Indians win back-and-forth brawl over Spartans

ELKO — Oh my god, what a ballgame.
The Elko football team closed its season with a gritty, back-and-forth slugfest — opening a lead, losing the advantage, coming back and holding on for a 38-37 victory Friday over Spring Creek, at Warrior Field.
On the opening possession, Spring Creek moved from its own 36 to the Elko 37 on a big run from senior Q Boyd.
However, the drive stalled and the Spartans turned the ball over on downs.
The Indians marched down the field with the hard-nosed running of senior Kaiden Cervantes — picking up three first downs — the drive capped with a six-yard pitch to senior Lincoln Ratliff.
Cervantes added the two-point conversion on the ground for an 8-0 lead with 7:45 on the clock.
Spring Creek answered on its ensuing drive in strange fashion.
After reaching the 48-yard line, the Spartans were forced to punt — the snap flying high over senior Kyler Lulay’s head.
The ball trickled all the way back to around the Elko 15, where he scooped it up on the run and rolled toward the right sideline.
He picked up a huge crack-back block that sprung him free.
In the chaos, the sideline was open and he took advantage — running free.
He made a cut and picked up some blocks en route to a 52-yard touchdown in which he covered more than 100 yards of real estate.
The conversion was stopped short.
Elko next drive ended with a turnovers on downs at the Spring Creek 30 after multiple fourth-down conversions from Ratliff and Cervantes.
The Spartans punted after notching one first down from a run by senior quarterback Grant Brorby.
From its own 15, Elko marched 85 yards.
Cervantes carried for 12, and the Indians ran a double pass to Ratliff — who then launched deep to senior Brig Johnson to the Spring Creek 22.
Cervantes picked up a fourth-down conversion and then turned on truck-stick mode, running over would-be tacklers.
From the Spartans’ 4, he plunged across for a touchdown.
The conversion was stuffed, but the Indians grabbed a 14-6 lead with 3:05 remaining in the second quarter.
Spring Creek gained one first down with a throw to Lulay but punted to the Elko 15.
The Indians gave the ball right back, fumbling and senior Bear Browne recovering at the Elko 18.
On the first play, Brorby tossed a corner route to Lulay for an immediate strike in the end zone.
The conversion was successful with a throw to senior Riley Stewart with 1:34 remaining in the half, tying the contest.
Elko’s deep shot from Ratliff was on point but was dropped, and the Indians were later called for intentional grounding and punted from inside its own 10.
The punt traveled to the 33.
After picking up a first down, Brorby threw to Lulay on a hitch — gibe way too much cushion — and he broke a tackle and raced for the left pylon.
His third touchdown of the half and his extra point lifted the Spartans to a 21-14 lead at the break.
To start the third quarter, Elko went 73 yards and more than seven minutes.
Cervantes picked up a first down, followed by another from Ratliff.
On 3rd-and-3, Ratliff broke off a big gain of 17 yards.
Elko went heavy-Ratliff, winding up in a 4th-and-6.
A pitch to Cervantes went for 6-1/2, and he took the next two carries for four and seven yards.
The drive was capped by Ratliff’s second score from four yards, and Cervantes bulled across for the conversion.
Elko took a 22-21 lead with 4:55 remaining in the third quarter.
From its own 37, Spring Creek gained a huge catch and run by senior Aiden Painter to the Elko 37.
Boyd carried for nine yards to the 28 and recovered its own fumble after picking up a first down.
A block in the back marched the Spartans backward, but Boyd ran for a huge gain to make it 4th-and-1.
He then broke another lengthy run for a first down off the left side, and a flurry of flags fell.
There a hold on the Spartans, a facemask on the Indians and a dead-ball personal foul on Spring Creek.
With a 1st down at the 19, Boyd carried for seven yards to the Elko 7 on the last play of the third quarter.
After multiple penalties, the drive went backward and Lulay was forced to hit a 42-yard field goal — driving the kick straight down the middle.
With 11:02 on the clock, the Spartans took a 24-22 lead.
Answer Elko.
From the 20, Elko picked up a first down after a late hit out of bounds and moved to the 44.
Cervantes broke free for 17 yards to the Spartans’ 39, and added a 10-yard carry after a false start.
On 3rd-and-3, Ratliff went beast mode and drove a pile from the 32 all the way to the Spring Creek 8.
A facemask moved the ball to the 4, and Ratliff continued his running across the end zone.
Cervantes tallied the conversion for a 30-24 lead with 8:23 remaining.
Answer Spring Creek.
Starting at their own 43, the Spartans moved the chains with a 12-yard throw to Painter and once again with an 11-yard carry by Boyd.
Boyd continued his dominant stretch with two runs all the way to the Elko 1, Brorby taking a keeper up the middle for a touchdown.
Lulay’s extra point was true, opening a 31-30 Spring Creek advantage with 6:14 on the clock.
From the 21, Elko rode Cervantes — carrying for four, six, 2 and a big gain to the 50.
He then ran for 16 more, followed by a 14-yard push from Ratliff — dropping the hammer.
Marshawn Lynch — Ratliff — bulled over the same kid as he did on the previous play as he reached the Spring Creek 3.
He continued getting the ball and scored his third TD, followed by a Cervantes conversion off the left side.
With 2:55 remaining, the Indians led 38-31.
They needed every point, because he came the Spartans.
On 3rd-and-7, Lulay caught a ball over the middle and cut back for 24 yards to the Elko 34.
Brorby was hit out of bounds and Spring Creek picked up a misconduct penalty, marching back to the 46.
Brorby called his own number on a keeper up the gut to the 28.
From there, he scrambled on the next play and launched a deep ball down the right side to Painter for a no-way, you-can’t-make-this-up touchdown with 34 seconds on the clock.
However — still trailing by one — the Spartans elected to go for the outright win.
On the two-point conversion, Elko senior Shawn Sessions and Ratliff came up huge and converged for the stop.
Elko led 38-37.
Spring Creek’s hope relied around an onside kick, but the ball was safely gathered by the Indians — who kneeled and ran out the clock.
Up Next
Elko’s (2-3) season is over, finishing No. 5 in the 3A North-East, because No. 6 Dayton canceled on its postseason trip to Warrior Field.
No. 2 Spring Creek (3-2) will travel and play No. 1 Fallon for the league championship at 3 p.m. Saturday.