ELKO – The Elko boys basketball team in entering its final two-game slate of the first half of the season.
Through seven games, the Indians are unbeaten in Division 3A North play – victories at South Tahoe and Dayton would keep things that way.
Elko will take on the Vikings at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California, the Indians closing the road trip with a 2:30 p.m. tip Saturday, in Dayton.
Versus South Tahoe
South Tahoe enters Friday night’s contest with a 4-4 mark in the 3A North, winning each of its last-two games after a four-game slide.
The Vikings opened league with wins over Fernley and Sparks but began a losing streak with a 51-46 loss in overtime on Dec. 14, in Dayton – following with losses to Fallon, Lowry and North Valleys.
On Saturday, South Tahoe found the win column with a 65-48 home victory against Truckee, blasting the Railroaders for a second time Tuesday by a final score of 77-44, in Sparks.
“South Tahoe is pretty good. I think they are finally healthy,” said Elko coach Chris Klekas. “It’s kind of cool. They have three brothers on their team too.”
The Lehmann trio makes up three of the top-four scorers for the Vikings.
Junior Cameron Lehmann has stepped up his game and is scoring a team-high 17.3 points per contest, averaging 2.8 assists.
He dropped a season-high 28 on Jan. 4 against Lowry, scoring 25 points in Tuesday’s win versus Truckee.
Senior Cameron Johnson scores 11.6 points per outing – leading the Vikings with 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals – adding 3.3 rebounds.
In the paint, senior Kevin Lehmann paces the attack on the glass – pulling down a team-best 6.7 rebounds per game – scoring 10.9 points and dishing three assists.
As just a freshman, Austin Lehmann also scores in double digits at 10 points per contest.
South Tahoe gains notable contributions from juniors Carl Valiente (8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, two assists, and 1.8 steals) and Logan Chapman (7.8 points, three boards and two dimes).
Elko (11-2 overall) went 2-1 during its games in the Battle Born Classic, in Las Vegas, the Indians bookending the road trip with wins over Eldorado and Rancho – falling to Mojave in the second contest.
“Those games were good for us. We got a lot of guys playing time and we had some guys step up. Hopefully, that will give them some confidence,” Klekas said. “We missed a lot of shots on good looks against Mojave. When you play good teams, you have to make shots.”
Senior Alex Klekas and freshman Michael Klekas have given opposing defenses fits, Alex leading the Indians in scoring at 16.2 points per game – Michael averaging just slightly less at 16.1.
Alex also tops the roster with 2.3 steals, adding 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Michael has been a beast on the backboards, snagging a team-high 8.8 rebounds (3.5 offensive) and coming away with 2.1 steals.
Senior center Ronin Rowley gives Elko its third double-figure scorer at 13 points per contest, jerking down 8.2 rebounds.
The engine drives the machine is sophomore point guard Sean Klekas – who leads the team with 4.6 assists – scoring 9.2 points, grabbing 2.2 rebounds and making 1.4 takeaways.
Senior Joe Simpkins averages 2.6 points, junior EJ Alvarez following with 2.4 points – the Indians needing to find a consistent-fifth option to complement the top-four.
The Indians and the Vikings will square off 7:30 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.
Versus Dayton
“Dayton has been playing well. Their coach puts them in good positions and gives them a chance to win,” Klekas said.
The Dust Devils will be without sophomore post Tyler Stolfich, who tore his ACL on Jan. 4 in an 80-43 loss to Fallon.
Dayton has gone 1-2 since his injury, falling 52-38 to Lowry but winning it last-two games against Truckee (44-30) and North Valleys (39-34).
Elko will wrap up the first half of league play against the Dust Devils (7-3 overall, 5-2 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Dayton.
