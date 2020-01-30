Jaguars improve to 12-2 overall, 5-1 in league

JACKPOT — 11 — 19 — 15 — 11 — 56 Total

TFCA — 13 — 8 — 2 — 10 — 33 Total

Versus Owyhee

On Saturday, Jan. 25, Jackpot needed every point and every bucket in a 45-43 dogfight win over Owyhee.

The scoring was low for both squads, the Jags outscoring the Braves 11-9 in the first quarter and 12-10 in the second — building a 23-19 lead at halftime — Jackpot gaining some separation with a 14-7 run in the third quarter.

With the lead at 37-26 entering the fourth, Owyhee made its charge — making up all but two points of the deficit.

The Braves finished the contest with a 17-8 streak in the fourth, but the slow start was too much to overcome in a 45-43 loss to the Jags.

Owyhee senior Rigo Cordova scored a team-high 15 points and a hit team-best four 3s, joined in double digits by 11 points and three triples from senior Clayton Cota.

Junior Julian Dick tallied eight points and cashed a pair of shots from beyond the arc, and sophomore Decarian Sam added five points and a three.