Indians win Fernley League Meet

FERNLEY — For the first time of the spring season, the Elko boys track and field team found itself at the top of the standings — the full list incomplete as recorded to athletic.net.
On Saturday, May 15, the Indians notched a first-place performance at the Fernley League Meet.
Elko scored 66 points and bested second-place Fernley (45.5 points) by 20.5 points.
Lowry finished third with 41.5 points, and Yerington took fourth with 26 points.
The Lady Indians ranked third in the girls division with 26.5 points, trailing champion Fernley (81) and runner-up Lowry (46).
Yerington’s girls took fourth place with 21.5 points, Pyramid Lake rounding out the top-five with four points.
Boys
100 Meters
The Indians did a lot of damage in the 100 meters, placing three sprinters in the top-five — all crossing one-two-three.
Elko was led by a personal-record time of 11.83 seconds from freshman Eli Finlayson for the victory.
Senior Brayden Barnhurst took second with a time of 11.87, and junior Pete Romero followed in third in 11.99.
110-Meter Hurdles
In the 110-meter hurdles, Elko freshman Noah Young won the race with a personal best of 20.42 seconds.
Sophomore Conner Tervort placed third with a time of 25.42 seconds.
Long Jump
Young also won the long jump, spanning a personal-best distance of 14-feet-10-1/2-inches.
Sophomore Connor Sherwood rounded out the top-five with a PR of 11-7-1/2.
High Jump
In the high jump, the Indians finished two-three.
Junior Philip Neff cleared the bar at 5-feet-4-inches for second, junior Jarett Taylor jumping 4-feet-8-inches for third.
Shot Put
Elko tallied a runner-up effort in the shot put, sophomore Liam Moore tossing the stone 40-feet.
Senior Luke Blair place fourth with a 34-foot-4-inch throw.
Triple Jump
For the Indians, freshman James Fericks tallied a 24-foot-8-inch span in the triple jump for fourth place.
Relays
Elko took second place in the 4x200 relay; senior Ricky Calderon, senior Shawn Sessions, sophomore Christopher Amaya and sophomore Ayden Whiting combining for a time of 1:43.85.
In the 4x800 relay, the Indians — freshman Bradyn Berry, sophomore Landon Lenz, junior Keian Lostra and Neff — placed fourth with a time of 9:31.71.
Girls
100 Meters
The Lady Indians were paced by sophomore Tyra Christean, who won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.61 seconds.
100-Meter Hurdles
Elko gained a second-place performance from Christean in the 100-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 19.09 seconds.
High Jump
In the high jump, the Lady Indians rounded out the top-five — senior Sydnee Rizo splitting fifth and clearing the bar at a height of 4-feet-4-inches.
Relays
Elko won the 4x800 relay with a time of 11:03.75, the team consisting of sophomore Carly Nielsen, senior Loulou Neff, sophomore Dalyla Gaytan and freshman Reese Hatch.
The Lady Indians — freshman Allie Preston, sophomore Megan Dwyer, Rizo and sophomore Colby Reed — finished third in the 4x200 relay with a time of 2:10.61.
Up Next
Elko will close the season at the Division 3A North Regional Championships at noon Friday, in Fallon.