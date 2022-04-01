 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Infinite: Summit bound — Local gym qualifies two cheer teams for D2 Summit

Infinite Cheer & Tumble D2 Summit qualifiers

Shown are members of the Infinite Cheer & Tumble Gym competitive all-star cheer teams, Rage and Riot, who qualified for The D2 Summit competition from May 6-8, 2022, in Orlando, Florida, which will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and be broadcast through Varsity TV.

ELKO — In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several dance and cheer studios were put out of business.

However, when a number of owners sold out or were forced to stop, Uriel and Jessica Ruiz dove in headfirst — their two girls then unable to dance or cheer for what used to be Silver State Studios — recognizing the need for youth extracurricular activities and obtaining their business license in October of 2020.

Three months later, in January of 2021, they opened Infinite Cheer & Tumble Gym, located at 678 W. Silver St. No. 104, in Elko, a venture that has grown rapidly and served the interests of hundreds of children — leading to regional, national and worldly competitions.

The venue — approximately 2,500-square feet — was a huge and much-needed improvement due to the growing demand and registrations from their old 800-square-foot facility.

“We have about 275 kids in the program, some who participate in boxing and wrestling at our other gym,” said Jessica Ruiz. “We finally got that place open at 2719 Argent Ave. No. 7.”

The second gym is around 1,800-square feet.

Infinite’s gyms have a total of around nine or 10 coaches, five or six of whom are at the tumbling venue.

From May 6-8, Infinite will send two teams (28 kids in total) to Orlando, Florida, and compete in The D2 Summit — described by Jessica Ruiz as “The Super Bowl of Cheer” — taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

“It’s one of the biggest competitions in the country, and it’s by invite only. To get an invite, you have to go to certain competitions, score high and place — even then, you’re not guaranteed an invitation,” she said. “We’re the first local team to ever qualify for Summit.”

Both teams will compete in the senior age group (12-18) in different divisions, "Rage" taking part in the Level 2 competition and "Riot" in Level 1.

Through four competitions — generally taking place in Boise, Idaho; Salt Lake City, Reno and Las Vegas — one of the teams is undefeated, taking first place at the Salt Lake City Regional, on Dec. 11, 2021, at Mountain America Expo Center, in Sandy, Utah.

“They are amazing people and run a very successful program for our community,” said Jennifer Glasgow, who has a daughter in the all-star competitive cheer program. “This isn’t your pom-type cheer. The kids do a lot of tumbles, flips, turns and acrobatic stunts.”

“We don’t do chants,” Jessica Ruiz said.

As for The Summit, the cost of the trip is $56,000 — or $2,000 per kid — which has been greatly aided through fundraising within the community.

“The community has been great. We have been fundraising here for the past few months, and we have had some amazing sponsors,” Glasgow said.

The D2 Summit will be broadcast live and may also be streamed through Varsity TV on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Already performing one demonstration of skill at Elko High School, Infinite will return from its D2 Summit trip for another performance on May 21 at EHS — time yet to be determined.

The competitive teams are set for the current season, but the Ruiz family would like to extend their services to all who are interested in tumbling, competitive all-star cheer, non-competitive all-star cheer, wrestling and boxing for the upcoming season.

“We will hold placements/tryouts at the end of May for the competitive teams,” Jessica Ruiz said.

Check out the Infinite Cheer & Tumble Gym website online at infinitecheerandtumble.com or through its social-media sites on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information, call 340-9368.

