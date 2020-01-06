Indians win injury-themed state championship rematch

FALLON — The highly-anticipated rematch of the Division 3A boys state basketball championship came with a few asterisks.
When defending 3A champion Fallon hosted nine-time defending regional champ Elko on Saturday, both squads were without key components of their elite programs.
Elko has been without junior point guard Sean Klekas since the Indians’ season opener — torn ligaments in his ankle expected to keep him sidelined for about three of four more weeks — while Fallon senior Elijah Jackson, was also in street clothes while he has been battling a nagging-knee injury.
Klekas pushed the 2019 state championship to overtime with a three at the fourth-quarter horn, but Jackson proved to be the hero with a triple at the buzzer in the extra frame — lifting the Greenwave to a 57-54 victory in the extra frame.
As for Saturday’s matchup, the Wave came out fired out up without their leading scorer — Jackson averaging 22.9 points through eight games — Fallon building a 24-20 lead over the Indians at the break.
However, Elko did what it so often does and played lockdown defense in the second half.
Sophomore Michael Klekas outscored the Wave 21-12 after the break, and the Indians pulled away for a 49-36 victory.
Fallon struck first with a bucket by junior Avery Strasdin immediately after the opening tip, and senior Thomas Steele worked the middle for a 4-0 lead.
Michael Klekas dropped a jumper from the top of the key for Elko’s first points, and a nice move to the hoop by sophomore Isaiah Dahl tied the contest 4-4.
Elko sophomore Dawson Dumas railed a three for a 7-4 lead, and Klekas pushed the Indians to a 10-4 advantage with a reverse layup and a free throw.
Junior Calvin Burden scored along the baseline for an eight-point lead and capped a 12-0 run, but the Indians allowed Steele an easy deuce on the other end — his first of consecutive buckets.
Senior EJ Alvarez set up Dahl perfectly for a finish, giving Elko a 14-8 lead after the first quarter.
However, the second period was dominated by the Greenwave.
Strasdin made 1-of-2 free throws after her was intentionally fouled and followed with a wet ball from outside the arc.
Dahl scored on the break for Elko and opened a 16-12 lead, but the Indians went ice cold and turned the ball over — Fallon ripping off 7-0 run.
Junior Matthew Davis made a freebie, Steele hammered the Wave’s second three of the period and drove the length of the floor for a layup — the streak ending with a free throw by junior Toby Anderson.
Fallon grabbed a 19-16 lead and limited Elko to two points in the period over a six-minute stretch, the Indians finally settling in and producing some offense down the stretch.
Klekas went to the line and nailed both attempts, but Steele notched a finish in the lane from a nice feed.
With a deuce by Klekas, the Indians cut the deficit to one at 21-20, but Steele brought the gym to a roar with a three at the halftime buzzer.
Going to the locker room, Fallon led Elko 24-20.
The Indians took the initiative to make things difficult from the reset, limiting the Wave to just a pair of free throws for the entire third quarter.
Offensively, Klekas — the 3A North’s leading scorer at 25.2 points per game — put Elko on his back.
He buried a three — Steele sinking two at the stripe for Fallon’s lone points of the period — and tore off an 8-0 run to end the frame.
Klekas stuck an elbow jumper, finished another shot through a foul and drilled the free throw for an old-fashioned triple and smoked a deep bomb for his second three of the frame.
After three quarters, Elko took control with a 31-26 advantage.
Adding to Klekas’ run in the third, Alvarez assumed the hot hand to open the fourth — knocking down consecutive daggers from distance for a 37-26 cushion.
Strasdin completed a bucket for an And-1, but Klekas was money at the line on the other end.
Steele went 1-for-2 at the stripe — Klekas adding another clear trip of freebies for the Indians — and Strasdin brought the deficit to 10 with two free throws.
Klekas put his head down and drove hard to the bucket for a layup, followed by another deuce from Alvarez.
Strasdin dropped a runner and Steele grabbed an offensive rebound finished a three-point play at the line — bringing the Wave to within single digits — but Steele fouled out immediately after and went to the bench with Fallon trailing by nine at 45-36.
Down the stretch, Klekas was perfect at the line in two trips — finishing 12-for-13 at the stripe and shooting a perfect 9-of-9 in the second half.
In the fourth, Klekas and Alvarez accounted for all of the Indians’ 18 points, the Indians pulling away for a 49-36 victory.
Klekas scored a game-high 30 points — dropping 21 points and two 3s after the break — attacking the glass for a game-best 15 boards.
He topped Elko’s roster with three assists and made a steal.
Steele played a great ballgame before fouling out, finishing with team bests of 22 points and 10 rebounds for Fallon.
He was joined in double figures by 12 points from Strasdin, who snagged a team-high four steals and grabbed four boards.
Alvarez stroked two 3s and scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter, leading the Indians defensively with four steals.
Dahl scored six points for Elko, grabbed two rebounds and blocked a shot.
Dumas’ three points came on a triple — adding two boards — and Burden finished the offense with two points.
Junior Jake Zeller did not score but pulled down eight rebounds and made a steal for Elko.
Davis (three rebounds, steal) and Anderson (two rebounds, two assists, block) capped Fallon’s scoring with a free throw each.
Senior Brock Richardson gave the Wave three rebounds and a pair of assists.
ELKO — 14 — 6 — 11 — 18 — 49 Total
FALLON — 8 — 16 — 2 — 10 — 36 Total
Up Next
The Indians (12-1 overall, 6-0 in league) have assumed sole possession of first place in the 3A North standings — knocking off a pair of previously-unbeaten teams in league play on back-to-back days — and will host their first game of the calendar year versus North Valleys (1-10 overall, 0-4 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Elko will cap its home stand at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Truckee (2-7 overall, 1-2 in league as of Monday), the Wolverines playing Tuesday, in Sparks.