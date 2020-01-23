Indians, Vikings set for rematch of close 1st game

South Tahoe increased its advantage to two with an 11-10 advantage in the third quarter, but the Indians closed the game with a 19-9 run in the fourth for an eight-point, 58-50 victory.

Elko sophomore Michael Klekas posted game highs of 25 points and eight rebounds, leading the Indians with three assists and three steals — tying for the team high with a block.

The Vikings were paced by 19 points and four 3s by sophomore Andrew Lehmann, who also dished a team-best four assists, grabbed two boards and made a takeaway.

South Tahoe finished with three players in double digits; senior Cameron Lehmann following his younger brother with 14 points and senior Carl Valiente adding 10 points and four rebounds.

Both teams made seven 3s in the contest.

Elko senior EJ Alvarez scored all nine of his points on three triples, and Dumas closed with eight points — hitting a pair of shots from beyond the arc — four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Sophomore Isaiah Dahl notched seven points, three boards, two dimes and a swipe.

Stat Comparisons