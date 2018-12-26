MINDEN – The Elko wrestling team was dominant Saturday at the Douglas Lions Invitational.
The Indians’ varsity team won the event with a team score of 167.5 points, sneaking ahead of second-place Lowry’s total of 163.5 points.
At 182 pounds, senior Carl Hansen scored 26 points for the Indians
Hansen posted a 4-0 mark and tallied three wins by pinfall, earning the championship with a 5-1 decision over Lowry’s Anthony Peterson in the final.
He served as one of five Indians who took first place in their respective weight classes.
At 220 pounds, sophomore Darin Legrand booked 25.5 points for the Indians.
He closed with a 3-0 record, winning two matches by pinfall and the other technical fall.
In the championship match, he pinned Lowry’s Josiah Chapman at the 2:39 mark of the second round.
Sophomore Zeth Kinterknecht took the victory at 113 pounds, scoring 25 points for Elko.
Kinterknecht drew a bye in the first round of the tourney but followed with a 3-0 record with two wins by pin.
Each of his pinfall victories came in his first-two matches, and he ruled his championship match with a major-decision win of 10-2 over Yerington’s Jonah Eriksen.
Ernie Gregory was the third Elko sophomore to lock down a first-place performance, scoring the Indians 24 points.
He finished with a 3-0 record at 285 pounds, winning two matches by fall.
In the final, he pinned Galena’s Aaron O’Connor in lightning-quick fashion – taking just 20 seconds.
Senior Shawn Nakamura also tallied a winning performance, claiming the 120-pound championship.
He scored 23.5 points for the Indians on a 3-0 record with a win by fall and another by tech fall.
Nakamura found the high side of an 11-5 decision over Reno’s Colton Sellers in the final.
At 160 pounds, senior Zeke Stewart fell a victory short of a first-place effort.
He scored 19.5 points and finished with a 3-1 mark, winning a match by pinfall and another by technical fall.
Stewart snuck into the final with a 6-5 decision over Yerington’s Justin Barnes before being handled by major decision with the score at 16-8 by Fernley’s Jackson Chapin in the championship match.
Freshman Elliot Leaman scored 17 points for Elko, placing third in the 106-pound division.
He closed with a 4-1 record, winning two matches by fall and another by major decision.
Leaman lost by fall in 2:41 to Quincy’s (California) Devin Vert in the semifinal but bounced back with a fall victory in the consolation semi.
In the third-fourth match, Leaman was awarded the win against Carson’s Ariel Vega by rule.
At 138 pounds, senior Daniel Allen finished with a 2-2 record with two wins by pinfall, scoring Elko seven points.
Junior varsity
The Elko junior varsity placed 15th out of 20 teams, scoring 26 points.
Freshman Blaze Jones scored 10 points for the Indians, closing with a 3-2 record and each of his wins coming by fall at 120 pounds.
Senior Gabe Cortez scored seven points for Elko in the 182-pound division, finishing with a 2-2 with two pins.
At 160 pounds, sophomore Kaden Cervantes went 2-2 with one by pinfall, scoring six points for the Indians.
Up Next
The Indians will compete Saturday in the Cougar Classic, at Spanish Springs High School, in Reno.
