Jaguars riding 6-game winning streak

In its final game of the WREC Classic, the Jaguars finished the tourney with a 3-0 record and went to 3-1 overall on Dec. 7 with a 40-24 win over the Guardians.

Hugo Sanchez led all scorers with 13 points and neared a double-double with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Rodriguez finished with a double-double on 11 points and a game-best 13 boards.

Mora finished with eight points, a game-high five assists, four rebounds and a team-high four steals.

Salas and Ontiveros rounded out the scoring with four points apiece; Salas closing with five boards, a pair of dimes and a takeaway — Ontiveros grabbing six rebounds and a steal.

Versus Twin Falls Christian

In its first home game of the season, Jackpot did not disappoint the fans — doubling up Twin Falls Christian by a score of 70-35 on Dec. 9.

The rout was on early, the Jags outscoring the Warriors 20-8 in the first quarter and 24-9 in the second — building a 27-point halftime lead at 44-17.

The third period was nearly even with Jackpot edging out a 14-12 advantage, closing the show with a 12-6 run in the fourth quarter.