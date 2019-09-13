ELKO — The 2019 meeting between the Elko and North Valleys boys soccer teams was a different kind of match than the 2018 games.
After falling behind early, the Indians tied the contest and took the lead — surrendering a late score and missing the game-winning kick in the closing seconds.
Elko began its weekend with a 3-3 tie.
Little time was wasted before the lead changed, North Valleys finding a golden scoring opportunity early in the middle of the Elko’s defense.
The chance was not wasted, the Panthers opening a 1-0 lead just two and a half minutes into the game.
Elko could have created some shots of its own with runs down the wings on both sides of the field, but the look-ahead passes were kicked too long and scooped up by North Valley senior goalkeeper Jose Trujillo.
Seniors Sammy Aguirre and Natu Meles pressured the back end of the Panthers’ defense, but multiple trips down the field resulted in turnovers.
Six and a half minutes into the game, North Valleys took a two-goal lead on a long ball.
A pass across midfield was collected on the fly by senior Gavin Owens, who thumped his shot across the to the opposite-left post for a 2-0 advantage.
Just a minute later, the Indians cut the deficit in half.
With some one-on-one moves, senior Jose Ventura created enough space to turn and fire a shot from the left side of the box and bounced a ball into the far-right post — making the score 2-1.
Elko took a direct kick but the ball was sent too far and to the goalie.
In the 20th minute, the Indians earned a corner kick but the pass was not headed and sailed to the far side of the field.
Owens nearly gave the Panthers their second two-goal advantage, but sophomore goalie Eric Azcue made a nice save for the Indians.
The Indians could not take advantage of a golden chance with numbers in the box, handling the ball for too long and turning it over.
On the other side, sophomore Hector Tadeo found space in the middle and pounded a shot — Azcue making a great stuff and the Indians escaping a scramble play unscathed.
Elko created more chances as the half extended, but the Indians turned the ball over in traffic and wasted another corner kick.
For the Panthers, they created a cross from sophomore Sergio Mora to an open teammate but junior Angel Wence rushed his shot with his left foot and skipped it high and wide to the left.
Sophomore Spenser took a long kick from the right wing for the Indians, but the ball sailed high and wide-left.
In the 35th minute, North Valleys’ direct kick was stopped by Azcue.
With two minutes remaining in the half, Meles fell while trying to beat a double team in the box — North Valleys gaining possession but a defender stepping on Meles’ back.
The Indians were awarded a corner kick, Meles tickling the twine for the game-tying goal.
Azcue made a save just before the break, the game going to halftime as a 2-2 draw.
The Panthers forced the issue to start the second half, but Azcue made multiple stops — some on shots and others just before runs arrived.
In the back end, he received help from senior defenders Lupe Flores, Jacob Jacaway and Noe Guzman.
Elko nearly took the lead on a play at the left post by Meles, Trujillo just getting to the ball in time.
The Indians nearly found the high side once more moments later, the Panthers making numerous deflections at point-blank range.
In the 52nd minute, Elko dodged a bullet — Wence tagging a boot off the upright.
The Panthers headed another ball high on a direct kick, the Indians nearly taking the lead on a corner kick — freshman Miguel Abarca striking the ball on the pass but lifting it high.
Minutes later, the Panthers attacked the middle — Elko making multiple deflections — senior Gustavo Cortez clearing the ball with a bicycle kick from his back and Flores chesting it down the field.
With a takeaway in the back end, Cortez turned defense into offense — dribbling down the left side — passing ahead to Meles for a shot from the left side, the ball beating the goalie across his face to the right of the frame for a 3-2 lead.
North Valleys fired a direct kick but no players made runs in time to make a play in the box.
In the 70th minute, the Panthers evened the game from a corner kick.
The initial pass was stopped, but the ball bounced around numerous times — coming back to the right side — Owens leaping and making a kick as he swept his leg parallel to the ground bug high in the air.
The ball ripped the right side of the frame, knotting the score 3-3.
Abarca made a nice play on defense for the Indians, but Owens crossed a perfect pass to senior William Rodriguez — the ball struck on the bottom and lifted high and beyond the end line.
In the final minutes, the Indians found the bulk of the potential game-winning shots — each time coming up just a bit short.
The biggest should-have been occurred in the last 30 seconds.
The Panthers were called for a penalty just outside the box, Meles lining up in front of North Valleys’ wall.
He beat the wall to his right, but the shot never like Beckham — slapping off the upright.
The game drew to a close mere seconds later, Elko having to settle for a 3-3 tie.
Up Next
The Indians (1-2-2 in league) will take on No. 1 Sparks (5-0) at noon Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.
The Railroaders blanked Spring Creek by a final score of 5-0 on Friday, Sparks scoring all of its goals in the first half.
