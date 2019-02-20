JACKPOT – For the second straight season, the Division 1A Northern-East title was claimed by the Jackpot boys basketball team – posting consecutive unbeaten league records in both 2018 and 2019.
The Jaguars (10-0 in league) have earned the East No. 1 seed for the Division 1A West-East regional tournament and will face West No. 4 Pyramid Lake (4-6 in league) at 4:55 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.
First-year head coach Lupe Gonzalez’s team hasn’t missed a beat since taking over the helm of the program from Carlos Perez.
Despite winning the league championship each of the last two seasons, the Jaguars are still looking for a berth in the state tournament.
After going 10-0 in league play last year, the Jaguars won their regional quarterfinal contest by a final score of 55-49 over Virginia City but fell 44-36 in a low-scoring dogfight versus Whittell in the semifinal with a trip to state on the line.
Gonzalez hopes his squad can mount at least one more win during the regional tournament, knowing Jackpot’s focus needs to be on a game-by-game basis, starting first with Pyramid Lake.
“I haven’t seen them play but I’ve seen some film on them,” Gonzalez said. “Defensively, they play a lot of 2-3 zone or 1-3-1 zone. Offensively, they don’t run a lot of set plays.”
Entering the regional tournament and throughout the season, Gonzalez believes the Jags’ strength is “team defense.”
“We’re pretty quick and we can get up and down,” he said. “We have to play strong defense and we’d like to get out in transition.”
Jackpot is led by senior Jerry Martinez, who has averaged a team-high 14.5 points – adding 3.6 steals.
Junior Hugo Sanchez scored 9.2 points and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game, junior Steve Rodriguez averaging 6.7 points and a team-high 7.6 boards.
Senior Abraham Martinez averages 6.6 points and 2.5 rebounds, sophomore Miguel Avila notching 5.5 points and 4.5 boards per contest.
Sophomore Carlos Camacho leads Jackpot defensively with 4.6 steals per game, also topping the roster with 2.4 assists, adding 4.9 points.
Junior Emmanuel Salas chips in three points and three boards per outing.
Jackpot’s hunt for a trip to state will begin with a 4:55 p.m. Thursday start against Pyramid Lake, the winner advancing to the 1A West-East regional semifinal at 4:55 p.m. Friday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.
