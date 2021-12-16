Indians unbeaten, back to business

ELKO — There are a number of factors in creating a program that has won nine-consecutive regional championships and made nine straight trips to state — talent, coaching, selflessness and hard work to name a few — but another is avoiding the pitfall of complacency.

The Elko boys basketball team — after nearly a two-year layoff — has picked up right where it left off, starting the 2021-22 season with a 5-0 record.

But, the Indians will get back to business — as usual — and play their first regular-season contest at home, hosting South Tahoe (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

The Vikings tipped off the season with a 60-47 home loss to Union Mine (El Dorado, California) but responded with three straight victories over Fallon (50-25), Fernley (59-58), and Galena (59-55).

However, South Tahoe’s last-two contests were head scratchers — getting blasted 60-15 at Spanish Springs and escaping a one-point, 44-43 home win over Dayton.

The Vikings have not recorded stats or even posted a roster.

Elko is led in scoring by senior Michael Klekas, who paces league at 28.6 points per game — leading second place by more than double digits — adding 7.2 rebounds, tying for second in the league with three steals and splitting fifth in the league with 2.8 assists.

Senior Isaiah Dahl joins Klekas in double figures at 12.2 points per contest, grabs 3.4 boards, dishes 2.8 assists — tying Klekas for fifth in the conference — and notching a steal.

In the middle, senior Andoni Fesenmaier has averaged 7.6 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds — third-best in the 3A North-East — and 1.2 steals.

Running the point, senior Dawson Dumas has scored 7.2 points per contest and dished a league-high four dimes per game — also averaging three rebounds and 2.8 steals, fourth-best in the North-East.

Despite missing the Indians’ last-two games with a neck injury — lopsided victories of 64-32 over Hug and 74-33 against North Valleys — senior Trae Still has played like a man on fire.

Still leads the conference with 10 rebounds per game — adding 6.7 points — and also paces the league with 3.3 steals per contest.

Senior Kason Lesbo has averaged 2.8 points, while sophomore Luke Dahl emerged with averages of two points and 2.8 rebounds.

Junior Chris Amaya has turned in 2.2 boards and one point per ballgame.

Team Totals

The Indians have totaled 66.4 points per game as a unit, grabbed 35.6 rebounds, dished 12.8 assists and made 11.8 steals per contest — nearly limiting their turnovers to single digits at 10.4 — and played physical defense without fouling at 12.2 whistles per outing.

Across the floor, Elko is shooting the ball at a 43% clip — sinking 50% from two and 43% from distance — and is sinking 65% percent of its free throws.

Game Time

The Indians (5-0) will look to remain unbeaten on the season in their regular-season home opener versus South Tahoe (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, closing the home stand with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip with Wooster (2-2 as of Thursday) at Centennial Gymnasium.

