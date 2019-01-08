BUHL, Idaho – Of 27-scoring teams from the Buhl Invitational, the Elko wrestling team pulled out a top-10 finish.
The Indians ranked ninth with 95 team points.
Senior Carl Hansen paced the performance with a second-place effort in the 182-pound weight class, finishing with a 3-1 record – posting two wins by major decision and another by pinfall.
Hansen won each of his first-three matches, advancing to the championship with a 15-1 major decision over Ririe’s Chris Gundersen.
In the title match, Hansen was pinned in 58 seconds by South Fremont’s Sawyer Hobbs.
Of Elko’s 95 points, Hansen tallied 24.
Sophomore Zeth Kinterknecht took third place for the Indians at 113 pounds.
He finished with a 5-1 record with four wins by fall and another by major decision.
Kinterknecht’s only loss came in his first match – losing by fall at the 4:45 mark – but he fought back with remarkable results.
He strung together five straight wins – closing the tournament with three-consecutive pins – advancing to the consolation final with a pin of Salmon’s Troy Bruce in 4:51, avenging the loss to the competitor who placed him in the consolation bracket.
In the third-fourth match, Kinterknecht needed just 38 seconds to pin March Valley’s Carson Hemsley.
He ranked second on the team in points scored, tallying 23 for the Indians.
A trio of Indians took sixth in their respective divisions.
Freshman Elliot Leaman took sixth in the 106-pound class, finishing with a 2-3 record and two pins.
He pinned his first opponent in 1:22 but lost his quarterfinal match by major decision and was blanked 12-0.
From the consolation side, Leaman notched his last victory by fall in 4:16 over Declo’s Sam Phillips before losing the consolation semifinal by pinfall at the 1:56 mark to Century’s Tyler Andersen.
In the fifth-sixth match, Leaman was pinned by Buhl’s Chance Bennett in 1:44.
Senior Shawn Nakamura also placed sixth and went 2-3 in the 120-pound division, each of his victories coming by fall.
He locked down wins in each of his first-two matches by fall, pinning Marsh Valley’s Jace Larsen in 1:38 and Teton’s Cooper Cooke in a 5:24 battle.
Nakamura’s first loss came in an 8-5 decision against Glenns Ferry’s Braden Chafin in the semifinal round.
He lost his next-two matches by fall, pinned by Kimberly’s Jonah Bacon at the 2:50 mark of the consolation semifinal and floored in 2:51 by Spring Creek’s Kodis Campbell in the fifth-sixth match.
Senior Gabe Cortez also went 2-3 and placed sixth at 170 pounds, winning one match by fall.
He was pinned in 2:28 in his first match by Spring Creek’s Clay Campbell but responded with consecutive victories, pinning Snake River’s Marcus Mortensen in 2:56 and besting Parma’s Layne Murdock in a 5-2 decision.
Cortez dropped his next-two contests, losing by fall in 2:26 to Challis’ Cooper Erickson in the consolation semi before being blanked 7-0 in the fifth-sixth match by Teton’s Josh Bednar.
Sophomore Ernie Gregory did not place but finished with a 2-2 record, notching two wins by fall.
Junior varsity
Elko’s junior varsity ranked sixth at the Canyon Ridge JV Tournament, in Twin Falls, the Indians scoring 121 points.
Freshman Blaze Jones won the 120-pound title, posting a 4-0 record with three pins.
Melanie Murphy won the girls’ upper division, finishing with a 3-0 record, all wins coming by fall.
She defeated teammate Vanessa Nunez by fall in 2:44 in the title match, Nunez taking second place with a 2-1 record with two pins.
Jordan Gaylord placed second in the 98-pound class with a 2-1 record.
Sophomore Kaiden Cervantes went 4-2 and placed fifth in the 160-pound class – posting two wins by fall and another by major decision – and Grant Castor ranked fifth at 106 pounds and went 3-2 with two pins.
Up Next
The Indians will compete in the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, at Spring Creek High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.