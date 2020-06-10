Freeman won the stick-horse barrel race and took second place in the dummy roping.
Adree Jo Morrison staked her claim to the youth high-point girl saddle, finishing fourth in both the stick-horse barrels and the dummy roping.
Runner-up winners
In the race for the saddles, six more contestants earned runner-up honors in their respective classes.
Emmett Knaub finished as the runner-up youth boy after winning the dummy roping and taking third in the sheep riding.
Knaub was also awarded the Outstanding Character Award by the Eary family.
Eden Coversup — third in the dummy roping — was named the runner-up youth girl.
In the junior age group, Emma Garijo was the runner-up girl with a pair of fourth-place finishes in the junior barrel racing and the junior breakaway roping.
Eli Lancaster, after seeing his sister win a high-point saddle, was the runner-up for the junior boy saddle — his best run going for a second-place time in the junior team roping.
Lexi Garijo made it two high-point finishes for the family — joining little sister Emma — taking home the runner-up woman award.
She placed second in both the ladies steer stopping and the open steer stopping.
The reserve high-point man was Austin Carrasco, who finished second and fifth in the team roping with Teixeira and Trevor Carrasco, respectively.
Carrasco was also paired with Madrigal, Trevor Carrasco and Teixeira on Deadman Ranch’s champion branding team.
Even Results
Sheep riding
First — Jace Barto; second — Tel Nelson; third — Emmett Knaub; fourth — Giovanni Taravella; fifth — Myles Macedo.
Stick-horse barrels
First — Jett Freeman; second — Taylor Smith; third — Anna Matson; fourth — Adree Jo Morrison; fifth — Myles Macedo.
Dummy roping
First — Emmett Knaub; second — Jett Freeman; third — Eden Coversup; fourth — Adree Jo Morrison; fifth — Hannah Nelson.
Junior team roping
First — Italy Jo Holman; second — Eli Lancaster; third — Marinna Mori; fourth — Amelia Lancaster.
Junior breakaway roping
First — Emmett Silva; second — CJ Christian; third — Brock Borkman; fourth — Emma Garijo.
Junior barrel racing
First — Italy Jo Holman; second — Amelia Lancaster; third — Audrey Wright; fourth — Emma Garijo.
Steer riding
First — Eyer Morrison; second — Billy DeLong; third — Flint Schact; fourth — Riley Smith.
Ladies steer stopping
First — Payton Feyder; second — Lexi Garijo; third — Jaci Garijo; fourth — Kashli Stouard.
Ladies breakaway roping
First — Grace Felton; second — Suzann Lemaire; third — Kashli Stouard; fourth — Alyssa Boyd.
Open barrel racing
First — Syerra Silva; second — Mindy Goemmer; third — Emma Lemaire; fourth — Amelia Lancaster.
Open steer stopping
First — Chase Heiner; second — Lexi Garijo; third — Brock Borkman; fourth — Trevor Carrasco.
Muley roping
First — Blake Teixeira/Hanes Holman; second — Blake Teixeira/Austin Carrasco; third — Willie Coversup/Austin Iveson; fourth — Trevor Carrasco/Austin Carrasco; fifth — Cody Roberts/Jace Mitchell; sixth — Trenton Jones/Leo Ramone.
Open branding
First — Deadman Ranch (Josue Madrigal, Austin Carrasco, Trevor Carrasco, Blake Teixeira); second — Team Malotte (Isaiah Jones, Norbert Gibson, Alan Malotte, Gene Curtis); third — Mori Range Bulls (Michael Mori, Barak Freeman, Quinn Mori, Hanes Holman); fourth — Steele Productions (Tony Steele, Daniel Eary, Chad Steele, Casey Felton).
Mixed branding
First — The Kielers (Sandy Kiel, Michael Mori, Andrea Sestanovich, Chad Sestanovich); second — Jakey’s Team (Daniel Eary, Dally Goemmer, Josh Mansanares, Riata Goemmer); third — Cool Cats (Kaylee Filippini, Austin Iveson, Payton Feyder, Gene Curtis); fourth — Team Malotte (Alan Malotte, Katie Cavasin, Isaiah Jones, Chantel Walker).
Youth Branding
Ages 10 and younger
First — Pete Mori; second — Ella Roderick; third — Cooper Tervort; fourth — Case Morrison.
Ages 11 through 14
First — Eli Lancaster; second — Malachi Malotte; third — Zane Wines; fourth — RaLee Christian.
Stock-saddle bronc
First — Wyatt Williams; second — Lane Johnson; third — Anthony Steele; fourth and fifth (tie) — Anthony Steele & Levi Hartman.
A decade later, the loss of ‘Little Jake’ still stings but his memory and legacy remain — the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo serving as a 10-year reminder that “gone but not forgotten” is much more than a cliché.
ELKO – Jake Eary died in November 2010. He was a little cowboy with big dreams, which unfortunately will not be filled. However, the young “ma…
1 of 21
Blake Teixeira, right, heads a muley for partner Hanes Holman. Teixeira and Holman won the muley roping of the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo with a 4.1-second run on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Elko County Fairgrounds.
Blake Teixeira heels a muley during the open branding of the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Elko County Fairgrounds. Teixeira was a member of the Deadman Ranch team, which won the open branding with a time of three minutes, 18 seconds. Teixeira was the high-point man of the weekend and won a new saddle.
Payton Feyder throws her loop during the ladies steer stopping of the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Feyder won the event and was the high-point woman of the weekend, earning a new saddle.
Amelia Lancaster approaches the second barrel during the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Lancaster placed second in the junior barrel racing and was fourth in the open barrels. She won a new saddle as the high-point junior girl of the rodeo.
Emma Garijo makes the final turn during the barrel racing of the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Elko County Fairground. She finished fourth in the junior barrel racing and fourth in the junior breakaway roping.
Lexi Garijo shuts down a steer during a steer-stopping run of the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. She placed fourth in both the ladies steer stopping and the open steer stopping.
Austin Carrasco ropes two feet during the open branding of the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Carrasco was a member of the champion Deadman Ranch team.
Hanes Holman jerks his slack after heeling a muley for partner Blake Teixeira during the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Holman and Teixeira won the muley roping with a 4.1-second run.
Josue Madrigal extends on a head shot during the open branding of the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. As a member of the Deadman Ranch team, Madrigal and his partners Austin Carrasco, Trevor Carrasco and Blake Teixeira won the open branding.
Andrea Sestanovich fires a head loop during the mixed branding of the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Roping with Chad Sestanovich, Michael Mori and Sandy Kiel, "The Kielers" won the mixed branding.
Pete Mori lays a gate with his heel shot in the youth branding while competing with his dad, Michael, during the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Mori won the 10-and-younger age group and placed second overall.
After the first round provided nothing but no-scores, Jesse Aitken makes a qualified bull ride during the Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Elko County Fairgrounds, winning the event.