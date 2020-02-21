Jaguars dominant in quarterfinal rout

HENDERSON — On Thursday, the Jackpot boys basketball team backed up its No. 1 seed with a dominant performance.
At Basic High School, in Henderson, the East No. 1 Jaguars tore off a 50-13 rout of South No. 4 Sandy Valley during the 1A East-South regional quarterfinal.
Jackpot clinched a position in the regional semifinal and was scheduled to face East No. 3 Owyhee — the Braves beating South No. 2 Green Valley Christian 49-46 in overtime on Thursday — the Jags and the Braves slated for an 8:30 p.m. Friday clash at Clark High School, in Las Vegas.
The Jaguars won both meetings during the regular season, but the victories came in stark comparison — hanging on for a 45-43 victory on Jan. 25, in Jackpot, but handing down a 30-point, 59-29 pounding on Feb. 14, in Owyhee.