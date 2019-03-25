WINNEMUCCA – In the third boys golf tournament of the season, third has been hard to capture.
For the second straight tourney, Elko finished in fourth place – posting a team score of 370 on Monday during Lowry’s tournament at Winnemucca Golf Course – the Indians closing 15 strokes back of third-place South Tahoe’s team tally of 355.
Truckee once again dominated the field, the Wolverines’ 324 good enough for a 28-stroke cushion ahead of second-place Lowry’s 352.
Fernley placed fifth with a team score of 376, and the Spring Creek Spartans trailed at a wide margin in sixth with a total score of 430.
Fallon rounded out the qualifying teams in seventh place at 484.
Individually, the top spot went to Truckee’s Ethan Flynn for the second time, his round of 80-even fending off Lowry’s Dillon Patterson’s and Truckee teammate Owen Slusher’s matching 81s by a single stroke – capping the medalists.
Truckee’s Gabe Smith carded an 82, followed by Fernley’s Isaac O’Neill’s round of 83 for fifth place.
South Tahoe’s Marcus Slack and Lowry’s Kobe Stoker tied for sixth and seventh with a pair of 85s.
The best round of local golf came off the clubs of Elko senior Cade Chappell, his score of 86 marking his best outing of the season for eighth place.
He was followed by a 92 from sophomore Kaden Konakis for the Indians’ second-best round, senior Christian Cooper giving Elko its third score with a 93.
The Spartans were led by a 92 from sophomore Kevin Thompson.
Elko juniors Derek Peters and Kelby Criss each posted rounds of 99, only one of the scores counting toward Elko’s team total of 370.
Spring Creek’ second-best round was notched by senior Caden Constable, who closed the day with a 104.
Junior Dekklan Albisu, in his first varsity tournament, posted the Spartans’ third qualifying total with a 114 – matching the sixth and final score for Elko’s non-qualifying totals by sophomore Derek Elquist.
The final qualifying card for the Spartans was set by junior Noah Rice with a round of 115.
Harry May closed the day with a 119 for Spring Creek, the roster capped by a 142 from freshman Shawn Lortie.
Up Next
The Indians and the Spartans will play their second back-to-back events of the season, the fourth Division 3A North tournament of the year teeing off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in Fernley.
