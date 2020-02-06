Jaguars take over top spot in 1A East

The Lady Jaguars (1-7 overall, 0-3 in league) and the Lady Railroaders (0-10 overall, 0-3 in league) will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, in Carlin. Following the girls, the boys will hit the floor at 7 p.m. Thursday — Jackpot (9-2 overall, 3-1 in league) hoping to maintain its pace toward the top of the standings and Carlin (0-10 overall, 0-3 in league) searching for its first victory of the year.