ELKO – There were some tense moments for the Elko boys basketball team during their season opener Thursday, but the Indians made plays down the stretch and defeated Meridian (Idaho) 63-56 on Thursday night, at Centennial Gymnasium

Meridian knocked down a corner three for the game’s first bucket, followed by the Indians’ initial score of the season – coming on an offensive rebound and finish by senior Ronin Rowley.

Elko grabbed a 5-3 lead on a three from the left corner by freshman Michael Klekas on a pass from senior Joe Simpkins.

A turnover led to a bucket on the other end for Meridian, tying the game 5-5.

Simpkins drilled a three from the wing for an 8-5 advantage, but a triple by the Warrior knotted the score at 8-all.

With 4:20 remaining in the first quarter, Rowley splashed a shot from distance at the top of the arc.

The lead was sliced to one on a pair of free throws on an offensive rebound and foul.

Elko went up three on a dish from senior Cooper Jones along the baseline to Rowley on the opposite side of the key, but Meridian’s answer came in the form of a wet ball from deep – tied up at 13-13.

With 2:07 remaining in the period, the Warriors went the length of the floor from a steal to take the lead at 15-13.

Elko sophomore Dillan Burden tied the ballgame with an And-1 finish on the right block, and Elko took the lead at 17-15 on a pump-fake bucket on the break by senior Alex Klekas on a dish from Michael Klekas – who started the transition with a steal.

Burden grabbed an offensive board and swung the ball to the right wing to junior EJ Alvarez for a triple and a 20-15 advantage.

A pair of freebies pulled Meridian within three and the Warriors cut the lead to one with a dribble drive down the middle.

At the end of the first quarter, Elko led 20-19.

The second quarter began as the first did, Michael Klekas heating up the crowd with a three from the left corner.

Meridian drained a three to answer, and a floater down the lane gave the Warriors a 24-23 lead with 5:15 remaining in the half.

Michael Klekas booked five straight for the Indians, notching a deuce and his third three of the contest – giving the Indians a 28-24 lead from the right wing.

Elko’s offense began to play sloppily as Meridian cranked down the clamps defensively, scoring an easy bucket with pinpoint passing on the break.

A three from the right wing gave the Warriors a 29-28 advantage with three minutes left in the half, but Michael Klekas sank two free throws to regain the advantage for the Indians at the 2:25 mark.

The lengthy Warriors began to do damage on the offensive glass, wiping it clean and taking the lead with a scramble-play floater from a loose ball for a 31-30 lead.

With ball rotation, a triple from distance found all net – Meridian up four.

At the break, the Warriors led the Indians 34-30.

Rowley drained the first points of the third quarter, knocking down a pull-up jumper from midrange – cutting the deficit to two.

A pair of free throws by sophomore Sean Klekas tied the game at 34-all, and Alex Klekas came up with a steal ad made a nasty pump fake and cross-key bounce pass to Rowley for the lead with 6:18 remaining in the third – Rowley reaching double figures on the play.

An offensive board on the right block for the Warriors deadlocked the contest, 36-36.

With 5:15 on the clock, Meridian took the lead with a triple from the right wing.

Gridlocked once more, Rowley netted a three from an interior pass for Klekas, 39-all.

Alex Klekas went the length of the floor with his dribble and rolled home a pull-up J from the left baseline, and Elko took a 41-39 lead with three minutes remaining in period.

The back-and-forth continued with a pair from the charity stripe.

Michael Klekas momentarily gave the Indians the advantage with a deuce, but the Indians allowed a straight-line drive for a layup on the other end.

Ebb and flow.

Alex Klekas slashed a three from the left side, Elko taking a 46-43 lead.

After two free throws cut the lead to one, the Klekas show continued – Michael Klekas booking points 16 and 17 for a 48-45 advantage.

From an inbound play, he tallied No. 18 and 19 – the Indians gaining a five-point cushion.

A free throw from an offensive board cut the lead to four, but Elko took a 50-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Elko squandered an opportunity in transition, which led to fast-break points for the Warriors – the lead sliced to two.

Sophomore Calvin Burden was fouled underneath on pass from Alvarez, the two free throws regaining a four-point lead.

Back down to two, a deuce for the Warriors making the score 52-50.

With 4:59 remaining, Rowley cashed two free throws for a 54-50 lead.

A drive down the heart of the lane resulted in free throws for Meridian, both of which were cashed, knifing the deficit in half.

The Warriors made a big block on a floater and banked home the game-tying bucket from the right side with 2:50 on the clock.

When Elko needed a bucket, Michael Klekas answered the call – Indians up 56-54.

Elko’s one-two punch continued to throw, Rowley booking his 18th point with a two for a four-point lead.

A free throw by Alex Klekas pushed the lead to five at 59-54.

Meridian committed back-to-back turnovers with 43 seconds on the clock, placing the Warriors in a desperate hole.

Rowley calmly buried two shots from the stripe, opening a seven-point cushion before the Warriors went the length of the floor for a quick deuce.

On a long-ball pass, Michael Klekas put his defender in a blender with a spin move – drawing a foul and drilling both attempts at the line.

The Indians overcame a tough second quarter and made plays late, winning their season opener 63-56.

Elko will look for a 2-0 start to the season against Reno at 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Huskies falling to Preston (Idaho) in the opening matchup of the Elko Tournament on Thursday.

The first game of Friday’s slate will take place between Reed and Meridian at 6 p.m., at Centennial Gymnasium.

