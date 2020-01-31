Jacobson, Fernley pull away from Spring Creek

FERNLEY — For the second time in as many meetings, the Fernley girls basketball team pulled away from the Spring Creek in the second half.
Possessing a four-point halftime lead, the Lady Vaqueros extended to a 13-point victory of 60-47 Friday night — making a 15-10 push in the fourth quarter — riding a game-high 23 points from sophomore Willow Jacobson, for whom the Lady Spartans had no answers.
Fernley senior Katelyn Bunyard notched a pair of three throws for the first points of the game, followed by a deuce from Jacobson.
The lead reached 7-0 with a free throw by Bunyard and two freebies from Jacobson, Spring Creek’s offense struggling to score by being sloppy with the basketball and committing a number of turnovers.
Junior Emma Campbell snapped the Lady Spartans’ drought with a layup on the left side with 3:52 remaining in the frame.
Sophomore Braelyn Birkel answered on the right side for Fernley, senior Celeste Condie adding a three for a 10-point lead at 12-2.
Junior Kylee Dimick scored three straight for Spring Creek — notching a deuce and a free throw — but Birkel closed the quarter with a triple. Entering the second, the Lady Spartans trailed 15-5.
The margin reached 13 with a bucket in the lane by Condie and a free throw by Jacobson, but senior Ryley Ricks hit a pair of free throws on the other side — senior Elizabeth Canning adding a long two for the Lady Spartans.
Spring Creek junior Payge Walz capped a 6-0 run with a lefty layup, but Jacobson scored easily in transition for the Lady Vaqueros.
Senior Jaiden Sullivan pushed the advantage to double with a pair of free throws, but Ricks brought Spring Creek to within nine at 22-13.
A rebound and follow-up by Dimick made the score 22-15, but Jacobson added a put-back of her own for Fernley.
Walz scored four straight for the Lady Spartans, and Dimick buried a pair of free throws — slicing the deficit to three at 24-21 — but Sullivan stuck a timely three for the Lady Vaqueros.
Dimick closed the half with a pair of freebies, pulling Spring Creek to within four.
At the break, Fernley led by 27-23.
The girls slung it early in the third quarter.
Junior Chelsea Ackerman brought the Lady Spartans to within 27-26 on a three, answered by the second triple for Sullivan.
Sullivan then followed with her third three — opening a 33-26 lead — but Ackerman torched her second bomb of the frame for Spring Creek. From another turnover by the Lady Spartans, Jacobson rolled to the rim for a bunny.
Condie knocked down a turnaround jumper for a 37-29 lead, but Campbell drilled a midrange jumper and Ricks earned an easy bucket on the break for Spring Creek.
Jacobson was on a mission and booked consecutive buckets, scoring on the break and driving the length of the floor for another layup.
You have free articles remaining.
A jumper by Walz cut the deficit to eight at 43-35, and Campbell dropped two shots at the stripe.
Fernley ran the floor, senior Erica Kingston benefiting with a gimme.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans trailed by eight at 45-37.
Walz drove the lane and finished, but Fernley scored four straight with a deuce by Jacobson and a steal by Sullivan.
Walz continued her solid offensive game with a deuce, trading buckets with Jacobson.
Once more, Walz and Jacobson exchanged deuces — making the score 53-43 — and junior Lydia Binger brought the deficit to eight with 2:30 remaining.
Jacobson capped her night with another shot in the paint, but Campbell answered for the Lady Spartans.
Down the stretch, Spring Creek was forced to foul — Fernley not a team to foul.
Bunyard hit a pair of free throws, followed by a clean trip to the line by Sullivan.
Condie connected on 1-of-2 free throws, and the Lady Spartans were held scoreless in crunch time.
The No. 1 Lady Vaqueros remained undefeated in the Division 3A North at 13-0 and moved to 17-2 overall with a 60-47 victory, dropping Spring Creek to 11-9 overall and 7-5 in league play.
Jacobson led all scorers with 23 points, dropping 14 in the second half.
Fernley finished with three players in double digits, earning 15 from Sullivan — who notched 10 after the break — and 10 points by Condie.
Walz led Spring Creek with 14 points, and Dimick booked all nine of her points before halftime — Campbell also nearing double figures with eight points.
Ricks added six points for the Lady Spartans, the offense capped by two points each for Canning and Binger.
For Fernley, Bunyard and Birkel scored five points apiece — Kingston rounding out the reported offense with a deuce.
SPRING CREEK — 5 — 18 — 14 — 10 — 47 Total
FERNLEY — 15 — 12 — 18 — 15 — 60 Total
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will close their road trip against the Lady Railroaders (2-14 overall, 1-12 in league as of Thursday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Sparks.
The Lady Vaqueros will host Elko (10-9 overall, 7-4 in league as of Thursday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Fernley.