Jacobson, Fernley pull away from Spring Creek

Junior Kylee Dimick scored three straight for Spring Creek — notching a deuce and a free throw — but Birkel closed the quarter with a triple. Entering the second, the Lady Spartans trailed 15-5.

The margin reached 13 with a bucket in the lane by Condie and a free throw by Jacobson, but senior Ryley Ricks hit a pair of free throws on the other side — senior Elizabeth Canning adding a long two for the Lady Spartans.

Spring Creek junior Payge Walz capped a 6-0 run with a lefty layup, but Jacobson scored easily in transition for the Lady Vaqueros.

Senior Jaiden Sullivan pushed the advantage to double with a pair of free throws, but Ricks brought Spring Creek to within nine at 22-13.

A rebound and follow-up by Dimick made the score 22-15, but Jacobson added a put-back of her own for Fernley.

Walz scored four straight for the Lady Spartans, and Dimick buried a pair of free throws — slicing the deficit to three at 24-21 — but Sullivan stuck a timely three for the Lady Vaqueros.

Dimick closed the half with a pair of freebies, pulling Spring Creek to within four.

At the break, Fernley led by 27-23.

The girls slung it early in the third quarter.