Indians tear up Spartans

SPRING CREEK — If it had not been for the running clock in the first half and sitting starters in the second, the Elko boys basketball team was on its way to the century mark — senior Michael Klekas rolling toward a 50-piece.

Playing the Spartans, in Spring Creek, the Indians opened a 52-15 halftime lead and breezed to a 72-30 victory.

The Indians grabbed a 4-0 lead on a pair of buckets by Klekas, but the Spartans tied the contest the consecutive field goals by senior Kayden Boyle on an offensive rebound and a Euro step by junior Maddox Moye.

Klekas went back to work and buried a jumper from the high post, starting a 10-0 run and forcing a timeout.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier scored in the lane, and Elko’s defense created serious pressure — forcing a number of turnovers in succession — leading to a transition deuce for senior Isaiah Dahl from a sweet dish by senior Trae Still.

Still then scored on another break on a nice cross by senior Dawson Dumas, who created a second-chance baseline floater for Dahl with an offensive board.

From the reset, the Indians’ streak reached 13 straight from another takeaway — Still rolling to the rim and scoring through a foul and sticking the free throw.

For the Spartans, senior Jacob Marizza buried a triple — senior Christian Schmidt hitting 2-of-3 freebies after being fouled on a shot from deep.

Klekas netted consecutive deuces at point-blank range following Spartans turnovers, another swipe leading to a deuce for Dahl.

The quarter closed with a baseline jumper for Spring Creek junior Landon Albisu, set up by a drive and kick by Boyle.

After the first quarter, the Indians led by 12 at 23-11.

To open the second, Dahl hammered a straightaway three from a nice screen by Fesenmaier.

The squads traded scores on offensive put-backs, junior Klayten Piippo following a missed shot for the Spartans and Still grabbing a loose ball for the Indians.

Another Fesenmaier pick set up a straightaway trey for Klekas, giving Elko a 31-13 lead.

From a timeout and an inbound set, Dahl splashed his second shot from distance.

Klekas scored with a spin move and a left-handed finish, but the Spartans notched a bucket on a tip-in by the Indians’ defense — Piippo credited with the field goal.

To home chants of overrated, Klekas hit two free throws for his 16th and 17th points — the Spartans stuck at 15 — then he tooled the defense in the post for an And-1 plus the freebie for his 20th point.

A deuce for the bench, sophomore Luke Dahl scoring for a 43-15 lead.

Klekas pulled up and popped his second three from the right wing, Dumas nailed a long two and then he found Fesenmaier for a bunny on the left block.

With 1:45 remaining in the half, the clock ran with Elko on top by 35 at 50-15.

Dumas made a steal, hurdled a defender while dribbling and finished with his left hand.

At the break, the Indians were up 37 at 52-15.

Klekas opened the scoring in the third with a put-back, and junior David Hutchison drilled a baseline jumper on the other end.

Klekas railed a corner three on an assist from Dahl, and Fesenmaier scored through a foul and hit the free throw from a rebound and drop by Still.

Dahl to Dahl was the next deuce, Isaiah setting up little brother Luke with a pocket pass.

Schmidt scored a two for the Spartans — starting a mini flurry — junior Blaze Howard dropping a midrange runner and Boyle scoring on the right block after an offensive board.

At the end of the third, Elko led by 39 with the score at 62-23.

Spring Creek began the fourth on another streak, started by a no-hesitation three by junior Ethan Bundrock.

Marizza made a steal and streaked to the tin for a layup, and senior Josh Billat snagged a rebound and followed it home.

Elko answered with a 9-0 spurt to close the game, Still knocking down two free throws and setting up a corner three for senior Kason Lesbo — who then made 1-of-2 free throws.

Sophomore Luis Rodriguez made a steal and finished with his left hand then assisted Luke Dahl for a bunny.

At the end of the game, the Indians ripped off a 72-30, 42-point victory.

Klekas scored a game-high 28 points — booking 23 in the first half — sitting after two early buckets in the third quarter.

Isaiah Dahl joined him in double digits with 12 points, Still approached double digits with nine points, Fesenmaier added seven and Luke Dahl tallied six points.

For Spring Creek, Marizza led the way with five points — Piippo, Boyle and Schmidt finishing with four apiece.

The Spartans’ scoring was capped with a three for Bundrock and two points each for Moye, Albisu, Hutchison, Howard and Billat.

Elko’s offense was rounded out with four points each by Dumas and Lesbo and a deuce from Rodriguez.

ELKO — 23 — 29 — 10 — 10 — 10 — 72 Total

SPRING CREEK — 11 — 4 — 8 — 7 — 30 Total

Up Next

The Indians (17-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will host Truckee at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sparks at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

The Spartans (2-16 overall, 0-8 in league) will face the Railroaders at 7:30 p.m. Friday and the Wolverines at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

