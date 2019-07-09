Iveson, Brown win SSIR team roping for Idaho — Blake earns runner-up finish in reined cow horse

WINNEMUCCA — A pair of Nevada cowboys hooked up for the team roping title of the Silver State International Rodeo high school division, but the victory went to Idaho’s cause.
Hailing from Wells, Austin Iveson and Garrett Brown took their talents across state lines during the high school rodeo season.
With Iveson heading and Brown heeling, the SSIR team roping race was not a close one — just two teams catching all-three steers — the Wells duo holding more than a 30-second lead in the average.
In the first round, they turned in a time of 7.97 and won second place.
It was first from then on out, Iveson and Brown winning the second round with the fastest time of the rodeo — nearly cracking into the 6s with a 7.06 — also claiming the win with another clean run in the short-go.
Iveson and Brown completed a rodeo of 7s with a 7.35 on the final run — despite a split-horn shot on the head loop for a half-head — Brown wheeling two feet on the back side.
With a three-run time of 22.38 seconds, they built a sizable lead over the second-place finish of 55.13 seconds turned in by Idaho’s Reno Gibbs and Raegan Steed.
Brown finished fourth in the All-Around Cowboy standings with 42 points, adding three points with an eighth-place finish in the first round of the tie-down roping with a time of 21.46 seconds.
Jayce Blake
Few if any contestants have made SSIR a personal stage for success like Reno’s Jayce Blake.
As a freshman, she won the All-Around Cowgirl award — placing second in the girls cutting, third in the reined cow horse and fourth in the breakaway roping.
During her sophomore season, she won the reined cow horse competition.
She just finished her junior trip to SSIR with a second-place finish in the same event.
Blake — the 2019 Nevada State All-Around Cowgirl and six-event qualifier for nationals — came 5.5 points from repeating as the SSIR champion reiner.
She won the first round with a score of 295 points, but a mark of 282 points in round two (third) served as the difference in the outcome of the average.
Blake split third and fourth in the short-go with a score of 290.5 points — totaling 867.5points on three works — finishing second in the average.
Utah’s Kate Stewart won the final round with a rodeo-best score of 299.5 points, jumping to first in the average with a three-work score of 873 points.
Blake will make her next runs at the National High School Finals Rodeo — earning trips in the barrel racing, breakaway roping, girls cutting, goat tying, pole bending and team roping — saying she will leave Thursday for Rock Springs, Wyoming.
The NHSFR will run July 14-20.
Isaac Mori
Paradise Valley’s Isaac Mori worked his way to fourth in the boys cutting.
His best score came in round one for 136 points and fifth place, following with his lowest score of 130 points but upping his finish to fourth in the second round.
In the short-go, he notched his best finish of third place on a 133-point performance.
Mori finished fourth in the average with a three-herd work of 399 points.
He wound up ninth in the reined cow horse, opening with a ninth-place score of 267.5 in round one.
Mori’s lowest score of 234 came in round two — finishing 10th — doing his best work of 285 points for sixth place in the short-go.
His three-round collective of 786.5 ranked ninth in the average.
Goat Tying
One of Nevada’s most productive events of the rodeo was the goat tying, placing four girls in the short-go and six in the top-20 of the points standings.
Leading the way was Reno’s Devin Dixon, who tied for fifth in the average and split sixth in the overall points.
Dixon did not place in either of the first-two rounds, finishing with times of 11.47 seconds and her fastest run of the rodeo in 10.49.
In the final round, she placed sixth with a time of 10.93 seconds — splitting fifth in the average with a three-goat total of 32.89.
Douglas-Carson’s Julia Dondero placed eighth in both overall points and average finish.
Her best placing came in round one — finishing sixth with a 10.41 — adding her best time of 10.22 but not placing in round two.
In a short-go with many no-times from goats kicking free of ties, Dondero finished ninth with a time of 14.29 seconds.
Her three-round total of 34.92 ranked eighth in the average.
Incline’s Izze Miller entered the top-15 round in 14th place with a two-goat total of 23.4 seconds — finishing eighth in round one with a 10.75 and following with a 12.65 — and she moved up to 10th in the average with a three-goat tally of 40.55 seconds, despite her longest time of 17.15 seconds in the short-go for 10th place in the round.
Gardnerville’s McKenzie Raper made her fastest run in the first round, placing ninth with a time of 10.77 seconds.
