JACKPOT — Each of Jackpot’s state-qualifying cross country runners are back for the 2019 jaunt.
Head coach Vincent Squatrito is anxious to watch his leading runners from last season and also returns a large group of underclassmen.
Now-sophomore Hector Ontiveros made a splash during his freshman season, placing 10th at the Division 1A-2A state meet with a time of 18:32.1 and earning a 2nd-Team All-State honor.
“Running in the summer is optional, but Hector ran most of the summer on his own,” Squatrito said. “He’s personally motivated and extremely driven.”
Then-junior Hugo Sanchez finished just outside the top-20 with a time of 19:24.9, placing 22nd at the state meet.
“Hugo is a great athlete,” Squatrito said. “Whether it’s basketball, cross country or track — he’s very athletic.”
Squatrito said he has “pretty much the same group” as last year, despite his roster containing a large group of sophomores.
Sanchez is his only senior, and Andre Gonzalez is his only junior — Squatrito calling Gonzalez “really dependable.”
As for the sophomores, joining Ontiveros will be Jonnathan Rios, Deaniel Rangel and Wesley Sanchez.
Rangel did not run cross country as a freshman, but he did compete for the Jaguars in track and field.
“Jonnathan always wants to improve and never gives up. He’ll drive himself into the ground if he has to,” Squatrito said. “Deaniel was very beneficial last year on the track and Wesley constantly improves.”
Schedule
The Jaguars will open the 2019 season at the Dam Run-Minico Invite at 4 p.m. Sept. 5, at the Minidoka Dam of Lake Walcott, in Rupert, Idaho.
