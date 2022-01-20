Indians unbeaten in league, face Wave

ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team — which has two losses on the year — has yet to taste defeat in league play of the Division 3A North-East.

The Indians (12-2 overall, 3-0 in league) will play Fallon for the first time since the Greenwave walked off with a win on an overtime three for the second time in as many seasons in the 2019-20 3A state championship.

Elko will face a new Greenwave roster at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.

Fallon has started the season with 13-6 record and a 2-1 mark in conference, opening with a 50-40 home win over Lowry before falling 54-46 at home against Fernley and rebounding with a slim, 49-47 road win at Dayton.

Senior Tyler Austin tops the team in scoring at 12.4 points and adds 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.2 assists — ranking sixth in the league in scoring and fifth in takeaways.

Sophomore Kanigh Snyder has averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.1 assists — placing fourth in the conference in rebounds and seventh in the scoring.

Senior Collin Brun has turned in 7.6 points, 4.7 boards, 2.3 steals and 1.4 assists — ranking seventh in the conference in takeaways.

Sophomore Brady Alves is adding 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, a team-high 2.9 steals and a roster-best 2.8 assists — splitting second in the league in steals and tying for fourth in dimes.

Senior Jace Nelson averages 6.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals — currently eighth in the league in boards and steals and ninth in assists.

After a formidable starting-five, there is a clear drop-off in bench production.

Freshman Braden Sorensen averages 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds, and sophomore Carter Paul notches 1.4 points and two boards.

Senior Logan Johnson adds 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds, and sophomore Baylor Sandberg turns in 1.2 points and 1.5 boards.

For the Indians, defending League MVP Michael Klekas has shown signs of giving up his throne — leading the league in scoring and rebounding at 23.8 points and 9.5 boards per contest.

He also adds 3.1 assists and 2.9 steals, sharing second in the conference in dimes and swipes.

Senior Isaiah Dahl has scored 10 points per game and turns in 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, ranking 10th in the conference in scoring and assists.

Senior Dawson Dumas has neared double digits at 9.1 points per contest, adding 3.1 assists, 2.8 boards and 2.7 steals — tying Klekas for second in the league in dimes and ranking fourth in thefts.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier has been a force in the middle with 7.1 points and 7.2 rebounds — fifth in the league — and senior Trae Still has played well in a variety areas on the floor, posting 6.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 swipes.

Still is tied for 10th in the conference in rebounds.

As the case with Fallon, Elko’s production drops off after the starters — the Indians searching for an electric sixth man.

Senior Kason Lesbo has averaged 1.5 points, and sophomore Luke Dahl — who is increasingly finding and contributing more minutes — has added 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Junior Ayden Whiting — through six games — has notched one point per game.

Team Comparisons

The Indians have a healthy advantage in scoring at 61.5 points, compared to the Greenwave’s average total of 52.3 points.

Fallon has a slight edge on the glass with 33.5 rebounds to the 33.4 rebounds.

While Elko has a sizable lead in scoring, the Greenwave assist more buckets — dishing 12.4 dimes to the Indians’ 11.4 assists.

The Wave also turn teams over more often with 14.2 steals to Elko’s 9.6 swipes.

Elko puts the ball in the bucket at a higher rate, shooting 43% from the floor — going 50% from two and 33% from three — Fallon hitting 41% of its shots on 46% from two and 24% from deep.

At the stripe, the Indians possess a considerable advantage — connecting on 65% as a team while Fallon puts in only 48% of is free throws.

Game Time

The Indians (12-2 overall, 3-0 in league) will look to remain undefeated against 3A North-East competition when they take on the Greenwave (13-6 overall, 2-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.

