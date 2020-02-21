You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jaguars dominant in quarterfinal rout
0 comments

Jaguars dominant in quarterfinal rout

{{featured_button_text}}
Jackpot Jaguars

HENDERSON — On Thursday, the Jackpot boys basketball team backed up its No. 1 seed with a dominant performance.

At Basic High School, in Henderson, the East No. 1 Jaguars tore off a 50-13 rout of South No. 4 Sandy Valley during the 1A East-South regional quarterfinal.

Jackpot clinched a position in the regional semifinal and was scheduled to face East No. 3 Owyhee — the Braves beating South No. 2 Green Valley Christian 49-46 in overtime on Thursday — the Jags and the Braves slated for an 8:30 p.m. Friday clash at Clark High School, in Las Vegas.

The Jaguars won both meetings during the regular season, but the victories came in stark comparison — hanging on for a 45-43 victory on Jan. 25, in Jackpot, but handing down a 30-point, 59-29 pounding on Feb. 14, in Owyhee.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Jaguars ride No. 1 seed to regionals
Local Sports

Jaguars ride No. 1 seed to regionals

East No. 3 Owyhee (15-9 overall, 9-3 in league) will play South No. 2 Green Valley Christian (17-8 overall, 7-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy High School, in North Las Vegas. East No. 1 Jackpot (20-2 overall, 11-1 in league) will face South No. 4 Sandy Valley (9-9 overall, 5-3 in league) at 8 p.m. Thursday, at Basic High School, in Henderson.

Jaguars improve to 12-2 overall, 5-1 in league
Local Sports

Jaguars improve to 12-2 overall, 5-1 in league

Following Monday’s non-conference road game, the Jackpot boys basketball team improved to 12-2 on the season with a 56-33 victory over Twin Falls Christian Academy. The Jaguars (5-1 in league) will resume Division 1A East play against McDermitt (4-14 overall, 2-5 in league) on Saturday, in Jackpot.

Jackpot hoops teams travel to Carlin
Local Sports

Jackpot hoops teams travel to Carlin

The Lady Jaguars (1-7 overall, 0-3 in league) and the Lady Railroaders (0-10 overall, 0-3 in league) will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, in Carlin. Following the girls, the boys will hit the floor at 7 p.m. Thursday — Jackpot (9-2 overall, 3-1 in league) hoping to maintain its pace toward the top of the standings and Carlin (0-10 overall, 0-3 in league) searching for its first victory of the year.

Jaguars open league with blowout wins
Local Sports

Jaguars open league with blowout wins

The Jags opened the Division 1A East with a pair of blowout victories, one at home and the latter on the road. On Jan. 10, Jackpot hosted their league opener and easily ran off a 70-31 win over Lund. From a home contest to the road, the Jaguars trounced the Bulldogs by 42 points in McDermitt, only allowing 16 points in a 58-16 win.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News