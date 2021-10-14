 Skip to main content
Indians travel to winless Dayton
Indians travel to winless Dayton

Andoni Fesenmaier, Elijah Green

Elko's Andoni Fesenmaier (41) and Elijah Green rush against Fallon on Oct. 9, 2021, at Warrior Field. Against the Greenwave, the Indians tallied seven sacks as a team — Fesenmaier and Eli Finlayson recording two sacks each.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — Barring a COVID issue, the Elko football team’s upcoming road game versus Dayton seems more like a formality than anything else.

The Indians (4-2 overall, 2-0 in league) are coming off a 32-19 home win over perennial-power Fallon — a game in which Elko fell behind 12-0 in the first quarter — while the Dust Devils (0-5 overall, 0-2 in league) are freshly removed from a 54-0 road whipping in Spring Creek.

Against the Greenwave, Elko — in the last three quarters — finished the game on a 32-7 streak, Fallon scoring a touchdown late in the fourth and avoiding a 32-0 smudge down the stretch.

Particularly in the second half, the Indians dominated the line scrimmage on both sides of the ball — creating ample running room and forcing big pressure — leading to a huge day for sophomore Eli Finlayson.

Finlayson ran for a career-high 175 yards on 26 carries and scored a career-best four touchdowns, breaking the final of his scores for a 61-yard dagger.

Junior quarterback Justus Nielsen finished 6-for-18 for 51 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions — his TD toss going for a 30-yard Hail Mary to sophomore Cael Sellers on 4th-and-10 with seven seconds remaining in the first half — and he carried the ball 17 times for 78 yards.

Sellers was a Jack of all trades.

To go along with his incredible touchdown reception in the back corner of the end zone, he also threw a 43-yard pass to junior Ayden Whiting, made nine tackles, recovered two fumbles and blocked a punt.

Sophomore Preston Chamberlin caught two balls for 13 yards, and senior Kason Lesbo added a 12-yard reception.

Defensively, the Indians were led with 11 tackles from sophomore Jacob Aguirre — who also had a sack and a fumble recovery — and senior Blaze Jones racked up double-digit stuffs with 10 and added a sack.

Sophomore Quentin Williams finished with seven tackles and forced a fumble, and senior Andoni Fesenmaier tallied six stops — collapsing the pocket and tying for the team high with two sacks.

Finlayson also booked two sacks — including a strip-sack — and notched four tackles.

Senior Braedon Swaffield rounded out Elko’s seven sacks with one of his own and recovered a fumble — making three tackles in total — seniors Noah Chacon and Cohen Chapin and Whiting adding three stops apiece.

Game Time

Elko (4-2 overall, 2-0 in league) will look to take another step toward possibly solidifying a first-round bye and a No. 1 seed for the playoffs with another victory against the Dust Devils (0-5 overall, 0-2 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Dayton.