She added an 11.01 in round two and qualified for the short-go in seventh place, but a no-time on her third goat dropped her to 12th in the average with a two-goat time of 21.78 seconds.
Spring Creek’s Alexus Carter finished 11th overall in the points standings, placing third in the first round with a time of 8.81 seconds.
She took a no-time in round two, costing Carter a berth in the final round.
Fallon’s Bethie Ikonen rounded out the top-20.
Her best run came in the first round — placing 10th with a time of 11.03 seconds — adding a 16.29 in round two.
Ikonen’s two-goat time of 27.32 was too long to get a third goat, the cutoff to the top-15 set at 23.58 seconds on two runs.
Pole Bending
While the goat tying saw four Nevadans in the final round, the pole bending had two Nevada contestants and two in the top-11 of the points standings.
Fallon’s Tayler Felton entered the short-go in ninth place, posting a two-pattern time of 44.903 seconds.
She opened with a 23.268 but shortened things up with a 21.635 for ninth place in round two.
In the final round, she knocked over a pole for a five-second penalty and a total time of 26.612 seconds.
Her three-run total of 71.515 seconds ranked eighth in the average, despite knocking over a pole.
Like Felton, Ely’s Khloe Keppner took a five-second penalty in the short-go.
She entered the top-15 round in 14th place — making nearly-identical runs on each of her first-two trips — posting times of 22.928 and 22.984 for a two-run total of 45.912.
Keppner finished with a time of 27.742 with a downed pole in the final round, closing in 11th place of the average with a three-run tally of 73.654 seconds, 13 girls making qualifying times on each of their three runs.
Austin’s Masen Schacht set the arena ablaze in round one — winning second with a time of 21.179 seconds — knocking over a pole in round two for a for a total time of 26.639, costing herself a position in the short round.
Her two-run total of 47.818 was too long for the top-15 — the cut set at 45.034 — but she finished seventh in the overall points standings from her first-round run.
Riley Roderick
Jiggs’ Riley Roderick made it back to the top-15 in two events, competing in the steer wrestling and the tie-down roping.
He took a no-time in the first round of the dogging, but he threw his second steer in 15.65 seconds for seventh in the round.
Making it back on one run, he took a no-time in the short-go — going over the dashboard of his intended target as the steer checked up — finishing 11th in the average and total points.
His best work in the tie-down roping also came in the second round — placing eighth with a time of 16.4 seconds — spaced between a no-time in the first and final rounds.
Roderick finished 12th in the average and 14th in total points.
Team Roping
Along with the champs — Iveson and Brown — another pair of Nevada teams made three total in the short-go.
Winnemucca’s Lexi Garijo and Fernley’s Grace Felton caught their first-two steers — entering the final round in fifth place — posting times of 23.61 seconds for 10th in the first round and finishing sixth in round two with a 14.93.
They took a no-time in the short-go, dropping to eighth in the average with a two-run total of 38.54 seconds and finishing ninth in overall points.
While most teams needed two runs to earn a top-15 spot, Battle Mountain’s Riata Goemmer and Emma Lemaire made it back on just one.
Following a no-time in the first round, the girls finished ninth in round two with a time of 19.75 — entering the short-go in 13th place — turning out their final steer for a no-time.
Breakaway Roping
No Nevadans made it back to the short-go in the breakaway roping, but two cowgirls wound up in the top-15 of the overall points.
Dondero — after taking a no-time in round one — made a quick catch for third place in the second round with a time of 2.64 seconds.
Goemmer also went for a no-time in the first round, but she bounced back with a sixth-place effort on a 2.92-second run in round two.
Trap Shoot
Dixon can hang with and outshoot some of the boys, tying for 10th in the trap shoot with a score of 21 points.
Spring Creek’s Logan Jones split 12th place with a score of 20 points.
Rifle Shoot
Jones also competed in the rifle shoot, finishing 13th with a total of 211 points.
Congratulations to Austin Iveson and Garrett Brown on their SSIR team roping title, Jayce Blake for her runner-up finish in the reined cow horse and to all qualifiers and short-go contestants of the Silver State International Rodeo.
National High School Finals Rodeo
The 2019 National High School Finals Rodeo will take from July 14-20 at the Sweetwater Events Complex, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
For more information, visit nhsra.com/2019-nhsfr-information/.
To watch the action, visit ridepass.com for a subscription.
