SUN VALLEY, Idaho – The Jackpot boys have a young cross country team, one that has already shown promise for years to come.
At the Wood River Invite, the Jaguars took second place in the junior varsity division of the 1A-2A classifications.
Jackpot tallied 47 points – trailing only the 23 points set by champion Declo (Idaho) – and the Wolverines of West Wendover placed fourth with 93 points.
Junior Hugo Sanchez ranked fourth individually for Jackpot, finishing with a time of 20:04.56.
He was followed in fifth place by freshman teammate Hector Ontiveros’ run of 20:09.51.
Wells junior Matthew James crossed the finish line in 20:30.21, ranking seventh.
In ninth, an elder Jaguar – senior Jesus Lopez – closed with a time of 21:33.76.
West Wendover sophomore Omar Rodriguez placed 11th with a time of 21:39.36, and Jackpot freshman Jonnathan Rios took 18th with a time of 23:31.71.
Junior Zach Smith placed 21st for the Wolverines with a time of 23:43.81.
Jackpot sophomore Andre Gonzalez rounded out the top-30 of the 50-runner field, finishing with a time of 25:14.65.
JV girls
After a massive turnover due to graduation, the Lady Leopards of Wells are left with few runners – consisting of all sophomores.
Zion McKay placed 11th with a time of 30:18.41, followed immediately in 12th by teammate Liliana Cobian’s time of 30:21.2.
McKenli Myers ran the course in 34:08.68 and crossed in 17th place.
Jackpot and Wells were scheduled to compete Wednesday at the Canyon Ridge Run, in Twin Falls, Idaho, while the Wolverines will take part in the Magic Mountain Invitational on Thursday, in Kimberly, Idaho.
