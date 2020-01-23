You are the owner of this article.
Indians, Vikings set for rematch of close 1st game
Isaiah Dahl

Elko's Isaiah Dahl gives Elko a 45-44 lead over Reed with 3:40 remaining in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Centennial Gymnasium. The Indians lost for just the second time of the season by a score of 52-47 to the Raiders. Elko is still unbeaten in league play and will host South Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team is freshly removed from its second loss of the season by a score of 52-47 in a non-conference home contest with Reed.

The Indians will start the second half of their league slate — still unbeaten in the Division 3A North — but will face a team that caused them problems in the league opener during the first meeting.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Elko (15-2 overall, 9-0 in league) will host South Tahoe (10-5 overall, 7-3 in league) — Elko needing a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter for a 58-50 victory over the Vikings during the Indians’ 3A North opener on Dec. 13, 2019, in South Tahoe, California.

In addition to a tough battle in the second meeting, Elko is banged up — still without the services of junior point guard Sean Klekas and sophomore Dawson Dumas.

Klekas tore the ligaments in his ankle during Elko’s season opener, and Dumas has not played since Jan. 4 with a stress fracture in his foot.

In the first matchup with the Vikings, Elko opened a 15-10 lead in the first quarter but was outscored 20-14 in the second and trailed 30-29 at halftime.

South Tahoe increased its advantage to two with an 11-10 advantage in the third quarter, but the Indians closed the game with a 19-9 run in the fourth for an eight-point, 58-50 victory.

Elko sophomore Michael Klekas posted game highs of 25 points and eight rebounds, leading the Indians with three assists and three steals — tying for the team high with a block.

The Vikings were paced by 19 points and four 3s by sophomore Andrew Lehmann, who also dished a team-best four assists, grabbed two boards and made a takeaway.

South Tahoe finished with three players in double digits; senior Cameron Lehmann following his younger brother with 14 points and senior Carl Valiente adding 10 points and four rebounds.

Both teams made seven 3s in the contest.

Elko senior EJ Alvarez scored all nine of his points on three triples, and Dumas closed with eight points — hitting a pair of shots from beyond the arc — four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Sophomore Isaiah Dahl notched seven points, three boards, two dimes and a swipe.

Stat Comparisons

Like the Indians (63.5 points per game), the Vikings can put the ball in the bucket — scoring 60.9 points per contest.

Elko holds slight advantages in field-goal percentages (47 percent to 45 percent) and assists (11.9 to 10.4), but the Indians’ largest advantage — despite not being strong across the roster in rebounding — is on the glass.

The Indians average 31.1 boards — paced by a league-best 11.6 rebounds per game by Michael Klekas — the Vikings pulling down 27.7 rebounds as a team.

South Tahoe also has a few narrow advantages, both coming on the defensive end of the floor — making 11.9 steals and blocking 1.9 shots, Elko averaging 10.1 steals and 1.5 rejections.

Team Leaders

South Tahoe

Scoring — Andrew Lehmann at 17.6 points, Cameron Lehmann (14.1 points), Valiente (7.0), senior Frank Aquilina (4.8), senior Dylan Chartraw (4.2), senior Logan Chapman (4.0) and junior Jake Tarwater (4.0)

Rebounding — Tarwater with 4.3 rebounds, Chartraw (3.6), Andrew Lehmann (3.4), Chapman (3.4) and Valiente (3.0)

Assists — Cameron Lehmann at 2.5 assists, Andrew Lehmann (2.3), Valiente (2.0) and Chapman (1.0)

Steals — Cameron Lehmann with 2.9 steals, Andrew Lehmann (2.2), Valiente (2.1) Aquilina (1.2), Chapman (1.1) and Tarwater (1.0)

Blocks — Chartraw with .8 blocks per game

Elko

Scoring — Michael Klekas with a league-best 25.9 points, Dumas (10.9), Dahl (10.2), Alvarez (7.9), junior Jake Zeller (3.2), junior Brig Johnson (2.4) and senior Garrett McKinney (2.3)

Rebounding — Michael Klekas with a league-best 11.6 boards, Johnson (3.0), junior Calvin Burden (2.8), Dahl (2.7), Zeller (2.5) and senior Max Shurtz (2.4).

