JACKPOT – A year after finishing the Division 1A Northern-East season, the Jackpot Jaguars are making another push under first-year head coach Lupe Gonzalez, who took over for Carlos Perez.
The Jags have started the season with a 3-0 record in league play, now looking for their fourth win in as many tries.
Versus McDermitt
Jackpot opened the league season with a 68-38 blowout win on Jan. 12 against McDermitt, a game in which the Jaguars led 34-15 at halftime and closed the show with a 34-23 run.
Senior Jerry Martinez finished with a game-high 18 points, three rebounds and two assists.
He was joined in double figures by 14 points from junior Hugo Sanchez and 10 points by sophomore Carlos Camacho (game-best six steals, three rebounds and two assists).
Sophomore Miguel Avila finished with eight points and eight rebounds, senior Abraham Martinez dropped five points and junior Steve Rodriguez scored four points, ripped down a game-high 11 boards and blocked a shot.
Versus Wells
The Jags improved to 2-0 in the 1A Northern-East with another lopsided win at home.
On Jan. 15, Jackpot scorched to a 30-11 halftime lead against Wells and rolled to a 59-26 victory over the Leopards.
Sanchez led the way with 20 points – posting an all-around game with four rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block – Steve Rodriguez finishing with 18 points, a team-high seven rebounds, two steals and a rejection.
Sanchez shot 10-for-12 from the free-throw line, earning half of his 20 points at the stripe.
Jerry Martinez gave the Jags their third double-digit scorer with 11 points, also making four steals.
Junior Emmanuel Salas notched six points, five boards, two steals and an assist.
Avila grabbed six rebounds and added two points, Camacho finishing with one point but affecting the game with a team-best six steals – tying Sanchez for the team high with four assists and snagging three rebounds.
Jackpot’s roster was capped with a free throw by Abraham Martinez.
*Wells did not post or submit stats for the contest.
Versus Eureka
The Jaguars picked up their first road win in league play Saturday, defeating the Vandals 53-34, in Eureka.
*Neither team posted or submitted stats.
Up Next
Jackpot will look for a 4-0 start to the 1A Northern-East season against the Railroaders (0-3 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.
