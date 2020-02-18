You are the owner of this article.
Jaguars ride No. 1 seed to regionals
Jaguars ride No. 1 seed to regionals

Jackpot Jaguars

LUND — The Jackpot boys basketball team — coming off a pair of road wins — closed the season with the No. 1 seed of the Division 1A East and swept the season series against both squads.

On Friday, the Jaguars blew past the Braves for a 30-point, 59-29 victory in Owyhee.

The contest was a far cry from a two-point, 45-43 win for the Jags on Jan 25, in Jackpot.

Jackpot wrapped up its league slate with a commanding win of 75-41 on Saturday, at Lund.

In the first meeting, the Jaguars steamrolled the Mustangs on Jan. 10.

Versus Lund

The Jags were paced by 19 points from junior Carlos Mora — shooting a red-hot 6-for-7 from the floor — who tied for the team-high with four assists, made a team-best three steals and snagged three rebounds.

He was joined in double digits by 17 points by senior Steve Rodriguez on an efficient 8-for-11 from the field, nearing a double-double with a team-best nine boards, tying for the team high with four dimes and two blocks and adding a pair of steals.

Sophomore Hector Ontiveros hit two 3s and finished with nine points, three rebounds, two steals and two stuffs.

Sophomore Deaniel Rangel closed with seven points, two boards and a takeaway.

Senior Hugo Sanchez tallied six points, two rebounds, an assist and a swipe, junior Miguel Avila went for five points, three boards and a block and junior Josiah Leon closed with four points and three rebounds.

In total, Jackpot had 11 players score in the contest — the offense rounded out by two points apiece for freshman Chris Cervantes, sophomore Jonny Rios, sophomore Wesley Sanchez and senior Emmanuel Salas.

Rios posted two boards and a pair of takeaways, Salas added two boards and a steal, Wesley Sanchez notched two steals and a board and Cervantes finished with two rebounds and a block.

Versus Owyhee

Against the Braves, Rodriguez and Sanchez outscored Owyhee 39-29 by themselves in a 59-29 victory.

Rodriguez led the way with 22 points and hit two 3s, posting a monster double-double with 18-big boards.

He also sent three shots back to their senders and dished an assist.

Sanchez tallied 17 points, five rebounds, two dimes, a pair of assists and two swats.

Mora also impacted the outcome with a double-double of his own, dropping 10 points and diming a Jason Kidd-like 11 assists.

With eight steals, he neared a triple-double — snagging three boards and rejecting two shots.

The Big 3 — Rodriguez, Sanchez and Mora — combined for 49 points, 25 rebounds, 14 assists, 10 steals and seven stuffs.

Avila posted six points, three takeaways, two rebounds and an assist.

Ontiveros capped the offense with four points.

Without scoring, Salas chipped in two rebounds, two dimes, a pair of swipes and a swat.

*The Braves did not post stats.

Division 1A East-South Regional Tournament

East No. 3 Owyhee (15-9 overall, 9-3 in league) will play South No. 2 Green Valley Christian (17-8 overall, 7-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy High School, in North Las Vegas.

The Guardians beat the Braves 54-43 on Dec. 5, 2019, during the Wells Rural Electric Company Classic.

East No. 1 Jackpot (20-2 overall, 11-1 in league) will face South No. 4 Sandy Valley (9-9 overall, 5-3 in league) at 8 p.m. Thursday, at Basic High School, in Henderson.

With victories, Jackpot and Owyhee would play for the third time and a spot in the 1A state tournament during the regional semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Friday, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas.