Assists — Michael Klekas and Dumas with 2.9 dimes apiece, Alvarez (2.0), Sean Klekas (two in one game), Dahl (1.7) and Zeller (1.4)

Steals — Alvarez with 2.2 thefts, Michael Klekas (1.9), Dumas (1.9), Dahl (1.1) and Sean Klekas (one in one game)

Blocks — Michael Klekas with .4 blocks per game

Game Time

The Indians (15-2 overall, 9-0 in league) will put their perfect record in league play on the line versus the Vikings (10-5 overall, 7-3 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Weekend Wrap

Elko will close its home stand against Dayton (4-9 overall, 3-6 in league as of Thursday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

+2
Indians give up fewest points in school history
Local Sports

Indians give up fewest points in school history

The Elko boys basketball team shut down Truckee to seven points in the first half and just two after the break — the clock running the entirety of the second half in a 68-9 demolition — the Indians setting a school record for fewest points allowed in a single game.

Indians still perfect, host Panthers
Local Sports

Indians still perfect, host Panthers

While the Elko boys basketball team’s record has one blemish, the Indians are perfect in league play. The Indians (12-1 overall, 6-0 in league) will look to remain unbeaten in the 3A North versus North Valleys at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Truckee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

+2
Elko takes care of business, routs Lowry
Local Sports

Elko takes care of business, routs Lowry

When Friday’s Division 3A North boys basketball teams tipped off, there were three programs with unbeaten records in league play — two remain. Facing Lowry on the road, the nine-time defending league champ took care of business — Elko romping to a 67-34 victory.

Elko puts 4-0 mark on line in crucial games
Local Sports

Elko puts 4-0 mark on line in crucial games

Simply put, the Elko boys basketball team is facing a crucial road trip. On Friday, the Indians (4-0 in league) will face the first of two undefeated programs in the 3A North — tipping off at 7:30 p.m. versus Lowry, in Winnemucca. The Tribe and the Greenwave will tip off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon, marking a rematch of the 2019 3A state championship decided by a game-wining three by Fallon's Elijah Jackson.

Indians pull away from Grizzlies, 61-41
Local Sports

Indians pull away from Grizzlies, 61-41

After needing both free throws by sophomore Michael tKlekas with 13 ticks on the clock for a 45-44 victory over the Star Valley (Wyoming) Braves, the Indians gradually proved to be too much for the Grace (Idaho) Grizzlies.

Dumas, Klekas lift Indians past Braves
Local Sports

Dumas, Klekas lift Indians past Braves

The Indians rode the backs of sophomores Dawson Dumas and Michael Klekas in a 45-44, come-from-behind win over Star Valley (Wyoming) — Dumas finishing with a career high for points and Klekas sinking a pair of free throws with 13 ticks on the clock.

Indians split Saturday games in Utah
Local Sports

Indians split Saturday games in Utah

In its first two games of the Soaring Eagle Holiday Classic, the Elko boys basketball team experienced different outcomes. The Indians rolled to a 15-point victory Saturday over Granger (Utah) but fell by 12 points in their second game of the day versus Bear River (Utah).

Indians play 3A North at home for 1st time
Local Sports

Indians play 3A North at home for 1st time

  • 1 min to read

Elko's boys basketball team will look for a 6-0 start to the season and a 3-0 mark in the 3A North versus the Railroaders at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium. The Indians will close the weekend home stand with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip versus Fernley.

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record
Local Sports

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record

Elko's Michael Klekas scored the school's most points during a game in the past 45-plus years Saturday, finishing with a career-high 41 versus Hunter (Utah) in the finale of the Elko Classic. The Indians cruised to an 82-51 victory. In 1973, Richard Cothrun scored a single-game, school-record 43 points against Stewart Indian School (Carson).

+28
Indians on the line for 9
Local Sports

Indians on the line for 9

  • 7 min to read

ELKO — The last time the Elko boys basketball team was on the floor in a competitive game, the Indians tasted the sour flavor of defeat in the…

