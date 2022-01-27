Indians tip off 2nd half of league slate

ELKO — Through the first half of the Division 3A North-East schedule, the Elko boys basketball team has not tasted defeat and now preps for the home stretch.

The Indians (14-2 overall, 5-0 in league) will tip off the second half of the league season against Dayton (5-7 overall, 1-4 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

The Dust Devils’ lone victory in league play came a slim margin, beating Spring Creek 48-47 on Jan. 8, in Dayton — losing a number of contests by similar deficits against Lowry (34-33) and Fallon (49-47).

In the first meeting with Elko, Dayton gave the Indians a steady push for two and a half quarters — playing to within a point at 23-22 midway through the third — but was outscored 28-7 down the stretch in a 51-29 loss.

Senior Isaiah Powell leads the Dust Devils in nearly every major statistical category with 14.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 3.1 assists per game — adding nearly a block (.9) per contest.

Powell tops the league in steals, is tied for the lead in assists, ranks second in both scoring and rebounding and is currently third in the conference in blocks.

He is joined in double digits by junior Jacob Moore, who is third in the league in scoring at 13.3 points per game and adds four boards and 1.3 steals per outing.

The duo of Powell and Moore handle the bulk of the offensive workload for the Dust Devils.

Behind the top-heavy production, senior Jayce Clark averages 5.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 swats — ranking second in the league in rejections.

Senior Eloy Sandoval has turned in 4.1 points, 5.2 boards, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals — placing seventh in the conference in assists and eighth in rebounds.

In two contests, sophomore Justin Niels averaged 3.5 points, two rebounds and one takeaway.

Senior Tony Soto has chipped in 2.6 points, 5.1 rebounds — ninth in the league — and a dime.

Sophomore Aiden Kranjcec averaged 2.5 points through two games, and senior Kamien Harrell notched 2.3 points, 4.3 boards, 2.7 steals and an assist per outing through three games.

Junior Deegan Hulbert has turned in 1.3 points per ballgame, and sophomore Tristan Dums averaged 1.2 points, two rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in five games.

For the Indians, senior Michael Klekas leads the 3A North-East in both scoring and rebounding — averaging 24.1 points and 9.2 boards.

He also adds 3.2 steals (tied for second in the league) and 2.9 assists (third in the conference).

Senior Isaiah Dahl also scored in double figures at 10.4 points — sixth in the league — and is fifth in the conference with 2.4 assists per game, adding 2.7 rebounds.

Running the point, senior Dawson Dumas nears double digits with 8.8 points per game, paces the Indians in assists (3.1) and splits the team high in takeaways (3.2) — tying for the league lead in dimes and sharing second in the conference in steals — and also tallies 2.6 rebounds.

In the paint, senior Andoni Fesenmaier has been a force — posting 7.8 points and splitting third in the league with 7.1 boards per ballgame.

Senior Trae Still rounds out the starting-five with 6.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals — currently tied for sixth in the league in boards and eighth in swipes.

Sophomore Luke Dahl has brought 1.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest, while senior Kason Lesbo notches 1.4 points per game.

Through six games — beginning the year with an injured ankle — junior Ayden Whiting has scored a point per outing.

Junior Chris Amaya has averaged 1.8 rebounds and nearly a point.

Team Comparisons

Offensively, the Indians average 62.4 points — opening more than a 20-point advantage over Dayton’s 42 points per contest.

On the glass, Elko yanks down 32.1 rebounds and the Dust Devils collect 28.2 boards.

Passing the ball, the Indians dish 11.4 assists — Dayton diming to a score eight times per game.

Defensively, Elko turns teams over more often with 10.8 steals to the Dust Devils’ average of 9.2 takeaways — but Dayton rejects shots at a far higher rate with 4.2 blocks to the Indians’ .8 swats per ballgame.

Shooting the rock, the Indians sink 44% of their tries from the field — going 51% from two and 33% from three — and the Dust Devils bury 40% of their attempts from the floor on 47% from two and 27% from deep.

At the free-throw line, Elko possesses a wide advantage at 65% — Dayton connecting on 48% of is freebies.

Game Time

The Indians (14-2 overall, 5-0 in league) will look to beat Dayton (5-7 overall, 1-4 in league) for the second time, tipping off the last half of the league schedule at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko will close its weekend home stand with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday contest versus Fernley (11-7 overall, 3-2 in league as of Thursday).

The Indians blew the Vaqueros off the floor in the first meeting during a 57-15 road victory on Jan. 8, in Fernley.

GALLERY: Spring Creek at Elko Boys Basketball — Jan. 11, 2022

