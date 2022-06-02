 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo on tap

Emmett Knaub

Emmett Knaub rides in to heel a calf during the junior branding of the 2021 Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo, at Elko County Fairgrounds. Knaub split reserve high-point honors in the youth boys division with Bryton Barton.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — The Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo has become a staple in the rodeo community.

From Friday through Sunday, at Elko County Fairgrounds, the upcoming installment will mark a dozen years of the local favorite.

At 5 p.m. Friday, the action will begin with a series of jackpots — ACTRA team ropings and a breakaway roping.

The rodeo events will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the youth branding, followed by the slack events.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, the mixed branding will take place — the mutton busting kicking off at 5 p.m.

The first performance of the Jake Eary Memorial will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, and the muley roping slack will follow the conclusion of the rodeo.

On Sunday, the open branding will begin at 9 a.m.

The peewee events — stick barrel racing and dummy roping — will take place at 11 a.m. and steer riding will buck from the chutes at noon.

The second and final rodeo perf will start at 1 p.m. Sunday.

A silent auction will be open both Saturday and Saturday, and there is no cost of admission for any of the events of the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo.

Six high-point saddles will be awarded to the winners of the men’s, women’s, junior boys, junior girls, youth boys and youth girls divisions.

For more information, visit jakeearyrodeo.com or contact Carrie Eary at cnjeary@yahoo.com or 775-304-2223.

