Jaguars improve to 12-2 overall, 5-1 in league

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Following Monday’s non-conference road game, the Jackpot boys basketball team improved to 12-2 on the season with a 56-33 victory over Twin Falls Christian Academy.
The Jaguars (5-1 in league) will resume Division 1A East play against McDermitt (4-14 overall, 2-5 in league) on Saturday, in Jackpot.
Versus TFCA
In the 56-33 victory over the Warriors, the Jags did their damage in the middle portions of the contest — closing the first half strong and rolling the momentum into the third period.
After a 13-11 deficit in the first quarter, Jackpot was effective in the second with a 19-8 run for a 30-21 lead at the break.
From the locker room, the Jaguars scored 15 points in the third and shut down TFCA to just two points for a 45-23 advantage as the game moved to the fourth.
Down the stretch, the lead grew by one with an 11-10 advantage — giving Jackpot a 56-33 victory.
The Jaguars did not post stats for the contest.
JACKPOT — 11 — 19 — 15 — 11 — 56 Total
TFCA — 13 — 8 — 2 — 10 — 33 Total
Versus Owyhee
On Saturday, Jan. 25, Jackpot needed every point and every bucket in a 45-43 dogfight win over Owyhee.
The scoring was low for both squads, the Jags outscoring the Braves 11-9 in the first quarter and 12-10 in the second — building a 23-19 lead at halftime — Jackpot gaining some separation with a 14-7 run in the third quarter.
With the lead at 37-26 entering the fourth, Owyhee made its charge — making up all but two points of the deficit.
The Braves finished the contest with a 17-8 streak in the fourth, but the slow start was too much to overcome in a 45-43 loss to the Jags.
Owyhee senior Rigo Cordova scored a team-high 15 points and a hit team-best four 3s, joined in double digits by 11 points and three triples from senior Clayton Cota.
Junior Julian Dick tallied eight points and cashed a pair of shots from beyond the arc, and sophomore Decarian Sam added five points and a three.
The scoring for the Braves was finished by a deuce apiece from sophomore Dayln Thomas and junior Sequoia Roubideuax.
You have free articles remaining.
Jackpot did not record stats.
OWYHEE — 9 — 10 — 7 — 17 — 43 Total
JACKPOT — 11 — 12 — 14 — 8 — 45 Total
Versus Carlin
On Jan. 23, Jackpot had little trouble with the Railroaders, in Carlin.
The Jaguars rolled the clock in a 52-15, 37-point victory.
Junior Carlos Mora notched a game-high 17 points, a game-best four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Senior Steve Rodriguez finished with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for a double-double, adding two takeaways.
Jackpot’s third double-digit scorer came in the form of senior Hugo Sanchez, who closed with 10 points, a game-best seven swipes, three dimes and two boards.
Senior Emmanuel Salas notched six points, two rebounds, a pair of steals and a dime.
For the Railroaders, senior Austin Sexton paced the roster with six points and five rebounds.
Junior Josh Urie scored three points, tied for the team high with two steals and made a rebound.
Carlin’s offense was finished by two points apiece from junior Toby Pinnell and sophomore Quincy Doxey.
Doxey collected two rebounds and made a pair of steals, Pinnell also making two thefts and snagging a board.
Freshman Quinton Henderson tallied two rebounds and two steals, and freshman Alex Ramirez and sophomore Andres Ramirez each made a pair of rebounds.
Jackpot’s scoring was capped by two points each from junior Miguel Avila (two rebounds, steal), freshman Chris Cervantes (two boards) and junior Josiah Leon.
Without scoring, junior Juan Carlos Salas mounted two rebounds and a takeaway — sophomore Hector Ontiveros tacking on two steals.
Up Next
The Jaguars (12-2 overall, 5-1 in league) will face the Bulldogs (4-14 overall, 2-5 in league) on Saturday, in Jackpot.