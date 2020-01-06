Indians win injury-themed state championship rematch

Junior Matthew Davis made a freebie, Steele hammered the Wave’s second three of the period and drove the length of the floor for a layup — the streak ending with a free throw by junior Toby Anderson.

Fallon grabbed a 19-16 lead and limited Elko to two points in the period over a six-minute stretch, the Indians finally settling in and producing some offense down the stretch.

Klekas went to the line and nailed both attempts, but Steele notched a finish in the lane from a nice feed.

With a deuce by Klekas, the Indians cut the deficit to one at 21-20, but Steele brought the gym to a roar with a three at the halftime buzzer.

Going to the locker room, Fallon led Elko 24-20.

The Indians took the initiative to make things difficult from the reset, limiting the Wave to just a pair of free throws for the entire third quarter.

Offensively, Klekas — the 3A North’s leading scorer at 25.2 points per game — put Elko on his back.

He buried a three — Steele sinking two at the stripe for Fallon’s lone points of the period — and tore off an 8-0 run to end the frame.

