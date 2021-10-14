Indians travel to winless Dayton

ELKO — Barring a COVID issue, the Elko football team’s upcoming road game versus Dayton seems more like a formality than anything else.

The Indians (4-2 overall, 2-0 in league) are coming off a 32-19 home win over perennial-power Fallon — a game in which Elko fell behind 12-0 in the first quarter — while the Dust Devils (0-5 overall, 0-2 in league) are freshly removed from a 54-0 road whipping in Spring Creek.

Against the Greenwave, Elko — in the last three quarters — finished the game on a 32-7 streak, Fallon scoring a touchdown late in the fourth and avoiding a 32-0 smudge down the stretch.

Particularly in the second half, the Indians dominated the line scrimmage on both sides of the ball — creating ample running room and forcing big pressure — leading to a huge day for sophomore Eli Finlayson.

Finlayson ran for a career-high 175 yards on 26 carries and scored a career-best four touchdowns, breaking the final of his scores for a 61-yard dagger.

Junior quarterback Justus Nielsen finished 6-for-18 for 51 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions — his TD toss going for a 30-yard Hail Mary to sophomore Cael Sellers on 4th-and-10 with seven seconds remaining in the first half — and he carried the ball 17 times for 78 yards.