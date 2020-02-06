Jaguars take over top spot in 1A East

JACKPOT — Wednesday’s crucial contest in the landscape of the Division 1A East boys basketball standings created a swap.
Entering the game at 7-1 in league play, Wells was in first place — already holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Jackpot — the Jaguars hosting the second meeting as the No. 2 team with a 6-1 mark in league.
Jackpot found the better of the action in the early going and pulled away late, the Jaguars leapfrogging the Leopards with a 54-37 victory.
The Jags scored in double figures in every quarter, beginning with a 13-7 advantage in the third period.
Jackpot edged slow-starting Wells 12-10 in the second quarter and led by eight at the half with the score at 25-17.
In the third, the Jaguars limited the Leopards to single digits once again — allowing just eight points — and put up 11 points of their own.
Entering the fourth, Jackpot opened a 36-25 advantage and padded its cushion from the stripe.
Wells scored 12 points in the final frame, but the Jaguars tacked on 19 points down the stretch — doing the bulk of its scoring on free throws.
Jackpot improved to 7-1 in league play with a 54-37 victory, dropping Wells to 7-2 in the Division 1A East — the Leopards’ 56-50 home loss to Eureka on Jan. 17 now looming large.
Junior Carlos Mora scored a game-high 16 points for the Jaguars, who had three players in double digits.
Junior Miguel Avila finished with 15 points, and senior Hugo Sanchez added 10 points — the offense closed by six points from senior Steve Rodriguez, three points by sophomore Hector Ontiveros and a deuce by senior Emmanuel Salas.
For Wells, senior Jared Martinez hits three 3s and scored a team-high 11 points — the only Leopard in double digits.
Senior Brent Battenfeld neared double figures with nine points, senior Matthew James finished with six points, junior Riley Stewart added four points and senior Angel Salazar added three points.
Wells’ scoring was rounded off by two points apiece from senior Hyrum Johnson and freshman Blake Figueroa.
WELLS — 7 — 10 — 8 — 12 — 37 Total
JACKPOT — 13 — 12 — 11 — 54 Total
*Two of the Jaguars’ points were unaccounted for in the scorebook.
Up Next
The Leopards (11-9 overall, 7-2 in league) will look to avenge their loss to the Vandals (8-9 overall, 5-3 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Eureka.
The Jaguars (15-2 overall, 7-1 in league) will play Eureka at 4 p.m. Saturday.