
The bases were crammed after a single to short by junior Jordan Parker, and Domire added Lowry’s first run on a fielder’s choice for junior Joshua Leveille.
Senior Josiah Chapman drove in Neu with a sacrifice fly to left field.
The Indians bounced back with a solid half in the top of the fifth.
Jones notched a base knock with a leadoff bunt, rolling all the way home on a double to center by McIntosh – who took third on a passed ball and darted to the plate on another pitch to the backstop.
Elko opened a four-run cushion as Martinez drove in sophomore courtesy runner Jake Zeller with a base knock to left field.
The Indians added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Sophomore Lincoln Ratliff placed runners on the corner with a two-out single up the middle, and Martinez scored on a passed ball.
Lowry gained a run back in the bottom half with a two-out single by Parker that sent in senior Ridge Ricketts, but the game came to a close with a dropped-third strike – the out recorded at first.
Elko found the win column once again with a 7-3 victory.
Tiner went the distance for the Indians on the mound, and Elko tallied double-digit hits to end a four-game slide.
Stats
Elko pitching: Tiner 7 IP 7 H 5 R 3 ER 1 BB 5 K.
Elko batting: Jones 3-4 2 R, Tiner 2-4, Martinez 1-2 1 RBI 2 R, Quintana 1-2, McIntosh 1-3 1 RBI 2 R, Ratliff 1-4. 2B: McIntosh.
Game Two
Once again, the Indians led off with a solid start in the first half of Saturday’s doubleheader – putting up two runs in the top of the first.
Jones reached on a grounder to first, McIntosh poked a ball through the right side and an error gave Jones a free pass to the plate.
McIntosh crossed on a base knock by Tiner, opening a 2-0 lead.
Lowry cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the first, Ricketts scoring on a passed ball.
Senior Brycen Kelly shut down the inning with consecutive strikeouts.
Each team went three-up, three-down in their next attempts at the dish.
Elko used another error in the top of the third for a two-run advantage, senior Christian Quintana using the miscue on the mound for a 3-1 lead.
Kelly sat down the Bucks in order once again in the home half, striking out the first batter and forcing a fly out to McIntosh in right field and a groundout to senior Austyn Marin at short.
The Indians went up three in the top of the fifth, McIntosh smacking a one-out double to left field – stealing third base – scoring a base knock by Tiner.
Lowry added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, the momentum started with a two-out error at short.
Ricketts drove in junior Brooks Bergenheier with a single to left, Ricketts crossing on a double from Domire to right.
The Indians benefited from an error as well in the top of the sixth.
Ratliff reached on a botched play at third, junior Rolando Acosta followed with a base knock and another error in left field allowed Ratliff to score.
The Bucks cut the deficit back to one with a run in the home half, Parker crossing on a passed ball.
Needing some insurance, Jones came up big in the top of the seventh – leading off with a double to left field.
McIntosh put runners on first and second with a single, and Jones went to third on a fielder’s choice – McIntosh thrown out at second – an error at first allowing Jones to open a two-run lead.
The Indians came up with a crucial one-two-three inning in the bottom half for a 7-4 victory.
Kelly earned a complete-game win – giving the Indians two in a row – allowing no earned runs and fanning double-digit batters.
Stats
Elko pitching: 7 IP 4 H 4 R 0 ER 1 BB 10 K.
Elko batting: McIntosh 3-4 2 R, Jones 2-4 2 R, Tiner 2-4 2 RBI, Acosta 1-1, Martinez 1-3. 2B: McIntosh, Jones, Martinez.
Game Three
Despite a positive start to the series and momentous plays early in each of the first-two games, the Indians never got going until it was too late in the finale.
In the bottom of the third, Elko struggled to find the strike zone and record outs – the Bucks scoring all of their runs in the frame.
Sophomore Anthony Hemp reached on a leadoff error at short, Ricketts and Domire drew consecutive walks – Hemp scoring on a passed ball.
Ricketts was driven in by a base knock to right by junior Klay Garner, Domire rolled home on another passed – the Elko battery struggling mightily.
A single to left by sophomore Garette Hinshaw scored Garner for a 4-0 lead.
Elko never posted a run until the top of the seventh inning.
Jones drew a one-out walk, McIntosh followed with a single to right field – runners advancing to second and third on the throw.
A walk to Martinez loaded the bases, and Acosta nailed a clutch two-run base knock to left – Jones and McIntosh pulling the Indians to within a pair at 4-2.
Acosta cut the deficit to one with an RBI single by Tiner to right, but a strikeout put two away – placing the Indians against their final out.
With two on, a 4-3 groundout to second base brought the rally to a crashing halt.
The Indians lost the series finale 4-3.
Stats
Elko pitching: Cutler Macias 2 IP 2 H 4 R 2 ER 2 BB 1 K. Ratliff 4 IP 3 H 0 R 1 BB 2 K.
Elko batting: McIntosh 2-4 R, Tiner 2-4 RBI, Acosta 1-1 2 RBI, Martinez 1-2 R, Marin 1-3.
Up Next
The Indians will close the regular season at home, starting a three-game series with Fernley (8-16 in league) at 2 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field, closing with a 10 a.m. and noon doubleheader for the seniors on Saturday.
