DAYTON – Following their first competitive action of the season and their first time playing a round of golf outside in league play, the Elko and Spring Creek boys have some kinks to iron out and some teams to chase.
In the Division 3A North opener Wednesday at Dayton, the Indians placed fifth – posting a team total of 369 strokes.
The Spartans ranked sixth with a team score of 451, trailing Elko by 82 strokes and finishing 149 strokes off the lead.
All teams in the 3A North will likely be looking at Truckee atop the leaderboard for the remainder of the season, the Wolverines posting a lights-out 302 on of the more-difficult courses the league has to offer.
Each of Truckee’s four-qualifying scorers earned the top-four positions individually – led by overall champion Ethan Flynn’s round of 71.
Jack Brown followed in second place with a 75, Gabe Smith followed in third for the final medal with a 77 and Owen Slusher took fourth on a score of 79.
South Tahoe took second in the tournament with a team total of 339 – paced by Liam Molesworth’s fifth-place finish on a round of 80 – and Lowry finished third with a 351, Fernley following closely in fourth at 360.
The best round of golf from local competitors came off the clubs of Elko junior Derek Peters, who tied South Tahoe’s Bailey Sommerfield for sixth place on matching 82s.
Spring Creek sophomore Kevin Thompson led the Spartans with a score of 91.
Elko’s second and third-best rounds were posted by junior Kelby Criss and senior Christian Cooper – each going to clubhouse with a 94 – the Indians’ scoring capped by the team’s fourth-lowest score of 97 by sophomore Kaden Konakis.
In a non-qualifying total, senior Cade Chappell finished the day just below the century mark with a 99.
The Indians’ roster was capped by a 106 from sophomore Derek Elquist.
The Spartans’ second-best round was notched by senior Caden Constable’s tally of 111, junior Noah Rice turned in a 120 and Spring Creek’s team score was finished off with a 129 from freshman Christian Pope.
In scores that didn’t count toward Spring Creek’s team total, sophomore Jeremiah Ricketts finished with a 134 and freshman Dallin Dastrup carded a 143.
Up Next
The second Division 3A North tournament of the season will take place Thursday, in Fallon.
