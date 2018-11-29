ELKO – As Elko wrestling coach Mitch Overlie hits the mats for his second season at the helm of the Indians, he said his numbers are up but the average age of his athletes is down.
“We have about 40 kids between varsity and the JV, but we have a lot of kids who are young and haven’t wrestled much,” he said. “It’s a good sign if we can keep them all in the program. I think we can build them up until they’re seniors.”
Last year, Elko only had three wrestlers qualify for the state tournament – including two regional champions – only one state competitor returning for the Indians in the 2018-2019 season.
However, he is a beast.
Senior Carl Hansen earned the 3A North regional championship at 170 pounds last season, and he rewrote the Elko record book record in numerous single-season categories, breaking the wins record with a 47-8 mark and setting a new precedent with 36 pins.
After dominating the division all-season long, Hansen pinned Pahrump Valley’s Angel Pinzon in 1:05 in the state quarterfinal round, but he lost a 4-3 decision in the semifinal to Fallon’s Marcel Poracky – who eventually won the state championship.
Following the defeat, Hansen responded with a major-decision victory of 12-4 over Boulder City’s Thorston Balmer in the consolation semifinal.
In the third-fourth place match, he rolled to a fall victory for the consolation championship – pinning Moapa Valley’s Gavin Henrie in 1:12.
Entering his senior season, Hansen hopes to avenge his third-place finish at state with a championship.
Growing notably, Overlie said Hansen can wrestle at a variety of weights after tipping the scales at 189 pounds on Wednesday.
“He can cut down to 170, he can stay around 182 or jump to 195. I think he could wrestle at 220,” Overlie said. “Carl is so long and so strong. He’s a little awkward in his style and can escape really well. If he gets his hands on you, it’s over.”
The Indians graduated two-time state champion Kevin Villegas – who claimed the 113-pound state title as a sophomore – regaining his state supremacy at 126 pounds during his senior year after finishing as the state runner-up as a junior at 120 pounds to Virgin Valley’s Ty Smith, a four-time state champ, who now wrestles for the Drexel Dragons.
Elko’s third and final state qualifier from last season, Josh Boulard, also graduated after booking an appearance in the big dance at 145 pounds, placing third in the regional tournament.
Close calls.
Sophomore Zeth Kinterknecht finished fourth in the regional tournament, losing a trip to state in a 6-4 battle on a late takedown by Spring Creek’s Bear Browne in the third-fourth match at 113 pounds.
Kinterknecht is recovering from a broken thumb, but he has been working out with the team and Overlie expects him to be in good shape to compete in the same division this season.
Like Kinterknecht, Ezekiel Stewart finished a win short of qualifying for the state tournament at 152 pounds a junior.
He was blanked 6-0 by Fernley’s Carter Chapin in the third-fourth match.
As a senior, he will compete at 160 pounds.
Another wrestler who took fourth at regionals – only the top-three advancing to state – was junior Gabriel Cortez in the 195-pound class, losing by fall to Sparks’ Aleki Pooi in the third-fourth match.
He is penciled to go down a division and compete at 182 pounds as a senior.
Overlie expects solid results from sophomore from sophomore Darin Legrand – who currently weighs 206 pounds – but will likely wrestle at 220.
As a freshman, he finished fifth at the 3A North regional tournament at 182 pounds.
“He’s athletic and has the football mentality,” Overlie said.
Shawn Nakamura also placed fifth at the regional tourney at 113 pounds, expected to compete at 120 pounds during his senior year.
Senior Chris Meza ranked sixth in the 3A North regional tournament as a junior at 152 pounds and should factor into the same neighborhood for a weight class in his final season.
“The seniors and juniors have stepped up and if the freshmen stick with it, I think the young guys can do great things,” Overlie said. “With so many young kids, it takes a while to get everyone caught up. The seniors will drag them along and help them out. We have some youth wrestlers in fifth and sixth and seventh and eighth grades. I’ll be working more with them this year, so I think the future should be strong.”
The Indians will open the season Friday, in Fallon, competing at home for the first time at 3 p.m. Tuesday in a dual with Battle Mountain, at Elko’s Old Gym.
