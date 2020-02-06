Injuries plague Indians ahead of key contests

Dumas played with the injury for three more games before transitioning to a walking boot and a scooter.

Until Friday, Jan. 31, the two were Elko’s only severe casualties.

However, in a 63-42 road win over Sparks, Michael Klekas — the league’s leading scorer and rebounder — went down with a severely-sprained ankle sprain during the second quarter.

No. 1 Elko now preps for a crucial home stand against its top-two foes.

As for Friday night, the Indians will host Lowry — which is on a three-game winning streak.

Following a 66-55 road loss to Fernley on Jan. 23, the Buckaroos beat the Railroaders 70-33 on Jan. 25.

On Jan. 31, Lowry downed North Valleys by a final score of 62-46 and easily took out Truckee 59-38 on Feb. 1, in Winnemucca.

In the first meeting with Elko, the Indians dominated the action throughout and opened the calendar year with a 67-34 road victory over the Bucks, on Jan. 3.

Michael Klekas nearly went for a triple-double with game highs of 22 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals — hitting two 3s — adding a pair of assists and a block.