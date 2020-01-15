Jaguars open league with blowout wins

Junior Carlos Mora dropped seven points, paced the passing effort with a team-high six assists and made a steal.

Junior Josiah Leon dropped six points and made four rebounds, and senior Juan Carlos Salas closed with four points, four rebounds, three swipes and a pair of dimes.

Sophomore Jonny Rios scored three points, pulled down two boards and added a theft.

The offense was capped by two points apiece from sophomores Deaniel Rangel (four rebounds, two steals, assist) and Wesley Sanchez (two rebounds).

As a team, the Jags were a blistering 54 percent from the field on 32-of-59 shooting.

Versus McDermitt

Playing on the road against the Bulldogs, Jackpot wasted no time and dominated from the tipoff in a 58-16 victory — setting the tone early with a 29-3 advantage in the first quarter.

The Jags outscored the Bulldogs 15-10 in the second quarter, and opened the running clock for good with a 10-0 blanking in the third period.

With the clock running and the reserves on the floor, the teams combined for just seven points in the fourth — four for Jackpot and three by McDermitt — the Jaguars rolling to a 58-16 win.