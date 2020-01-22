Jackpot hoops teams travel to Carlin

JACKPOT — Following a 46-38 loss on Jan. 13, in Wells — the Jackpot boys basketball team’s first defeat in league play — the Jaguars righted the ship with a victory Saturday at home versus Eureka.
Meanwhile, the Jackpot girls are still looking for their first league win of the season — currently 0-3 in the Division 1A East and 1-7 overall — coming off a home loss to the Lady Vandals.
Both teams will get their chance to break loose Thursday, at Carlin.
Boys
Against Eureka, quarter breakdowns were not given for the contest and stats were not reported for either team in the Jaguars’ 47-25 victory.
Jackpot improved to 9-2 overall and 3-1 in league, dropping the Vandals to 5-8 overall and an even 2-2 in league.
Girls
Despite not posting a brilliant offensive showing Saturday, Eureka’s girls built a sizeable lead early — outscoring Jackpot 8-3 in the first quarter and 13-4 in the second.
By halftime, the Lady Vandals led 21-7.
The advantage grew in the third quarter — Jackpot limited to single digits for the third straight frame with five points — Eureka tacking on 13 points in the period.
Entering the fourth, the Lady Jaguars trailed 34-12.
In the final frame, Eureka pulled its key players and inserted its bench — Jackpot taking advantage with a 16-4 run to close the contest but not overcoming a slow start in a 38-28 loss.
For the Lady Vandals, junior Gracie Garrett led the way with 11 points — the only Eureka player in double digits — and added a team-high 11 rebounds for a double-double, dished a team-best five assists and snagged two steals.
Junior Ilyhia Greely approached double figures with eight points, six rebounds, a steal and a block.
Sophomore Kyra Todd also scored eight points, booked four boards and made a pair of takeaways.
Senior Breyana Miller finished with six points, three assists, two rebounds and a swipe — sophomore Mollie Zimmerman adding four points, five boards and a dime.
Freshman Marcia Brown capped the offense for the Lady Vandals with a free throw.
Without scoring, freshman Zoe Smith chipped in four rebounds and sophomore Sage Borba added two boards and a steal.
*Jackpot did not post stats.
EUREKA — 8 — 13 — 13 — 4 — 38 Total
JACKPOT — 3 — 4 — 5 — 16 — 28 Total
Versus Carlin
Something has to give in the first varsity contest of the night on Thursday, Jackpot looking for its first victory in league play — Carlin hoping for its first win of the season.
The Lady Jaguars (1-7 overall, 0-3 in league) and the Lady Railroaders (0-10 overall, 0-3 in league) will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, in Carlin.
Following the girls, the boys will hit the floor at 7 p.m. Thursday — Jackpot (9-2 overall, 3-1 in league) hoping to maintain its pace toward the top of the standings and Carlin (0-10 overall, 0-3 in league) searching for its first victory of the year.