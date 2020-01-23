Indians, Vikings set for rematch of close 1st game

ELKO — The Elko boys basketball team is freshly removed from its second loss of the season by a score of 52-47 in a non-conference home contest with Reed.
The Indians will start the second half of their league slate — still unbeaten in the Division 3A North — but will face a team that caused them problems in the league opener during the first meeting.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Elko (15-2 overall, 9-0 in league) will host South Tahoe (10-5 overall, 7-3 in league) — Elko needing a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter for a 58-50 victory over the Vikings during the Indians’ 3A North opener on Dec. 13, 2019, in South Tahoe, California.
In addition to a tough battle in the second meeting, Elko is banged up — still without the services of junior point guard Sean Klekas and sophomore Dawson Dumas.
Klekas tore the ligaments in his ankle during Elko’s season opener, and Dumas has not played since Jan. 4 with a stress fracture in his foot.
In the first matchup with the Vikings, Elko opened a 15-10 lead in the first quarter but was outscored 20-14 in the second and trailed 30-29 at halftime.
South Tahoe increased its advantage to two with an 11-10 advantage in the third quarter, but the Indians closed the game with a 19-9 run in the fourth for an eight-point, 58-50 victory.
Elko sophomore Michael Klekas posted game highs of 25 points and eight rebounds, leading the Indians with three assists and three steals — tying for the team high with a block.
The Vikings were paced by 19 points and four 3s by sophomore Andrew Lehmann, who also dished a team-best four assists, grabbed two boards and made a takeaway.
South Tahoe finished with three players in double digits; senior Cameron Lehmann following his younger brother with 14 points and senior Carl Valiente adding 10 points and four rebounds.
Both teams made seven 3s in the contest.
Elko senior EJ Alvarez scored all nine of his points on three triples, and Dumas closed with eight points — hitting a pair of shots from beyond the arc — four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Sophomore Isaiah Dahl notched seven points, three boards, two dimes and a swipe.
Stat Comparisons
Like the Indians (63.5 points per game), the Vikings can put the ball in the bucket — scoring 60.9 points per contest.
Elko holds slight advantages in field-goal percentages (47 percent to 45 percent) and assists (11.9 to 10.4), but the Indians’ largest advantage — despite not being strong across the roster in rebounding — is on the glass.
The Indians average 31.1 boards — paced by a league-best 11.6 rebounds per game by Michael Klekas — the Vikings pulling down 27.7 rebounds as a team.
You have free articles remaining.
South Tahoe also has a few narrow advantages, both coming on the defensive end of the floor — making 11.9 steals and blocking 1.9 shots, Elko averaging 10.1 steals and 1.5 rejections.
Team Leaders
South Tahoe
Scoring — Andrew Lehmann at 17.6 points, Cameron Lehmann (14.1 points), Valiente (7.0), senior Frank Aquilina (4.8), senior Dylan Chartraw (4.2), senior Logan Chapman (4.0) and junior Jake Tarwater (4.0)
Rebounding — Tarwater with 4.3 rebounds, Chartraw (3.6), Andrew Lehmann (3.4), Chapman (3.4) and Valiente (3.0)
Assists — Cameron Lehmann at 2.5 assists, Andrew Lehmann (2.3), Valiente (2.0) and Chapman (1.0)
Steals — Cameron Lehmann with 2.9 steals, Andrew Lehmann (2.2), Valiente (2.1) Aquilina (1.2), Chapman (1.1) and Tarwater (1.0)
Blocks — Chartraw with .8 blocks per game
Elko
Scoring — Michael Klekas with a league-best 25.9 points, Dumas (10.9), Dahl (10.2), Alvarez (7.9), junior Jake Zeller (3.2), junior Brig Johnson (2.4) and senior Garrett McKinney (2.3)
Rebounding — Michael Klekas with a league-best 11.6 boards, Johnson (3.0), junior Calvin Burden (2.8), Dahl (2.7), Zeller (2.5) and senior Max Shurtz (2.4).
Assists — Michael Klekas and Dumas with 2.9 dimes apiece, Alvarez (2.0), Sean Klekas (two in one game), Dahl (1.7) and Zeller (1.4)
Steals — Alvarez with 2.2 thefts, Michael Klekas (1.9), Dumas (1.9), Dahl (1.1) and Sean Klekas (one in one game)
Blocks — Michael Klekas with .4 blocks per game
Game Time
The Indians (15-2 overall, 9-0 in league) will put their perfect record in league play on the line versus the Vikings (10-5 overall, 7-3 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Weekend Wrap
Elko will close its home stand against Dayton (4-9 overall, 3-6 in league as of Thursday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.