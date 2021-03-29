Indians thoroughly dominate Dayton

DAYTON — The Indians are winless no longer.

On Saturday, the Elko football team took care of business in resounding fashion and punched Dayton for a running-clock victory of 63-18.

Starting quick and finishing faster, the outcome was never in question.

Elko ripped off a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and — despite giving up 12 points in the second — the Indians outscored the Dust Devils by 10 with 22 points in the second period.

At the break, the margin was well at-hand with the score at triple, 36-12.

The Indians absolutely ended all thoughts of a potential comeback, blowing up the scoreboard with a 27-point third.

Dayton put up six points in the third, but the clocked rolled with the margin at 45 points.

Neither team managed to any points in the fourth quarter, but the Indians had already done more than enough scoring — gaining their first victory of the year in a 63-18 thrashing of the Dust Devils.

Stats

Elko did damage to the scoreboard and the Dayton defense with an effective execution of an old mixed-martial arts tactic — ground and pound.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}