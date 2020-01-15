Jaguars open league with blowout wins

MCDERMITT — The Jackpot boys basketball team had only lost one game on the season, but the Jaguars — as of Wednesday — had not lost a game in league play.
The Jags opened the Division 1A East with a pair of blowout victories, one at home and the latter on the road.
On Jan. 10, Jackpot hosted their league opener and easily ran off a 70-31 win over Lund.
From a home contest to the road, the Jaguars trounced the Bulldogs by 42 points in McDermitt, only allowing 16 points in a 58-16 win.
Versus Lund
Against the Mustangs, Jackpot placed three players in double digits and had 10 players score in the ballgame.
Senior Hugo Sanchez scored a team-high 15 points and shot 7-for-10 from the field, joined in double figures by 10 points apiece from sophomore Hector Ontiveros and junior Miguel Avila — who were each 5-of-8 from the floor.
Avila grabbed five rebounds, made three steals and dished an assist — Sanchez finishing with three boards and three steals.
Senior Steve Rodriguez neared double figures with eight points and snagged a team-high nine boards, dished two assists and came away with a steal.
Junior Carlos Mora dropped seven points, paced the passing effort with a team-high six assists and made a steal.
Junior Josiah Leon dropped six points and made four rebounds, and senior Juan Carlos Salas closed with four points, four rebounds, three swipes and a pair of dimes.
Sophomore Jonny Rios scored three points, pulled down two boards and added a theft.
The offense was capped by two points apiece from sophomores Deaniel Rangel (four rebounds, two steals, assist) and Wesley Sanchez (two rebounds).
As a team, the Jags were a blistering 54 percent from the field on 32-of-59 shooting.
Versus McDermitt
Playing on the road against the Bulldogs, Jackpot wasted no time and dominated from the tipoff in a 58-16 victory — setting the tone early with a 29-3 advantage in the first quarter.
The Jags outscored the Bulldogs 15-10 in the second quarter, and opened the running clock for good with a 10-0 blanking in the third period.
With the clock running and the reserves on the floor, the teams combined for just seven points in the fourth — four for Jackpot and three by McDermitt — the Jaguars rolling to a 58-16 win.
*Stats for Jackpot were not reported.
JACKPOT — 29 — 15 — 10 — 4 — 58 Total
MCDERMITT — 3 — 10 — 0 — 3 — 16 Total
The Jaguars improved to 8-1 on the season and 2-0 in league play and were set to face off with the Leopards (7-6 overall, 3-0 in league) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in Wells, the victor leaving just two unbeaten teams in the 1A East.
Owyhee is currently 8-6 overall and 2-0 in league play, the Braves awaiting a two-game home stand against Lund and McDermitt.