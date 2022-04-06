 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indians triple up White Pine, 12-4

ELY — The Elko baseball team used the opportunity of playing a lesser opponent to knock down their fourth win of the season.

On Tuesday, the Indians (4-10 overall, 1-2 in league) tripled up Division 2A South program White Pine (8-4 overall, 1-3 in league) by a final score of 12-4 — despite a multitude of miscues.

Elko opened the scoring with a run in the first inning and tacked on three more in the top of the third.

The Indians placed the Bobcats in a precarious situation with a frame-best five runs in the away half of the fourth — opening a 9-0 advantage.

White Pine never scored a run until adding one in the bottom of the fifth and plated their final three runs in the sixth.

Elko pulled away with a three-run seventh, capping a 12-4 victory.

Junior Justus Nielsen hit 3-for-5 with a double and drove in four runs, serving as the lone Indian batter with multiple hits.

Sophomore Gabe Correa was 1-for-1 with a double and scored a run, and senior Kason Lesbo batted 1-for-2 with two RBI — junior Alex Luna posting the same stat line.

Sophomore Preston Chamberlin went 1-for-2 with a double, scored twice and drove in a run — senior Javier Cortes going 1-for-2 with a double and scoring twice.

Sophomore Cael Sellers batted 1-for-2 with a run scored, while junior Craig Slater also finished 1-for-2.

Senior Trae Still closed 1-for-3 with a double and two runs, senior Blaze Jones closing out the knocks with a 1-for-5 day at the dish and a pair of runs scored.

As a team, the Indians stole six bases — one apiece for junior Alex Salaz, junior Izaac Quintero, Still, Chamberlin, Cortes and Nielsen.

On the mound, Lesbo picked up the win — throwing four innings of three-hit, scoreless baseball with three walks and two strikeouts.

In relief, Correa gave up four runs — none of which were earned — on two hits with two strikeouts and no free passes across two frames.

Still struck out one and walked one and allowed one hit in an inning of work for the save.

Defensively, the Indians committed seven errors and the Bobcats committed nine — both teams nearly going for double digits in the box in what was a sloppily-played contest.

ELKO — 103 500 3 — (12)(12)7

WHITE PINE — 000 013 0 — 469

Up Next

The Indians (4-10 overall, 1-2 in league) are slated to play a pair of road contests against 5A North programs, facing Reed (2-16 overall, 0-7 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday and Spanish Springs (7-7-1 overall, 3-2 in league) at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Reno.

