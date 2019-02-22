Try 1 month for 99¢
Hugo Sanchez

Jackpot's Huge Sanchez, right, drives Thursday against Pyramid Lake, at Wooster High School, in Reno. The Jaguars defeated the Lakers 58-35 during the Division 1A West-East regional tournament and booked a position in the state tournament with a 53-34 win Friday over Whittell. East No. 1 Jackpot will face either West No. 1 Sierra Lutheran or West No. 2 Wells in the regional championship at 5 p.m. Saturday, at Wooster High.

 Steve Ranson, Lahontan Valley News

RENO – Book the rooms in Las Vegas.

The Jackpots boys basketball team – winner of the past-two Division 1A Northern-East league titles – took a giant step toward more than a league title.

East No. 1 Jackpot opened the Division 1A West-East regional tournament with a convincing 58-35 victory Thursday against West No. 4 Pyramid Lake in the quarterfinal round, advancing to play West No. 2 Whittell in the regional semifinal.

No sweat.

The contest marked a rematch of the 2018 regional semifinal, in which the Warriors eliminated the Jaguars with a low-scoring, 44-36 win.

Jackpot ensured the outcome would be a different one the second time around.

Playing Friday, the Jaguars took down Whittell by nearly 20 points in a 53-34 contest.

The victory lifted Jackpot to a berth in the 1A West-East regional title game against either West No. 1 Sierra Lutheran or East No. 2 Wells, which were scheduled to play at 8:15 p.m. Friday, at Wooster High School.

Regional championship

The 1A West-East regional championship will tip off at 5 p.m. Saturday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.

Jackpot has not faced the Falcons during the 2018-2019 season, but the Jaguars have seen the Leopards twice – sweeping the regular-season series.

On Jan. 15, the Jaguars ran off a 59-36 win over Wells, in Jackpot.

The Jags rode a huge, 21-2 run in the third quarter on Feb. 6, in Wells, pulling away from the Leopards for a 62-35 victory.

Sports editor and reporter

