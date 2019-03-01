LAS VEGAS – For two quarters Friday, the staple of the Jackpot boys basketball team did its thing – play lock-down defense.
Unfortunately for the Jaguars, the Eagles flew in the second half.
Taking a 16-12 lead to locker room, Jackpot was unable to keep the points off the board after the break – Spring Mountain scoring 30 of its 42 points in the third and fourth quarters – the Eagles overcoming a slow start for a 42-37 win over Jackpot in the Division 1A state semifinal at Sports Leadership and Management Academy, in Las Vegas.
Jackpot built a 12-8 lead in the first quarter, junior Hugo Sanchez scoring four points and junior Steve Rodriguez and senior Jerry Martinez each hitting a three.
While the Jaguars only scored four points in the second period – a deuce by sophomore Miguel Avila and another from Rodriguez – Jackpot only allowed four points in the frame.
At the break, the Jags led by four at 16-12.
However, from the locker room – the game changed.
The Jags’ offense was limited to one field goal in the third period – Martinez notching a two – and the Eagles awoke from their slumber.
Spring Mountain scored 10 points in the third quarter and turned a four-point deficit into a four-point lead.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Eagles led 22-18.
In the fourth, offense was the name of the game.
After three periods of defensive ball, both teams went off on another in the final frame.
Jackpot bounced back from its stagnant two-point frame in the third and scored a period-best 19 points down the stretch – senior Abraham Martinez hitting a three and sinking five three throws for eight points in fourth.
Martinez nailed a triple and posted seven points in the fourth, and Rodriguez netted a pair of deuces in the final frame.
However, Spring Mountain closed the contest with a major streak of its own – scoring a frame-high 20 points in crunch time – the Eagles staving off a Jackpot comeback attempt.
In the end, Spring Mountain advanced to the 1A state championship with a 42-37 victory over the Jaguars.
Jerry Martinez knocked down two 3s and led the Jags with 12 points, the only Jackpot player who scored in double digits.
Rodriguez neared double figures with nine points, Abraham Martinez tallied all eight of his points in the fourth quarter, and Sanchez finished with four points – all coming in the first period.
Jackpot’s scoring was capped by two points apiece for Avila and sophomore Carlos Mora.
Congratulations to first-year head Lupe Gonzalez and Jackpot for winning back-to-back Division 1A East titles and for claiming the West-East regional championship.
