Indians thoroughly dominate Dayton

DAYTON — The Indians are winless no longer.
On Saturday, the Elko football team took care of business in resounding fashion and punched Dayton for a running-clock victory of 63-18.
Starting quick and finishing faster, the outcome was never in question.
Elko ripped off a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and — despite giving up 12 points in the second — the Indians outscored the Dust Devils by 10 with 22 points in the second period.
At the break, the margin was well at-hand with the score at triple, 36-12.
The Indians absolutely ended all thoughts of a potential comeback, blowing up the scoreboard with a 27-point third.
Dayton put up six points in the third, but the clocked rolled with the margin at 45 points.
Neither team managed to any points in the fourth quarter, but the Indians had already done more than enough scoring — gaining their first victory of the year in a 63-18 thrashing of the Dust Devils.
Stats
Elko did damage to the scoreboard and the Dayton defense with an effective execution of an old mixed-martial arts tactic — ground and pound.
As a team, the Indians rushed for 329 yards on 42 carries — averaging 7.8 yards per attempt — led by 130 yards on 17 carries by senior Kaiden Cervantes, who also topped the roster with three rushing scores.
Cervantes was not only proficient with his legs, he also hurt the Dust Devils with his arm — his lone pass attempt going for a 29-yard touchdown.
Senior David Heard had a nice game, finishing with 82 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown.
Junior Andres Cervantes ran five times for 58 yards and a TD, senior Lincoln Ratliff punching two carries for paydirt and closing with 40 yards on four tries.
Junior tight end Kason Lesbo snagged a 29-yard touchdown from Kaiden Cervantes, and senior tight end Brig Johnson made a 10-yard catch from Ratliff.
Junior Trapper Steilman paced Elko’s defense with nine tackles (eight solo) and 1-1/2 sacks.
Junior Blaze Jones tallied eight stops (five solo) and Ratliff and senior Shawn Session each finished with five stuffs.
All of junior Cohen Chapin’s four tackles were unassisted.
Ratliff, Sessions and junior Noah Chacon each recorded a half-sack.
Johnson recovered a fumble and took the return all the way to the house, and senior Manny Alvarado blocked two kicks.
Up Next
Elko (1-3) will host its regular-season finale, facing Spring Creek (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday on senior night at Warrior Field.