Indians win back-and-forth brawl over Spartans

The conversion was successful with a throw to senior Riley Stewart with 1:34 remaining in the half, tying the contest.

Elko’s deep shot from Ratliff was on point but was dropped, and the Indians were later called for intentional grounding and punted from inside its own 10.

The punt traveled to the 33.

After picking up a first down, Brorby threw to Lulay on a hitch — gibe way too much cushion — and he broke a tackle and raced for the left pylon.

His third touchdown of the half and his extra point lifted the Spartans to a 21-14 lead at the break.

To start the third quarter, Elko went 73 yards and more than seven minutes.

Cervantes picked up a first down, followed by another from Ratliff.

On 3rd-and-3, Ratliff broke off a big gain of 17 yards.

Elko went heavy-Ratliff, winding up in a 4th-and-6.

A pitch to Cervantes went for 6-1/2, and he took the next two carries for four and seven yards.

The drive was capped by Ratliff’s second score from four yards, and Cervantes bulled across for the conversion.

