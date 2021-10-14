Indians travel to winless Dayton

ELKO — Barring a COVID issue, the Elko football team’s upcoming road game versus Dayton seems more like a formality than anything else.
The Indians (4-2 overall, 2-0 in league) are coming off a 32-19 home win over perennial-power Fallon — a game in which Elko fell behind 12-0 in the first quarter — while the Dust Devils (0-5 overall, 0-2 in league) are freshly removed from a 54-0 road whipping in Spring Creek.
Against the Greenwave, Elko — in the last three quarters — finished the game on a 32-7 streak, Fallon scoring a touchdown late in the fourth and avoiding a 32-0 smudge down the stretch.
Particularly in the second half, the Indians dominated the line scrimmage on both sides of the ball — creating ample running room and forcing big pressure — leading to a huge day for sophomore Eli Finlayson.
Finlayson ran for a career-high 175 yards on 26 carries and scored a career-best four touchdowns, breaking the final of his scores for a 61-yard dagger.
Junior quarterback Justus Nielsen finished 6-for-18 for 51 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions — his TD toss going for a 30-yard Hail Mary to sophomore Cael Sellers on 4th-and-10 with seven seconds remaining in the first half — and he carried the ball 17 times for 78 yards.
Sellers was a Jack of all trades.
To go along with his incredible touchdown reception in the back corner of the end zone, he also threw a 43-yard pass to junior Ayden Whiting, made nine tackles, recovered two fumbles and blocked a punt.
Sophomore Preston Chamberlin caught two balls for 13 yards, and senior Kason Lesbo added a 12-yard reception.
Defensively, the Indians were led with 11 tackles from sophomore Jacob Aguirre — who also had a sack and a fumble recovery — and senior Blaze Jones racked up double-digit stuffs with 10 and added a sack.
Sophomore Quentin Williams finished with seven tackles and forced a fumble, and senior Andoni Fesenmaier tallied six stops — collapsing the pocket and tying for the team high with two sacks.
Finlayson also booked two sacks — including a strip-sack — and notched four tackles.
Senior Braedon Swaffield rounded out Elko’s seven sacks with one of his own and recovered a fumble — making three tackles in total — seniors Noah Chacon and Cohen Chapin and Whiting adding three stops apiece.
Game Time
Elko (4-2 overall, 2-0 in league) will look to take another step toward possibly solidifying a first-round bye and a No. 1 seed for the playoffs with another victory against the Dust Devils (0-5 overall, 0-2 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Dayton.