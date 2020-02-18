Jaguars ride No. 1 seed to regionals

Sophomore Hector Ontiveros hit two 3s and finished with nine points, three rebounds, two steals and two stuffs.

Sophomore Deaniel Rangel closed with seven points, two boards and a takeaway.

Senior Hugo Sanchez tallied six points, two rebounds, an assist and a swipe, junior Miguel Avila went for five points, three boards and a block and junior Josiah Leon closed with four points and three rebounds.

In total, Jackpot had 11 players score in the contest — the offense rounded out by two points apiece for freshman Chris Cervantes, sophomore Jonny Rios, sophomore Wesley Sanchez and senior Emmanuel Salas.

Rios posted two boards and a pair of takeaways, Salas added two boards and a steal, Wesley Sanchez notched two steals and a board and Cervantes finished with two rebounds and a block.

Versus Owyhee

Against the Braves, Rodriguez and Sanchez outscored Owyhee 39-29 by themselves in a 59-29 victory.

Rodriguez led the way with 22 points and hit two 3s, posting a monster double-double with 18-big boards.

He also sent three shots back to their senders and dished an assist.