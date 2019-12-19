Jaguars riding 6-game winning streak

JACKPOT — The Jackpot boys basketball team lost its season opener, but the Jaguars have been defeated since.
Kicking off the year early, Jackpot fell in a 57-34 contest on Dec. 2, at Lighthouse Christian, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Since the loss, the Jaguars have ripped off six straight wins.
Versus Lighthouse Christian
No Jackpot player scored in double digits, although several came close — paced by nine points from senior Hugo Sanchez and eight apiece from senior Steve Rodriguez and junior Miguel Avila.
The roster was capped by five points from junior Carlos Mora, three by senior Emmanuel Salas and a free throw by sophomore Hector Ontiveros.
Versus Pahranagat Valley
The Jaguars earned their first win of the year on Dec. 5 during the Wells Rural Electric Company Classic, trouncing Pahranagat Valley by a score of 55-28.
Rodriguez had a ballgame, scoring a game-high 24 points and burying five 3s — nearing a double-double with nine rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.
Mora and Sanchez each finished with nine points, Mora flirting with a double-double and the elusive triple-dub — closing with a team-high eight assists, six rebounds and a team-best four swipes — Sanchez notching three boards, three steals and two dimes.
Ontiveros scored five points and came away with three steals.
Salas and Avila each closed with four points, Salas posting seven rebounds, two assists and a pair of thefts — Avila pulling down a handful of boards.
Versus Round Mountain
Jackpot improved to a winning record for the year on Dec. 6 with a convincing 60-37 victory over Round Mountain.
Showing an ability to have a different leading scorer, Mora topped the offensive attack with 21 points on a blistering 10-for-13 effort from the field.
He led all players with seven steals, dished a game-high six assists and snagged three rebounds.
Sanchez scored in double digits with 14 points and jerked down six boards.
Rodriguez posted double figures with 12 points, nailed two threes and closed with two boards and a pair of steals.
Ontiveros — the fourth double-digit scorer for the Jags — finished with 11 points and three rebounds.
Sophomore Deaniel Rangel posted two points, three boards, two steals and an assist.
Sophomore Wesley Sanchez chipped in with four rebounds, an assist and a swipe.
Versus Green Valley Christian
In its final game of the WREC Classic, the Jaguars finished the tourney with a 3-0 record and went to 3-1 overall on Dec. 7 with a 40-24 win over the Guardians.
Hugo Sanchez led all scorers with 13 points and neared a double-double with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Rodriguez finished with a double-double on 11 points and a game-best 13 boards.
Mora finished with eight points, a game-high five assists, four rebounds and a team-high four steals.
Salas and Ontiveros rounded out the scoring with four points apiece; Salas closing with five boards, a pair of dimes and a takeaway — Ontiveros grabbing six rebounds and a steal.
Versus Twin Falls Christian
In its first home game of the season, Jackpot did not disappoint the fans — doubling up Twin Falls Christian by a score of 70-35 on Dec. 9.
The rout was on early, the Jags outscoring the Warriors 20-8 in the first quarter and 24-9 in the second — building a 27-point halftime lead at 44-17.
The third period was nearly even with Jackpot edging out a 14-12 advantage, closing the show with a 12-6 run in the fourth quarter.
Three players scored in double digits for the Jaguars, led by a game-high 17 from Mora — who tallied four assists and four steals.
Ontiveros finished with 10 points and three assists, and Hugo Sanchez was really engaged in every facet of the game — notching 10 points, a game-high six steals, game-best five assists and five rebounds.
Sophomore Jonny Rios emerged from nowhere with nine points, and Rodriguez flirted with another double-double — posting eight points, nine rebounds, two steals and a dime.
Salas notched six points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Junior Josiah Leon tallied four points and three rebounds, and Rangel finished with three points, four rebounds, an assist and a takeaway.
Versus Rimrock (Idaho)
On Dec. 13, the Jaguars improved to 5-1 on the season with a 44-29 win against Rimrock (Bruneau, Idaho).
Hugo Sanchez went for a team-high 13 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists.
Rodriguez notched another double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Ontiveros and Mora each scored seven points, Mora serving as the takeaway machine with a ridiculous nine steals and dishing four assists.
Salas scored three points, snagging five boards and four swipes — Rangel closing the offense with a deuce.
Versus Castleford (Idaho)
Jackpot closed the Jaguar Challenge on Saturday, Dec. 14 with a nearly-identical score of 43-29 versus Castleford (Idaho).
Rodriguez posted a monster double-double, reeling in 19 boards and dropping 15 points while dishing two assists.
Ontiveros finished with nine points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Hugo Sanchez posted eight points, three boards and three steals.
Mora was an all-around presence with six points, a team-high five assists and a team-best five takeaways.
Salas closed with five points, two boards and two assists.
Up Next
The Jaguars will look to build on their 6-1 record at 6 p.m. MST on Jan. 10 versus Lund, in Jackpot.