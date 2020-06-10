× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO — Although the weather was inclement, the rodeo action was on-point.

Contestants and fans alike were also happy to return to a sense of normalcy during what has been a strange stretch of social distancing, layoffs, questions surrounding jobs and futures.

The 10th annual Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo provided some smiles, laughs and some quality competition.

Saddle winners

Six high-point saddles were awarded across three age groups, two given in each by gender.

The high-point men’s saddle was claimed by Blake Teixeira, who won first and second in the muley team roping with champion partner Hanes Holman and Austin Carrasco.

He headed for Italy Jo Holman, who won the junior team roping.

Teixeira was also a member of the Deadman Ranch team, which won the open branding — also consisting of members Trevor Carrasco, Austin Carrasco and Josue Madrigal.

Feyder won the ladies steer stopping and was a member of the third-place mixed branding as a member of the Cool Cats, along with Gene Curtis, Kaylee Filippini and Austin Iveson.

For the girls, the junior high-point saddle was won by Amelia Lancaster.

She finished second in the junior barrel racing, still managed a fourth-place run in the open barrels and stopped the clock with the fourth-fastest time in the junior team roping.

The junior high-point boy saddle went to Billy DeLong — earning points in four events — his best finish coming on a second-place score in the steer riding.

Freeman won the stick-horse barrel race and took second place in the dummy roping.

Adree Jo Morrison staked her claim to the youth high-point girl saddle, finishing fourth in both the stick-horse barrels and the dummy roping.

Runner-up winners

In the race for the saddles, six more contestants earned runner-up honors in their respective classes.

Emmett Knaub finished as the runner-up youth boy after winning the dummy roping and taking third in the sheep riding.

Knaub was also awarded the Outstanding Character Award by the Eary family.

Eden Coversup — third in the dummy roping — was named the runner-up youth girl.

In the junior age group, Emma Garijo was the runner-up girl with a pair of fourth-place finishes in the junior barrel racing and the junior breakaway roping.

Eli Lancaster, after seeing his sister win a high-point saddle, was the runner-up for the junior boy saddle — his best run going for a second-place time in the junior team roping.

Lexi Garijo made it two high-point finishes for the family — joining little sister Emma — taking home the runner-up woman award.

She placed second in both the ladies steer stopping and the open steer stopping.

The reserve high-point man was Austin Carrasco, who finished second and fifth in the team roping with Teixeira and Trevor Carrasco, respectively.

Carrasco was also paired with Madrigal, Trevor Carrasco and Teixeira on Deadman Ranch’s champion branding team.

Even Results

Sheep riding

First — Jace Barto; second — Tel Nelson; third — Emmett Knaub; fourth — Giovanni Taravella; fifth — Myles Macedo.

Stick-horse barrels

First — Jett Freeman; second — Taylor Smith; third — Anna Matson; fourth — Adree Jo Morrison; fifth — Myles Macedo.

Dummy roping

First — Emmett Knaub; second — Jett Freeman; third — Eden Coversup; fourth — Adree Jo Morrison; fifth — Hannah Nelson.

Junior team roping

First — Italy Jo Holman; second — Eli Lancaster; third — Marinna Mori; fourth — Amelia Lancaster.

Junior breakaway roping

First — Emmett Silva; second — CJ Christian; third — Brock Borkman; fourth — Emma Garijo.

Junior barrel racing

First — Italy Jo Holman; second — Amelia Lancaster; third — Audrey Wright; fourth — Emma Garijo.

Steer riding

First — Eyer Morrison; second — Billy DeLong; third — Flint Schact; fourth — Riley Smith.

Ladies steer stopping

First — Payton Feyder; second — Lexi Garijo; third — Jaci Garijo; fourth — Kashli Stouard.

Ladies breakaway roping

First — Grace Felton; second — Suzann Lemaire; third — Kashli Stouard; fourth — Alyssa Boyd.

Open barrel racing

First — Syerra Silva; second — Mindy Goemmer; third — Emma Lemaire; fourth — Amelia Lancaster.

Open steer stopping

First — Chase Heiner; second — Lexi Garijo; third — Brock Borkman; fourth — Trevor Carrasco.

Muley roping

First — Blake Teixeira/Hanes Holman; second — Blake Teixeira/Austin Carrasco; third — Willie Coversup/Austin Iveson; fourth — Trevor Carrasco/Austin Carrasco; fifth — Cody Roberts/Jace Mitchell; sixth — Trenton Jones/Leo Ramone.

Open branding

First — Deadman Ranch (Josue Madrigal, Austin Carrasco, Trevor Carrasco, Blake Teixeira); second — Team Malotte (Isaiah Jones, Norbert Gibson, Alan Malotte, Gene Curtis); third — Mori Range Bulls (Michael Mori, Barak Freeman, Quinn Mori, Hanes Holman); fourth — Steele Productions (Tony Steele, Daniel Eary, Chad Steele, Casey Felton).

Mixed branding

First — The Kielers (Sandy Kiel, Michael Mori, Andrea Sestanovich, Chad Sestanovich); second — Jakey’s Team (Daniel Eary, Dally Goemmer, Josh Mansanares, Riata Goemmer); third — Cool Cats (Kaylee Filippini, Austin Iveson, Payton Feyder, Gene Curtis); fourth — Team Malotte (Alan Malotte, Katie Cavasin, Isaiah Jones, Chantel Walker).

Youth Branding

Ages 10 and younger

First — Pete Mori; second — Ella Roderick; third — Cooper Tervort; fourth — Case Morrison.

Ages 11 through 14

First — Eli Lancaster; second — Malachi Malotte; third — Zane Wines; fourth — RaLee Christian.

Stock-saddle bronc

First — Wyatt Williams; second — Lane Johnson; third — Anthony Steele; fourth and fifth (tie) — Anthony Steele & Levi Hartman.

Bareback

First — Ryan Jessup.

Saddle bronc

First — Sam Harper.

Bull Riding

First — Jesse Aitken.

