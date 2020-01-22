Jackpot hoops teams travel to Carlin

By halftime, the Lady Vandals led 21-7.

The advantage grew in the third quarter — Jackpot limited to single digits for the third straight frame with five points — Eureka tacking on 13 points in the period.

Entering the fourth, the Lady Jaguars trailed 34-12.

In the final frame, Eureka pulled its key players and inserted its bench — Jackpot taking advantage with a 16-4 run to close the contest but not overcoming a slow start in a 38-28 loss.

For the Lady Vandals, junior Gracie Garrett led the way with 11 points — the only Eureka player in double digits — and added a team-high 11 rebounds for a double-double, dished a team-best five assists and snagged two steals.

Junior Ilyhia Greely approached double figures with eight points, six rebounds, a steal and a block.

Sophomore Kyra Todd also scored eight points, booked four boards and made a pair of takeaways.

Senior Breyana Miller finished with six points, three assists, two rebounds and a swipe — sophomore Mollie Zimmerman adding four points, five boards and a dime.

Freshman Marcia Brown capped the offense for the Lady Vandals with a free throw.