ELKO – There were some tense moments for the Elko boys basketball team during their season opener Thursday, but the Indians made plays down the stretch and defeated Meridian (Idaho) 63-56 on Thursday night, at Centennial Gymnasium
Meridian knocked down a corner three for the game’s first bucket, followed by the Indians’ initial score of the season – coming on an offensive rebound and finish by senior Ronin Rowley.
Elko grabbed a 5-3 lead on a three from the left corner by freshman Michael Klekas on a pass from senior Joe Simpkins.
A turnover led to a bucket on the other end for Meridian, tying the game 5-5.
Simpkins drilled a three from the wing for an 8-5 advantage, but a triple by the Warrior knotted the score at 8-all.
With 4:20 remaining in the first quarter, Rowley splashed a shot from distance at the top of the arc.
The lead was sliced to one on a pair of free throws on an offensive rebound and foul.
Elko went up three on a dish from senior Cooper Jones along the baseline to Rowley on the opposite side of the key, but Meridian’s answer came in the form of a wet ball from deep – tied up at 13-13.
With 2:07 remaining in the period, the Warriors went the length of the floor from a steal to take the lead at 15-13.
Elko sophomore Dillan Burden tied the ballgame with an And-1 finish on the right block, and Elko took the lead at 17-15 on a pump-fake bucket on the break by senior Alex Klekas on a dish from Michael Klekas – who started the transition with a steal.
Burden grabbed an offensive board and swung the ball to the right wing to junior EJ Alvarez for a triple and a 20-15 advantage.
A pair of freebies pulled Meridian within three and the Warriors cut the lead to one with a dribble drive down the middle.
At the end of the first quarter, Elko led 20-19.
The second quarter began as the first did, Michael Klekas heating up the crowd with a three from the left corner.
Meridian drained a three to answer, and a floater down the lane gave the Warriors a 24-23 lead with 5:15 remaining in the half.
Michael Klekas booked five straight for the Indians, notching a deuce and his third three of the contest – giving the Indians a 28-24 lead from the right wing.
Elko’s offense began to play sloppily as Meridian cranked down the clamps defensively, scoring an easy bucket with pinpoint passing on the break.
A three from the right wing gave the Warriors a 29-28 advantage with three minutes left in the half, but Michael Klekas sank two free throws to regain the advantage for the Indians at the 2:25 mark.
The lengthy Warriors began to do damage on the offensive glass, wiping it clean and taking the lead with a scramble-play floater from a loose ball for a 31-30 lead.
With ball rotation, a triple from distance found all net – Meridian up four.
At the break, the Warriors led the Indians 34-30.
Rowley drained the first points of the third quarter, knocking down a pull-up jumper from midrange – cutting the deficit to two.
A pair of free throws by sophomore Sean Klekas tied the game at 34-all, and Alex Klekas came up with a steal ad made a nasty pump fake and cross-key bounce pass to Rowley for the lead with 6:18 remaining in the third – Rowley reaching double figures on the play.
An offensive board on the right block for the Warriors deadlocked the contest, 36-36.
With 5:15 on the clock, Meridian took the lead with a triple from the right wing.
Gridlocked once more, Rowley netted a three from an interior pass for Klekas, 39-all.
Alex Klekas went the length of the floor with his dribble and rolled home a pull-up J from the left baseline, and Elko took a 41-39 lead with three minutes remaining in period.
The back-and-forth continued with a pair from the charity stripe.
Michael Klekas momentarily gave the Indians the advantage with a deuce, but the Indians allowed a straight-line drive for a layup on the other end.
Ebb and flow.
Alex Klekas slashed a three from the left side, Elko taking a 46-43 lead.
After two free throws cut the lead to one, the Klekas show continued – Michael Klekas booking points 16 and 17 for a 48-45 advantage.
From an inbound play, he tallied No. 18 and 19 – the Indians gaining a five-point cushion.
A free throw from an offensive board cut the lead to four, but Elko took a 50-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
Elko squandered an opportunity in transition, which led to fast-break points for the Warriors – the lead sliced to two.
Sophomore Calvin Burden was fouled underneath on pass from Alvarez, the two free throws regaining a four-point lead.
Back down to two, a deuce for the Warriors making the score 52-50.
With 4:59 remaining, Rowley cashed two free throws for a 54-50 lead.
A drive down the heart of the lane resulted in free throws for Meridian, both of which were cashed, knifing the deficit in half.
The Warriors made a big block on a floater and banked home the game-tying bucket from the right side with 2:50 on the clock.
When Elko needed a bucket, Michael Klekas answered the call – Indians up 56-54.
Elko’s one-two punch continued to throw, Rowley booking his 18th point with a two for a four-point lead.
A free throw by Alex Klekas pushed the lead to five at 59-54.
Meridian committed back-to-back turnovers with 43 seconds on the clock, placing the Warriors in a desperate hole.
Rowley calmly buried two shots from the stripe, opening a seven-point cushion before the Warriors went the length of the floor for a quick deuce.
On a long-ball pass, Michael Klekas put his defender in a blender with a spin move – drawing a foul and drilling both attempts at the line.
The Indians overcame a tough second quarter and made plays late, winning their season opener 63-56.
Elko will look for a 2-0 start to the season against Reno at 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Huskies falling to Preston (Idaho) in the opening matchup of the Elko Tournament on Thursday.
The first game of Friday’s slate will take place between Reed and Meridian at 6 p.m., at Centennial Gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.