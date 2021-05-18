Indians win Fernley League Meet

FERNLEY — For the first time of the spring season, the Elko boys track and field team found itself at the top of the standings — the full list incomplete as recorded to athletic.net.

On Saturday, May 15, the Indians notched a first-place performance at the Fernley League Meet.

Elko scored 66 points and bested second-place Fernley (45.5 points) by 20.5 points.

Lowry finished third with 41.5 points, and Yerington took fourth with 26 points.

The Lady Indians ranked third in the girls division with 26.5 points, trailing champion Fernley (81) and runner-up Lowry (46).

Yerington’s girls took fourth place with 21.5 points, Pyramid Lake rounding out the top-five with four points.

Boys

100 Meters

The Indians did a lot of damage in the 100 meters, placing three sprinters in the top-five — all crossing one-two-three.

Elko was led by a personal-record time of 11.83 seconds from freshman Eli Finlayson for the victory.

Senior Brayden Barnhurst took second with a time of 11.87, and junior Pete Romero followed in third in 11.99.