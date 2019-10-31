Elko's Cameron Marvel (26) lays out for a pass on Oct. 24, in Spring Creek. The No. 6 Indians must quickly put a 40-0 shutout loss in the rear-view mirror when they play the No. 3 Wolverines at 7 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.
The Wolverines outgained the Indians by a wide tally of 360 yards (305 rushing, 55 passing) to 190 (148 rushing, 42 passing).
Truckee senior Tyler Estabrook nearly outgained Elko by himself, rushing for 158 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown — also catching a 17-yard pass.
Senior running mate Deacon Mehler also past the 100-yard mark on the ground with 102 yards on 13 attempts.
Junior Finn Loper — primarily playing on defense — carried twice for 20 yards and scored a TD.
Senior Connor McMullen rushed for a one-yard touchdown.
Senior Rolando Acosta led Elko’s offense with 43 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight attempts.
Junior quarterback Jake Zeller rushed 12 times for 38 yards, junior Lincoln Ratliff carrying three times for 28 yards before breaking his ankle.
Senior Nick Kinder toted nine times for 25 yards.
Elko’s only completion in 13 tries went for a 42-yard gain to senior Cameron Marvel on a screen pass in the fourth quarter.
Junior Kaiden Cervantes scored the Indians’ last touchdown with 16 seconds remaining on 4th-and-goal from the Truckee 1.
Elko led the takeaway battle with a pair of interceptions by junior Manny Alvarado deep in the Indians’ territory and a fumble recovery by junior linebacker Brigg Johnson, the Indians giving the ball away one time on a pick by Truckee senior Ethan Hatcher in the end zone.
Last Week
The Indians will either need to completely put out last week’s 40-0 road loss in Spring Creek behind them, or Elko will have to vividly remember the embarrassing beating.
Elko allowed 458 yards of total offense (350 rushing, 108 passing), the Indians only gaining 32 yards in the first half and 39 in the second — finishing the game with 71 yards of total offense (58 rushing, 13 passing).
On 42 plays, the Indians averaged not quite 1.7 yards per snap.
Through the air, Elko finished 2-for-6 — launching a pair of interceptions.
On the ground, the Indians were shut down to an average of 1.6 yards per carry on 37 attempts.
Ratliff accounted for nearly half of the team’s offense with 32 yards rushing on 12 carries, Marvel carrying six times for 17 yards.
Junior Kaiden Cervantes ran four times for 14 yards, Alvarado’s lone carry going for 12 yards.
Cervantes picked up a first down early with an 11-yard catch, Ratliff’s only reception going for two yards.
Defensively, the Indians were on the field a lot — the offense unable to gain first downs or score points, the D unable to make stops.
Spring Creek ran 69 plays and had the ball for nearly 27 minutes.
Marvel led the Indians with 12 tackles (eight solo), and eight of Zeller’s 11 stops were unassisted.
Cervantes finished with nine tackles, Kinder closed with eight and senior Max Shurtz added five — Shurtz giving Elko its lone sack of the contest in the first half.
Game Time
The No. 6 Indians (4-4 in league) will look to turn the page and recover from a whipping, facing the No. 3 Wolverines (6-2 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.
